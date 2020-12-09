Aperam announces its financial calendar for 2021

Luxembourg December 9, 2020 (18:00 CET) - Aperam today announces its financial calendar for 2021.

Earnings calendar*:

10 February 2021: earnings for 4th quarter 2020 and 12 months 2020

5 May 2021: earnings for 1st quarter 2021

28 July 2021: earnings for 2nd quarter 2021 and 6 months 2021

3 November 2021: earnings for 3rd quarter 2021 and 9 months 2021

(* earnings are issued before the opening of the European stock exchanges on which the Aperam share is listed)

General Meeting of Shareholder:

4 May 2021: Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, Luxembourg

About Aperam

Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, with customers in over 40 countries. The business is organised in three primary operating segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions and Alloys & Specialties.

Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce stainless and special steels from low cost biomass (charcoal made from its own FSC-certified forestry).

In 2019, Aperam had sales of EUR 4,240 million and steel shipments of 1.79 million tonnes with an average carbon footprint of 0.48 tons of CO2e[1] per ton of slabs, making it the world's lowest CO2 footprint stainless steel producer.

For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com

Contact

Corporate Communications / Laurent Beauloye: +352 27 36 27 103

Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: +352 27 36 67 304

[1] Reviewed by an external audit firm: Deloitte Audit s.à.r.l., (Scope 1+2)

