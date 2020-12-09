 

Volta Finance Limited - Net Asset Value(s) as at 30 November 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.12.2020, 18:00  |  45   |   |   

Volta Finance Limited (VTA / VTAS) – November 2020 monthly report

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, IN WHOLE OR PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

*****
Guernsey, 9 December 2020

AXA IM has published the Volta Finance Limited (the “Company” or “Volta Finance” or “Volta”) monthly report for November. The full report is attached to this release and will be available on Volta’s website shortly (www.voltafinance.com).

PERFORMANCE and PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY

In November, the monthly performance of Volta was +7.2%, a solid performance following the announcements regarding the availability of vaccines against the COVID-19 pandemic. The performance was mainly driven by the CLO debt and equity buckets.

The monthly asset class performances** were in local currency: -1.1% for Bank Balance Sheet transactions, +11.0% for CLO equity tranches; +10.2% for CLO Debt; -2.8% for Cash Corporate Credit deals (this bucket comprises funds that have a one-month delay in publishing their NAV); and +0.2% for ABS.

Regarding Volta’s CLO equity positions, our conviction, pre-announcement of the vaccines, was that Volta could suffer limited diversion of cash flows for these positions. Considering that vaccination should allow faster economic recovery, it should reduce further the occurrence of loan defaults. Hence, the probability that Volta’s CLO equity suffers some diversion of cash flows is expected to have further decreased. Our view is now that there shouldn’t be an issue for Q1 2021. Going forward, cash diversion depends on the timing of default occurrences and loan upgrades/downgrades, but we are optimistic.

During recent months we have already observed more upgrades than downgrades (according to Moody’s at least) in the US loan market. S&P reports were more balanced. Our view is still that, after such a massive and systematic wave of downgrades, we might see, in 2021, more upgrades than downgrades in the US loan market. With vaccines available early next year, this may also be the case in Europe (economically speaking we consider the availability of vaccines is more important for Europe than for the US as Europe took stronger measures to contain the pandemic).

Seite 1 von 4
Volta Finance Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Volta Finance Limited - Net Asset Value(s) as at 30 November 2020 Volta Finance Limited (VTA / VTAS) – November 2020 monthly report NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, IN WHOLE OR PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES ***** Guernsey, 9 December 2020 AXA IM has published the Volta Finance …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Sorrento Receives Licensure From the State of California for Clinical Testing Laboratory (CLIA) ...
Nevada Copper Announces Financing Package
Clariant appoints Conrad Keijzer as Chief Executive Officer
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Vow ASA: A breakthrough solution in the fight against climate change
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten Genehmigung von Health Canada für COVID-19-Impfstoff
VanadiumCorp and CENELEST Testing Next Generation Electrolyte for Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries for ...
Aequus Announces Issuance of Stock Options
Roche partners with Moderna to include SARS-CoV-2 antibody test in ongoing COVID-19 vaccine trials
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
Volta Finance Limited - Result of AGM
08.12.20
Volta Finance Limited - Dividend Declaration
10.11.20
Volta Finance Limtied - Net Asset Value(s) as at 31 October 2020