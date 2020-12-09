Terminix Reminds Homeowners that Rat Infestations Heat Up as Temperatures Drop

As the winter months begin, it is typical for rodents such as rats and mice to head indoors for warmth like the rest of us. And according to Terminix (NYSE: TMX), a leading provider of pest management services, rodent issues are on the rise across the country. The company is reminding homeowners to consider that this year, in particular, with some restaurants and businesses shut down due to COVID-19, rodents may be more prone to finding indoor spaces in homes for warmth and food.

From cities to rural areas, rodents are incredibly adaptable and opportunistic food scavengers. Now more than ever – as homes have become the center of daily living – rats and mice are invading homes at an increased rate. In fact, Terminix has seen a 13 percent increase in rodent-related requests1 over last year, likely due to the effects of the pandemic.

Attempting to control a rat or mouse infestation alone can be difficult. Effective and lasting rodent control requires an integrated approach, including preventive measures to keep rodents from getting into homes, reducing places they can live, trapping and monitoring, and increased sanitation measures to protect homes and families. Backed by the Terminix Promise, Terminix is helping customers protect their homes for the holidays and beyond by identifying entry points and conditions that allow rodents to thrive.2

“Most homeowners are familiar with the common signs of rats and mice, including finding droppings, damaged boxes and papers, noises from within walls or in attics, and even chewed wiring,” said Dan Baldwin, director of technical services for Terminix. “Often, these are just a glimpse of more serious, costly, and potentially dangerous problems for your home. Rats and mice can carry and spread pathogens – bacteria, viruses, and other organisms that can cause disease – into and throughout a house, contaminating food, kitchen countertops, and any other area they contact. Chewed electrical wiring can lead to fires, and damaged data cables can be a major disruption to homeowners. For those reasons, homeowners have always trusted our trained and professional teammates for the proper and thorough removal of these rodents.”