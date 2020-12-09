 

IBC Wins $9.7 Million in New Orders from Lockheed Martin for the F-35 Lightning II Aircraft

IBC’s Innovative Casting Technology for Beryllium-Aluminum Alloys, Which Helps to Reduce Costs, Leads to the Award by Lockheed Martin of a Second Part on the F-35 for IBC

Orders Represent a 24% Increase in Value Over IBC’s Previous 3-Year Contract With Lockheed Martin

FRANKLIN, Ind., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (TSX-V:IB; OTCQB:IAALF) (“IBC” or the “Company”) a leading beryllium and copper advanced alloys company, announces that Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) has awarded IBC new purchase orders totaling approximately $9.7 million to produce two aerospace-qualified beryllium-aluminum components for the F-35 Lightning II aircraft over the next 26 months.

One purchase order involves production of the azimuth gimbal housing unit used in the F-35’s Electro-Optical Targeting System (EOTS). IBC has manufactured this part for Lockheed Martin since 2015 using the Company’s high-performance Beralcast beryllium-aluminum investment cast alloy.

In a new development, Lockheed Martin also awarded IBC an order to produce a second part for the F-35 – the gimbal mounting ring – which is also used in the EOTS. IBC worked in close partnership with Lockheed Martin in developing a process for producing the ring using IBC’s innovative investment casting technology.

The total value of the new purchase order is approximately US$9.7 million over 26 months, which represents a 24 percent increase over previous three-year purchase order from Lockheed Martin.

“These purchase orders represent a significant increase in sales for the Company’s beryllium-aluminum business, and that has been a key goal of our business growth strategy,” said Mark Smith, IBC’s CEO and Chairman. “The award by Lockheed Martin of a new component for the F-35 illustrates the cost-effectiveness of using beryllium-aluminum investment castings for a variety of applications in both defense and commercial sectors. IBC’s production expertise allows us to produce these mission-critical parts in a way that delivers cost savings to Lockheed Martin and to the Department of Defense.”

“Mission #1 at IBC is performance, performance, performance,” Mr. Smith added. “Our success in expanding our book of business with Lockheed Martin illustrates what can be done with a relentless focus on performance, and I am very proud of the team’s success in this effort.”

"A lot of hard work by the IBC team and by our customer Lockheed Martin was invested in developing a process for producing the gimbal mounting ring using investment cast technologies, and I am very pleased that we achieved this significant milestone,” said Ben Rampulla, President of IBC’s Engineered Materials division. IBC’s high-performance beryllium-aluminum casting alloys are able to deliver the cutting-edge performance that the F-35 platform requires. We look forward to continuing to serve Lockheed Martin’s needs and to expand that business as opportunities allow.”

