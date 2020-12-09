Ipsen Monthly Information Relative to the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares Composing the Share Capital
Regulatory News:
Market : Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010259150
LEI: 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|
Date
Total number of shares
composing the share
capital
Total number of voting rights (1)
30th November 2020
83,814,526
Gross total* of voting rights: 132,115,406
Net total** of voting rights: 131,028,025
(1) Existence of a statutory clause imposing an obligation to declare threshold crossing complementary to the one relative to the legal thresholds (Article 10).
*Gross Total = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares, including the number of shares which benefit of double voting rights and the number of treasury shares. The « Gross Total » is used as a basis for the calculation of threshold crossings.
**Net Total = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares – shares without voting rights
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201209005734/en/
