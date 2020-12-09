 

EANS-Voting Rights Semperit AG Holding / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a
Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this
announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018


Dublin, Ireland, 7.12.2020
Overview

1. Issuer: Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Person subject to notification obligation
Name: FMR LLC
City: Wilmington
Country: USA

4. Name of shareholder(s): Refer to chain of controlled undertakings

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 4.12.2020

6. Total positions
______________________________________________________________________________
| | | % of voting | | |
| | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of|
| |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights |
| |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer |
|_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|_______________|
| Resulting | | | | |
| situation on | | | | |
| the date on | 4.00 % | 0.00 % | 4.00 % | 20 573 434 |
|which threshold| | | | |
| was crossed / | | | | |
|____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|
| Position of | | | | |
| previous | 3.68 % | 0.31 % | 3.99 % | |
| notification | | | | |
|(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|


Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
______________________________________________________________________________
|A:_Voting_rights_attached_to_shares___________________________________________|
| |____Number_of_voting_rights____|_______%_of_voting_rights_______|
| | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect |
| ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG |
|_____________|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)______|
|AT0000785555_|_______________|________823_123|_______________|__________4.00_%|
|_SUBTOTAL_A__|____________823_123____________|_____________4.00_%_____________|

______________________________________________________________________________
|B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG |
|2018__________________________________________________________________________|
| | | |Number of voting | |
| | | | rights that may | |
| Type of | | | be | % of voting |
| instrument |Expiration Date|Exercise Period|acquired if the | rights |
| | | | instrument is | |
|_____________|_______________|_______________|____exercised____|______________|
Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.11.20
EANS-News: Semperit with record earnings in the first nine months of 2020
19.11.20
EANS-Tip Announcement: Semperit AG Holding / Quarterly report

