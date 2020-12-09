 

Ureteral Stents Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 371 Million by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global ureteral stents market report.

The global ureteral stents market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:  

  1. Technological advancements in ureteral stents design and composition material is one of the major factors driving future growth of the global ureteral stents market.
  2. Use of advanced image-guided techniques for the placement of ureteral stents is further likely to drive the growth of global ureteral stents market over the forecast period.
  3. Based on product, the double pigtail segment accounted for a major share of approximately 78% in 2020.
  4. The kidney stone application segment is projected to grow with the maximum CAGR of about 3.5% over the forecast period.
  5. North America holds the major market share of about 42% for ureteral stents in 2020.

Key Offerings:

  • Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026
  • Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by products, end-users, application, material, and geography
  • Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 22 other vendors

Ureteral Stents Market – Segmentation

  • The double pigtail stents account for the largest share as most ureteric stents commercially available have a double pigtail structure. The market is likely to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.
  • The high prevalence of nephrolithiasis (kidney stones) in the elderly population is a major driver for the segment's growth. Nephrolithiasis has been associated with several comorbidities, including hypertension, diabetes mellitus, and metabolic syndrome (MeS).
  • In 2020, polymer ureteral stents accounted for over 87% of the global market. Polyurethane, silicone, C-flex, and Percuflex are the major polymers used to fabricate ureteral stents. The segment is likely to dominate the market as polyurethane material are easy to develop and have high drainage capacity.

Ureteral Stents Market by Product

