adesso SE pursues the acquisition of a majority stake in QUANTO AG / Expansion of adesso's SAP service portfolio by merging under the umbrella of the new subsidiary

DGAP-Ad-hoc: adesso SE / Key word(s): Takeover/Strategic Company Decision adesso SE pursues the acquisition of a majority stake in QUANTO AG / Expansion of adesso's SAP service portfolio by merging under the umbrella of the new subsidiary 09-Dec-2020 / 17:37 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

adesso SE has agreed with the shareholders of QUANTO AG on a future joint market development strategy in the environment of the existing SAP activities of both companies. adesso's team of around 100 SAP consultants will join QUANTO's team and bring the total to some 300 employees, thereby creating one of the largest German SAP consulting companies in the industries of financial services and utilities within the adesso Group.

As part of the acquisition, adesso SE will initially acquire a majority stake of circa 72 % in QUANTO AG with eight locations in Germany and investments in Austria and Hungary. The debt-free company, based in Hameln, Germany, generates an EBIT in the region of EUR 2 million with annual sales of over EUR 20 million. The purchase price is just reaching into double-digit million euros range and will be paid via existing adesso credit lines and refinanced on an ongoing basis.

The shareholders operationally involved in QUANTO's business will retain a minority stake and will continue to develop the company's business within the adesso Group. adesso plans to acquire the remaining shares by 2025 at the latest. Depending on the company's earnings development over the following years, a purchase price of somewhere between the low single-digit million euros to just reaching into double-digit million euros was agreed.

The signing of the purchase agreement must still be enacted before the transaction goes through. The purchase agreement is set to be concluded in December 2020.

Explanations on the key figures used are published on the company's website at https://www.adesso-group.de/en/apm.jsp.