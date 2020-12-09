 

Puerto Rico Federal Credit Union selects Finastra to power its members' digital banking experience

A robust, digital banking experience with a dual-language interface removes barriers and keeps Puerto Rico FCU's members connected to their finances anytime, anywhere

LAKE MARY, Fla., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra announced that Puerto Rico Federal Credit Union has selected Finastra's Fusion Digital Banking platform to provide its members with a barrier-free digital banking experience. With a dual-language interface, Fusion Digital Banking will be able to service all of the credit union's members, when and where they need to conduct financial transactions.

"Following Hurricane Maria in 2017, the need to keep our members connected to their finances became more apparent than ever," said, Jomar Martinez, CEO, Puerto Rico Federal Credit Union. "A robust digital banking platform will help our members pay bills, move money, and access their finances anywhere, anytime, bringing everyday convenience, as well as peace of mind when it is needed most."

With Fusion Digital Banking, Puerto Rico Federal Credit Union will serve its members with a robust and highly configurable feature set. As members and their families are based throughout Puerto Rico and in the mainland United States, the ability to access the platform from any location, in both Spanish and English, means that proximity to a branch will never be an issue. And should a hurricane or other natural disaster strike, members will not be cut off from their ability to meet financial obligations, including bill payment and money transfers.

"Financial technology has the ability to improve lives, whether bringing simple convenience or providing an urgent need like access to finance through the most difficult times," said Chris Zingo, SVP and GM of Americas Field Operations, Finastra. "Puerto Rico Federal Credit Union takes its responsibility to its members seriously, and having seen the devastation of Hurricane Maria firsthand, has acted and is committed to providing digital banking services that its members can count on, in two languages, to ensure there are no barriers to financial access."

