Freddie Mac Prices $991 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F95
MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) has priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through
Certificates (K Certificates), which includes a class of floating rate bonds indexed to the Secured
Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR). The approximately $991 million in K Certificates (K-F95 Certificates) are expected to settle on or about December 17, 2020. The K-F95 Certificates are backed
by floating-rate multifamily mortgages with 10-year terms.
K-F95 includes one class (Class AS) of senior bonds indexed to SOFR and backed only by SOFR-based mortgages, and another class (Class AL) of senior bonds indexed to LIBOR and backed only by mortgages which are currently LIBOR-based.
K-F95 Pricing
|Class
|
Principal/Notional
Amount (mm)
|
Weighted
Average
Life
(Years)
|
Discount
Margin
|Coupon
|Dollar Price
|AL
|$477.101
|9.58
|26
|1 mo LIBOR + 26
|100.000
|AS
|$514.398
|9.64
|30
|30-day SOFR avg + 30
|100.000
|XL
|Non-Offered
|XS
|Non-Offered
Details
- Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and BofA Securities, Inc.
- Co-Managers: CastleOak Securities, L.P., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. and PNC Capital Markets LLC
The K-F95 Certificates will not be rated, and will include two senior principal and interest classes and two interest-only classes that are also entitled to static prepayment premiums. The K-F95 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2020-KF95 Mortgage Trust (KF95 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The KF95 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of the Class CL, CS and R Certificates, which will be subordinate to the classes backing the K-F95 Certificates and will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac.
