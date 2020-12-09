 

Terminix Reminds Homeowners that Rat Infestations Heat Up as Temperatures Drop

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.12.2020, 17:28  |  52   |   |   

As the winter months begin, it is typical for rodents such as rats and mice to head indoors for warmth like the rest of us. And according to Terminix (NYSE: TMX), a leading provider of pest management services, rodent issues are on the rise across the country. The company is reminding homeowners to consider that this year, in particular, with some restaurants and businesses shut down due to COVID-19, rodents may be more prone to finding indoor spaces in homes for warmth and food.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201209005772/en/

With some restaurants and businesses shut down due to COVID-19, rodents may be more prone to finding indoor spaces in homes for warmth and food. Terminix has seen a 13 percent increase in rodent-related requests(1) over last year, likely due to the effects of the pandemic. (Photo: Business Wire)

With some restaurants and businesses shut down due to COVID-19, rodents may be more prone to finding indoor spaces in homes for warmth and food. Terminix has seen a 13 percent increase in rodent-related requests(1) over last year, likely due to the effects of the pandemic. (Photo: Business Wire)

From cities to rural areas, rodents are incredibly adaptable and opportunistic food scavengers. Now more than ever – as homes have become the center of daily living – rats and mice are invading homes at an increased rate. In fact, Terminix has seen a 13 percent increase in rodent-related requests1 over last year, likely due to the effects of the pandemic.

Attempting to control a rat or mouse infestation alone can be difficult. Effective and lasting rodent control requires an integrated approach, including preventive measures to keep rodents from getting into homes, reducing places they can live, trapping and monitoring, and increased sanitation measures to protect homes and families. Backed by the Terminix Promise, Terminix is helping customers protect their homes for the holidays and beyond by identifying entry points and conditions that allow rodents to thrive.2

“Most homeowners are familiar with the common signs of rats and mice, including finding droppings, damaged boxes and papers, noises from within walls or in attics, and even chewed wiring,” said Dan Baldwin, director of technical services for Terminix. “Often, these are just a glimpse of more serious, costly, and potentially dangerous problems for your home. Rats and mice can carry and spread pathogens – bacteria, viruses, and other organisms that can cause disease – into and throughout a house, contaminating food, kitchen countertops, and any other area they contact. Chewed electrical wiring can lead to fires, and damaged data cables can be a major disruption to homeowners. For those reasons, homeowners have always trusted our trained and professional teammates for the proper and thorough removal of these rodents.”

Seite 1 von 2
Terminix Global Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Terminix Reminds Homeowners that Rat Infestations Heat Up as Temperatures Drop As the winter months begin, it is typical for rodents such as rats and mice to head indoors for warmth like the rest of us. And according to Terminix (NYSE: TMX), a leading provider of pest management services, rodent issues are on the rise across …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
AWS Announces Nine New Amazon SageMaker Capabilities
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review the Biologics License Application for Pfizer’s ...
Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Pricing of $175.0 Million Public Offering
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Commences Investigation of Securities Claims Against Penumbra, Inc. ...
CEL-SCI Announces Bought Deal Offering
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Gene Expression, Clinical Biomarker and Preliminary ...
XPeng Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
Titel
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.12.20
Terminix Announces CFO Transition