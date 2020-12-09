 

The Board of Bilia AB has resolved on share repurchases

The Board of Directors of Bilia AB (publ) (”Bilia”) has decided to exercise its authorization from the Annual General Meeting on 22 June 2020 to repurchase a maximum  of 2,000,000 own shares. The main reason for the repurchasing program is to give the company flexibility regarding its equity and thereby optimize the capital structure of the company.

Repurchases may take place until the company´s next Annual General Meeting, on one or several occasions, and may not result in the company at any time holding own shares in excess of 10 per cent of the total number of shares in the company. The shares will be bought on Nasdaq Stockholm in accordance with its Rule Book for Issuers, at a price per share within the price range on Nasdaq Stockholm at any given time, by which is meant the range between the highest buying price and the lowest selling price published continuously by Nasdaq Stockholm. Payment for the shares shall be made in cash.

At the time of this press release the total number of shares in the company is 102,799,952 and Bilia holds 2,666,210 own shares.

Bilia has notified the relevant authorities in Sweden that Bilia´s applications for financial support related to Covid-19 as furlough support have been withdrawn. Support paid out in Sweden will be repaid.

Gothenburg, December 9, 2020

Bilia AB (publ)

For further information please contact:
Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se 
Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se

This is information that Bilia AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 17:15 CET, on December 9, 2020.

Facts about the Bilia Group

Bilia is one of Europe’s largest car dealership chains with a leading position within service and sales of cars and transport vehicles. Bilia has about 140 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Germany, Luxembourg and Belgium. Bilia sells cars of the brand Volvo, BMW, Toyota, Renault, Lexus, MINI, Dacia, Alpine and transport vehicles of the brand Renault, Toyota and Dacia.

Bilia has today a fully expanded business with sales of new cars, e-commerce, spare parts and store sales, service and repair workshops, tyres and car glass and financing, insurance, car washes, fuel stations and auto salvage under the same roof, which gives a unique offer.

Bilia reported a turnover of about SEK 30 bn in 2019 and had about 5,000 employees.

