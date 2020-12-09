 

DGAP-News Wacker Chemie AG: WACKER Supervisory Board Appoints Christian Hartel as the Company's Future CEO

Wacker Chemie AG: WACKER Supervisory Board Appoints Christian Hartel as the Company's Future CEO

  • CURRENT CEO RUDOLF STAUDIGL TO RETIRE AFTER THE 2021 ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
  • AS OF THE SAME DATE, THE SUPERVISORY BOARD APPOINTS EXECUTIVE BOARD MEMBER CHRISTIAN HARTEL AS THE COMPANY'S NEW PRESIDENT & CEO
  • ANGELA WÖRL TO SUCCEED HARTEL AS PERSONNEL DIRECTOR ON THE EXECUTIVE BOARD

Munich, December 9, 2020 - At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Wacker Chemie AG made key personnel decisions to ensure long-term continuity in the management of the Company. Rudolf Staudigl (66), President & CEO of the Executive Board of Wacker Chemie AG, will retire at the end of the next Annual Shareholders' Meeting, scheduled for May 12, 2021. The Supervisory Board has appointed Christian Hartel (49), an Executive Board member since 2015, to succeed Staudigl as of the same date. Angela Wörl (53) will simultaneously take up Hartel's position as Personnel Director on the Group's Executive Board. Wörl is currently head of WACKER's Human Resources corporate department. Her Executive Board contract is set to run for three years.

Peter-Alexander Wacker, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, thanked Staudigl for his many years of dedicated work for the Company: "Over a period of more than 25 years, Rudolf Staudigl has been decisive in shaping the growth and development of the WACKER Group, initially as an Executive Board member and then as President & CEO. He played an outstanding role in several key decisions that helped plot the Company's future course, namely WACKER's buyback of Hoechst AG's stake in the Company, the Group's IPO in 2006 and the Siltronic IPO in 2015. Crucial strategic projects such as WACKER's successful expansion into the growth markets of Asia and the construction of fully integrated production sites in China and the USA bear his signature. The Company has much to thank Rudolf Staudigl for, and what he has achieved throughout his career is worthy of our greatest recognition and respect. Christian Hartel, who we have appointed as our new President & CEO, has proven himself over almost two decades in several key positions, including on the Executive Board. Angela Wörl's many years of wide-ranging experience in the Group's Human Resources management will stand her in good stead in her new role as Personnel Director on the Executive Board."

