 

Solutions 30 Responds to Anonymous Report Containing False Accusations

Solutions 30 responds to an anonymous report circulated on 8 December 2020 (the ‘’Report’’).

Solutions 30 categorically denies all statements in the Report. The evidence brought forward is unsubstantiated, several facts are grossly misinterpreted and many evident shortcuts lead to wrong conclusions.

Nevertheless, the Report makes serious accusations that can create unfounded suspicions around the group, its management and the value of Solutions 30’s shares. Solutions 30 wants to emphasise the integrity of its management team and assures its shareholders that it is confident about the accuracy of its financial statements.

Solutions 30 regrets that the Report’s anonymous author has not contacted the Company to understand the nature of its business and verify the accuracy of the Report’s statements and interpretations.

Despite this attempt to weaken and destabilise the group, its management and its long-term shareholders, Solutions 30 remains concentrated on executing its business strategy and achieving sustainable growth, as expected by all of its stakeholders.

In this response, Solutions 30 will address key allegations mentioned in the Report and will further provide more details.

1.    The Report alleges thatSolutions 30 has multiple links to persons with criminal convictions related to money laundering

To support the above statement, the anonymous author refers to press articles, a book and results of a Google search concerning Mr Angelo Zito.

Mr Angelo Zito is a chartered professional accountant registered with the Order of Charter Professional Accounts of Luxembourg since 18 March 2003, and the Managing Partner of Fiduciaire du Kiem, a certified accounting firm. Persons are allowed to bear the title of chartered professional accountant in Luxembourg only if they satisfy certain conditions, among other, a good reputation and professional qualification together with a clean criminal record.

Moreover, Mr Angelo Zito is a sworn expert for the Luxembourg Ministry of Justice as can be seen in the list of sworn experts for the Luxembourg Ministry of Justice:
https://mj.gouvernement.lu/content/dam/gouv_mj/professions-du-droit/ex ...

Upon arrival in Luxembourg mid-2013, Solutions 30 began a working relationship with Fiduciaire du Kiem which lasted until the beginning of 2016. While Mr Zito, as general partner of this firm, was often a signatory of the documents provided, the working relationship was initiated and always maintained directly with a manager of the Fiduciaire.

