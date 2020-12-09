 

DGAP-Adhoc adesso SE pursues the acquisition of a majority stake in QUANTO AG / Expansion of adesso's SAP service portfolio by merging under the umbrella of the new subsidiary

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
09.12.2020, 17:37  |  72   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: adesso SE / Key word(s): Takeover/Strategic Company Decision
adesso SE pursues the acquisition of a majority stake in QUANTO AG / Expansion of adesso's SAP service portfolio by merging under the umbrella of the new subsidiary

09-Dec-2020 / 17:37 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

adesso SE pursues the acquisition of a majority stake in QUANTO AG / Expansion of adesso's SAP service portfolio by merging under the umbrella of the new subsidiary

adesso SE has agreed with the shareholders of QUANTO AG on a future joint market development strategy in the environment of the existing SAP activities of both companies. adesso's team of around 100 SAP consultants will join QUANTO's team and bring the total to some 300 employees, thereby creating one of the largest German SAP consulting companies in the industries of financial services and utilities within the adesso Group.

As part of the acquisition, adesso SE will initially acquire a majority stake of circa 72 % in QUANTO AG with eight locations in Germany and investments in Austria and Hungary. The debt-free company, based in Hameln, Germany, generates an EBIT in the region of EUR 2 million with annual sales of over EUR 20 million. The purchase price is just reaching into double-digit million euros range and will be paid via existing adesso credit lines and refinanced on an ongoing basis.

The shareholders operationally involved in QUANTO's business will retain a minority stake and will continue to develop the company's business within the adesso Group. adesso plans to acquire the remaining shares by 2025 at the latest. Depending on the company's earnings development over the following years, a purchase price of somewhere between the low single-digit million euros to just reaching into double-digit million euros was agreed.

The signing of the purchase agreement must still be enacted before the transaction goes through. The purchase agreement is set to be concluded in December 2020.

Explanations on the key figures used are published on the company's website at https://www.adesso-group.de/en/apm.jsp.

Seite 1 von 3
adesso Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Die neue Adesso mit BOV (06/2007)
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc adesso SE pursues the acquisition of a majority stake in QUANTO AG / Expansion of adesso's SAP service portfolio by merging under the umbrella of the new subsidiary DGAP-Ad-hoc: adesso SE / Key word(s): Takeover/Strategic Company Decision adesso SE pursues the acquisition of a majority stake in QUANTO AG / Expansion of adesso's SAP service portfolio by merging under the umbrella of the new subsidiary …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt von Kai Jordan, Vorstand
DGAP-News: Innovativer SARS-CoV-2-Blocker von Formycon verhindert Infektion von Zellen vollständig
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Innovative SARS-CoV-2 Blocker from Formycon Completely Prevents Infection of Cells
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp.: Mushroom Hype: Diese Aktie bricht aus und vermeldet Sensation Heute!
DGAP-Adhoc: BayWa AG: Energy Infrastructure Partners invests EUR 530 million in BayWa r.e. renewable energy ...
DGAP-News: EVOTEC UND SARTORIUS GEHEN IPSC-BASIERTE EXOSOM-PARTNERSCHAFT MIT START-UP CUREXSYS EIN
DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG: ​​​​​​​LION SMART GMBH mit deutlichem Umsatzwachstum - EBITDA ...
BayWa AG führt Kapitalerhöhung bei BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbH erfolgreich durch - größte ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps blauer Wasserstoff verwendet ein innovatives ...
FinLab AG: Mediolanum International Funds beauftragt den Multi-Manager-Experten Patriarch, eine ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bilfinger SE: EQT vermeldet Verkauf von Apleona, Veräußerungswert des Bilfinger-Erlösanteils ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG hebt Ergebnisprognose an
DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG: Deutliches Wachstum der monatlich wiederkehrenden Umsätze
EQS-News: Relief und NeuroRx erreichen mit 165 eingeschlossenen Patienten das Rekrutierungsziel der ...
EQS-News: Meyer Burger und SMA fordern Industriestrategie für die Zukunft der Solarproduktion in Deutschland
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:37 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: adesso SE strebt Mehrheitsbeteiligung an QUANTO AG an / Ausbau des eigenen SAP-Dienstleistungsportfolios durch Zusammenführung unter dem Dach der neuen Tochtergesellschaft (deutsch)
17:37 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: adesso SE strebt Mehrheitsbeteiligung an QUANTO AG an / Ausbau des eigenen SAP-Dienstleistungsportfolios durch Zusammenführung unter dem Dach der neuen Tochtergesellschaft
16.11.20
adesso: Starke Vorab-Zahlen bestätigt
16.11.20
adesso: Ergebnisse und Margen auf Rekordniveau
13.11.20
DGAP-News: adesso SE setzt starken Wachstumskurs im dritten Quartal 2020 mit Rekordumsatz und deutlichem operativen Ergebnisanstieg fort / Gesamtjahresprognose für Umsatz und EBITDA angehoben (deutsch)
13.11.20
DGAP-News: adesso SE setzt starken Wachstumskurs im dritten Quartal 2020 mit Rekordumsatz und deutlichem operativen Ergebnisanstieg fort / Gesamtjahresprognose für Umsatz und EBITDA angehoben
13.11.20
DGAP-News: adesso SE continues solid growth track in third quarter of 2020 with record-breaking sales and significant rise in operating earnings / Full-year sales and EBITDA guidance raised

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.12.20
1.250
Die neue Adesso mit BOV (06/2007)