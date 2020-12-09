 

DGAP-Adhoc Wacker Chemie AG: WACKER Supervisory Board Appoints Christian Hartel as the Company's Future CEO

Key word(s): Personnel
Wacker Chemie AG: WACKER Supervisory Board Appoints Christian Hartel as the Company's Future CEO

09-Dec-2020 / 18:06 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Disclosure of Insider Information as per
Article 17 of MAR

Wacker Chemie AG / Personnel decisions

WACKER Supervisory Board Appoints Christian Hartel as the Company's Future CEO

Munich, December 9, 2020, 17.30 p.m. CET - At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Wacker Chemie AG made key personnel decisions to ensure long-term continuity in the management of the Company.

Rudolf Staudigl, President & CEO of the Executive Board of Wacker Chemie AG, will retire at the end of the next Annual Shareholders' Meeting, scheduled for May 12, 2021.

The Supervisory Board has appointed Christian Hartel, an Executive Board member since 2015, to succeed Staudigl as of the same date.

Angela Wörl will simultaneously take up Hartel's position as Personnel Director on the Group's Executive Board. Wörl is currently head of WACKER's Human Resources corporate department. Her Executive Board contract is set to run for three years.

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

Issuer and Contact

Wacker Chemie AG
Hanns-Seidel-Platz 4
81737 Munich, Germany
Investor Relations
Joerg Hoffmann
Tel. +49 89 6279 1633
Fax: +49 89 6279-1179
investor.relations@wacker.com
www.wacker.com

Additional Information

ISIN: DE000WCH8881
WKN: WCH888
Deutsche Boerse: WCH
Ticker, Bloomberg: CHM/WCH:GR
Ticker, Reuters: CHE/WCHG.DE
Listing: Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse), Official Market (Prime Standard)

Disclaimer
This publication contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and estimates of WACKER's Executive Board. Although we assume the expectations in these forward-looking statements are realistic, we cannot guarantee they will prove to be correct. The assumptions may harbor risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual figures to differ considerably from the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such discrepancies include, among other things, changes in the economic and business environment, variations in exchange and interest rates, the introduction of competing products, lack of acceptance for new products or services, and changes in corporate strategy. WACKER does not plan to update its forward-looking statements, nor does it assume the obligation to do so.

Disclaimer

