 

Rexel Statement relating to the total number of shares and voting rights

Rexel: Statement relating to the total number of shares and voting rights pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Rules of the French Autorité des marchés financiers

Date Number of shares Number of voting rights
2020-11-30 304,425,106 Theoretical number of voting rights(1): 304,425,106

 
Exercisable number of voting rights(2):  303,088,760  

 

 

 
(1)          Number of voting rights including treasury shares deprived from voting rights.
(2)          Number of voting rights excluding treasury shares deprived from voting rights.

03.12.20
APPOINTMENT OF TONI KILLEBREW AS A DIRECTOR REPRESENTING EMPLOYEES
03.12.20
FY 2020 trading update - €300m early bond reimbursement
18.11.20
LUC DALLERY APPOINTED GROUP CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES AND COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER, MEMBER OF THE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE OF REXEL