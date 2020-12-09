Square Appointments Now Available on Square Register for a Complete POS Solution for Beauty and Wellness Industry

Today, Square announced the availability of Square Appointments on Square Register , a point-of-sale solution specifically built for beauty and wellness sellers that now runs on Square’s first-class hardware. This offering provides integrated hardware and software so sellers can book and confirm appointments, manage inventory, accept payments, and check out customers all from Square Appointments for a front desk experience that provides simplicity and a professional look that elevates any business.

: Square Register presents an attractive countertop setup that complements the aesthetic of any beauty or wellness seller for a lasting impression. Seamless experience: With a large 13” display, sellers can view availability and scheduling for up to 20 staff members at a time from a single screen. Perfect for multi-staff businesses, sellers can manage staff and upcoming appointments with one solution. Square Register also offers a 7” customizable buyer display that provides another way for sellers to beautify their countertop with the ability for businesses to showcase their logo and name right on the screen.

With a large 13” display, sellers can view availability and scheduling for up to 20 staff members at a time from a single screen. Perfect for multi-staff businesses, sellers can manage staff and upcoming appointments with one solution. Square Register also offers a 7” customizable buyer display that provides another way for sellers to beautify their countertop with the ability for businesses to showcase their logo and name right on the screen. Safe checkout: Enable a more distant checkout experience with a separate seller-facing and detachable buyer-facing display for safe customer transactions that promotes contactless payment methods. Register comes with the option to purchase a 6.5-foot customer display cable to easily set up checkouts for an additional protective barrier.

“Square Appointments on Square Register is the perfect solution for our salon since we can now do everything all in one place whereas before we were having to use multiple devices,” said Teresa Kuhbacher, Owner of Lil' Tiffany's Spa. “Our clients love using Square Appointments because it’s so easy to navigate and book all of their services, while they can also use contactless payments or even prepay for their services for an even safer checkout. Square Register has made our front desk look beautiful, providing a smooth and welcoming experience for clients the moment they walk in the door.”

Square Appointments is the ideal scheduling POS software that enables sellers to run their business, while letting customers book appointments 24/7. Businesses can manage their appointments and send automatic client reminders to streamline confirmations, cancellations, and last-minute rescheduling, all with accurate reporting as services and payments are automatically attributed to the appropriate staff when checking out via appointment. Included in Square Appointments, sellers can utilize Square Assistant, the AI-enabled automated messaging tool that responds to customers directly and quickly - saving time, reducing no-shows, and avoiding manual work and mistakes.

With the power of Square Appointments on Square Register, beauty and wellness sellers can upgrade their front desk with an elegant and polished POS that represents their brand. Square Register provides a powerful combination of dedicated hardware, embedded software, and Square’s fast and secure payments technology, all built to work together.

“We’ve seen beauty and wellness sellers gravitate towards using Square Register since it first launched, and we’re excited to offer this integration with Square Appointments. This marks the point where all of Square’s POS offerings are now available on Square Register,” said Jesse Dorogusker, Hardware Lead at Square. “Multi-staff beauty and wellness merchants can utilize this specialized POS with powerful payments integration, while still getting the beautiful countertop solution their business deserves.”

Square Register costs $799 with a processing fee of 2.6% + 10¢ per tap, dip, or swipe for individuals and 2.5% + 10¢ for businesses with multiple employees. To learn more about what your business can do with Square Appointments on Square Register, visit here.

