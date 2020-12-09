Volta Finance Limited - Net Asset Value(s) as at 30 November 2020

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, IN WHOLE OR PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

AXA IM has published the Volta Finance Limited (the "Company" or "Volta Finance" or "Volta") monthly report for November.

PERFORMANCE and PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY

In November, the monthly performance of Volta was +7.2%, a solid performance following the announcements regarding the availability of vaccines against the COVID-19 pandemic. The performance was mainly driven by the CLO debt and equity buckets.

The monthly asset class performances** were in local currency: -1.1% for Bank Balance Sheet transactions, +11.0% for CLO equity tranches; +10.2% for CLO Debt; -2.8% for Cash Corporate Credit deals (this bucket comprises funds that have a one-month delay in publishing their NAV); and +0.2% for ABS.

Regarding Volta’s CLO equity positions, our conviction, pre-announcement of the vaccines, was that Volta could suffer limited diversion of cash flows for these positions. Considering that vaccination should allow faster economic recovery, it should reduce further the occurrence of loan defaults. Hence, the probability that Volta’s CLO equity suffers some diversion of cash flows is expected to have further decreased. Our view is now that there shouldn’t be an issue for Q1 2021. Going forward, cash diversion depends on the timing of default occurrences and loan upgrades/downgrades, but we are optimistic.

During recent months we have already observed more upgrades than downgrades (according to Moody’s at least) in the US loan market. S&P reports were more balanced. Our view is still that, after such a massive and systematic wave of downgrades, we might see, in 2021, more upgrades than downgrades in the US loan market. With vaccines available early next year, this may also be the case in Europe (economically speaking we consider the availability of vaccines is more important for Europe than for the US as Europe took stronger measures to contain the pandemic).