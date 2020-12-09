Brazilian Enterprises Speed Up Digital Transformations as COVID-19 Changes Business Realities Overnight

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Many enterprises in Brazil responded to the COVID-19 crisis this year by accelerating digital transformation projects, creating new opportunities for service providers that help companies plan and implement these efforts, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group ( ISG ) (Nasdaq: III ), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

ISG Provider Lens report shows companies challenged by sudden changes in shopping, supply chain and other areas carried out long-term digital initiatives in a few months

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens Digital Business – Solutions and Service Partners report for Brazil found the pandemic and associated lockdowns left many industry segments struggling to survive in the first months of 2020. Rapidly emerging trends in response to the crisis, such as consumer adoption of online shopping and internet banking, and workplace adoption of video conferencing and collaboration platforms, led companies to carry out in a few months what would have been years-long digitization projects.

“The COVID-19 crisis caused many Brazilian companies to shift gears from growth to sustainability and cost control,” said Mauricio Ohtani, ISG analyst and lead author of the report. “The future calls for more automation, resilience and virtual collaboration. Digital business solutions and services are essential to most companies looking to implement new technologies and ways of working.”

Many Brazil-based companies had been reluctant to begin the digital transformation of their supply chains until they were threatened by changes triggered by the pandemic, the report says. The overnight shift to more e-commerce required Brazilian enterprises to seek digital transformation support in areas such as customer experience, product lifecycle and supply chain.

In response, digital business providers stepped up their go-to-market strategies, accelerating the rollout of new service offerings and expanding their portfolios. The crisis also accelerated providers’ adoption of agile development methods such as DevOps to meet current demands. However, blockchain, another promising tool for digital business, is still in its infancy in the country, ISG says.

One of the largest digitization projects triggered by COVID-19 in Brazil has been getting citizens into the banking system so the government can give them financial assistance, the report says. Millions of people were added in just a few weeks. In addition, thousands of Brazilians received immediate medical help through telemedicine and retail businesses ramped up e-commerce initiatives as they suspended brick-and-mortar operations.