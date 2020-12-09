EANS-Voting Rights Semperit AG Holding / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 09.12.2020, 17:45 | 57 | 0 | 0 09.12.2020, 17:45 | --------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018





Dublin, Ireland, 7.12.2020

Overview



1. Issuer: Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding



2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights



3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: FMR LLC

City: Wilmington

Country: USA



4. Name of shareholder(s): Refer to chain of controlled undertakings



5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 4.12.2020



6.

______________________________________________________________________________

| | | % of voting | | |

| | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of|

| |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights |

| |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer |

|_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|_______________|

| Resulting | | | | |

| situation on | | | | |

| the date on | 4.00 % | 0.00 % | 4.00 % | 20 573 434 |

|which threshold| | | | |

| was crossed / | | | | |

|____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|

| Position of | | | | |

| previous | 3.68 % | 0.31 % | 3.99 % | |

| notification | | | | |

|(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|





Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

______________________________________________________________________________

|A:_Voting_rights_attached_to_shares___________________________________________|

| |____Number_of_voting_rights____|_______%_of_voting_rights_______|

| | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect |

| ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG |

|_____________|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)______|

|AT0000785555_|_______________|________823_123|_______________|__________4.00_%|

|_SUBTOTAL_A__|____________823_123____________|_____________4.00_%_____________|



______________________________________________________________________________

|B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG |

|2018__________________________________________________________________________|

| | | |Number of voting | |

| | | | rights that may | |

| Type of | | | be | % of voting |

| instrument |Expiration Date|Exercise Period|acquired if the | rights |

| | | | instrument is | |

|_____________|_______________|_______________|____exercised____|______________| Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2 Semperit Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de







Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018Dublin, Ireland, 7.12.2020Overview1. Issuer: Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights3. Person subject to notification obligationName: FMR LLCCity: WilmingtonCountry: USA4. Name of shareholder(s): Refer to chain of controlled undertakings5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 4.12.20206. Total positions______________________________________________________________________________| | | % of voting | | || | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of|| |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights || |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer ||_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|_______________|| Resulting | | | | || situation on | | | | || the date on | 4.00 % | 0.00 % | 4.00 % | 20 573 434 ||which threshold| | | | || was crossed / | | | | ||____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|| Position of | | | | || previous | 3.68 % | 0.31 % | 3.99 % | || notification | | | | ||(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|Details7. Notified details of the resulting situation:______________________________________________________________________________|A:_Voting_rights_attached_to_shares___________________________________________|| |____Number_of_voting_rights____|_______%_of_voting_rights_______|| | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect || ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG ||_____________|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)______||AT0000785555_|_______________|________823_123|_______________|__________4.00_%||_SUBTOTAL_A__|____________823_123____________|_____________4.00_%_____________|______________________________________________________________________________|B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG ||2018__________________________________________________________________________|| | | |Number of voting | || | | | rights that may | || Type of | | | be | % of voting || instrument |Expiration Date|Exercise Period|acquired if the | rights || | | | instrument is | ||_____________|_______________|_______________|____exercised____|______________|

