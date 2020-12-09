 

Freddie Mac Prices $991 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F95

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.12.2020, 17:44  |  57   |   |   

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) has priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which includes a class of floating rate bonds indexed to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR). The approximately $991 million in K Certificates (K-F95 Certificates) are expected to settle on or about December 17, 2020. The K-F95 Certificates are backed by floating-rate multifamily mortgages with 10-year terms.

K-F95 includes one class (Class AS) of senior bonds indexed to SOFR and backed only by SOFR-based mortgages, and another class (Class AL) of senior bonds indexed to LIBOR and backed only by mortgages which are currently LIBOR-based.

K-F95 Pricing

Class Principal/Notional
Amount (mm) 		Weighted
Average
Life
(Years) 		Discount
Margin 		Coupon Dollar Price
AL $477.101 9.58 26 1 mo LIBOR + 26 100.000
AS $514.398 9.64 30 30-day SOFR avg + 30 100.000
XL Non-Offered
XS Non-Offered

Details

  • Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and BofA Securities, Inc.
  • Co-Managers: CastleOak Securities, L.P., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. and PNC Capital Markets LLC

Related Links

The K-F95 Certificates will not be rated, and will include two senior principal and interest classes and two interest-only classes that are also entitled to static prepayment premiums. The K-F95 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2020-KF95 Mortgage Trust (KF95 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The KF95 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of the Class CL, CS and R Certificates, which will be subordinate to the classes backing the K-F95 Certificates and will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac.

Disclaimer

