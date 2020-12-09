 

FormFactor Announces Participation at D.A. Davidson Semicap, Laser & Optical Virtual Conference

09.12.2020, 17:26  |  28   |   |   

LIVERMORE, Calif., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (Nasdaq:FORM) is pleased to announce its participation in the following investor conference:

D.A. Davidson Semicap, Laser & Optical Virtual Conference
Date: December 15th, 2020
Presentation Time: 1x1s only

About FormFactor:

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle - from inspection and metrology, characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor's products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.formfactor.com.

Source: FormFactor, Inc.

FORM-F

Investor Contact:
Stan Finkelstein
Investor Relations
(925) 290-4321
ir@formfactor.com


