Rexel Statement relating to the total number of shares and voting rights
Rexel: Statement relating to the total number of shares and voting rights pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Rules of the French Autorité des marchés financiers
|Date
|Number of shares
|Number of voting rights
|2020-11-30
|304,425,106
|
Theoretical number of voting rights(1): 304,425,106
|
Exercisable number of voting rights(2): 303,088,760
|
(1) Number of voting rights including treasury shares deprived from voting rights.
(2) Number of voting rights excluding treasury shares deprived from voting rights.
