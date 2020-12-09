Transaction in Own Shares

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

9 December 2020

Purchase of shares for cancellation

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc announces that on 9 December 2020 the company purchased 171,284 ordinary shares at a price of 76.07 pence per share for cancellation.

Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares, 215,603,072 ordinary shares of 1p each will remain in issue, carrying one vote each.