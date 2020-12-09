 

Cartier Resources Signs Mineral Exploration Agreement With The Cree First Nation of Waswanipi

VAL-D’OR, Quebec, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cree First Nation of Waswanipi (“CFNW”) and Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX-V:ECR) (“Cartier”) have entered into a Mineral Exploration Agreement (“MEA”) to facilitate the exploration of the Benoist project. The MEA puts in place a framework for the CFNW and Cartier to work together before, during and after the exploration activities within the CFNW traditional territory.

“The Paix des Braves agreement established a proper consultation process for forestry activities which allows for the protection and mitigation of sites of special wildlife interests essential to the sustainability of our Cree way of life.” stated Chief Marcel Happyjack. “The MEA defines a simple framework, based on trust and communication, facilitating consultation and sharing of traditional knowledge with Cartier before, during and after the exploration activities are completed. A big step forward in meaningful consultation during the prospection and exploration stages of mining. I thank Mr. Cloutier for his genuine approach and understanding of our social and cultural reality.”

“This framework agreement is part of our company's approach to sound governance and underlines the respect we have for the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi. Communication of the progress of exploration activities of the Benoist project will be shared in real time with CFNW. I thank Chief Happyjack as well as the council for his support in this process.” Philippe Cloutier, President and CEO.

About Cartier

Cartier Resources Inc., founded in 2006, is based in Val-d’Or, Quebec. The province has consistently ranked as one of the world’s best mining jurisdictions, primarily because of its favourable geology, attractive fiscal environment, and pro-mining government.

  • The Company has a strong cash position with more than $13.5 million and a significant corporate and institutional endorsement, including Agnico Eagle Mines, Merian Global, and Quebec investment funds.
  • Cartier’s strategy is to focus on gold projects with features that offer the potential for rapid growth.
  • The Company holds a portfolio of exploration projects in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of Quebec, one of the world’s most prolific mining regions.
  • The Company’s focus is to advance its four key projects through drilling programs. All of the projects were acquired at reasonable costs in recent years and are drill-ready with targets along the geometric extensions of gold deposits.
  • Exploration work is currently focused on the Chimo Mine and Benoist properties to maximize value for investors. The Company is preparing the next phase of exploration work, which will entail drilling programs on the Benoist, Fenton and Wilson properties.

About Cree First Nation of Waswanipi (“CFNW”)
The modern community of Waswanipi is located on Highway 113 along Waswanipi River and is accessible by road. Waswanipi means "Light on the Water", it describes our past when we used the torch light fuelled by pine tar, to spear and catch sturgeon that had gathered to spawn at the mouth of Waswanipi River.

While the development of the region has had an impact on our lands and community, we are committed to the sustainable management of our resources. Our hard work and dedication with the model forest networks is an example to what can be achieved through proper consultation and research and development with our respective traditional territory. 

   
For more information contact:

Philippe Cloutier, géo.
Président et Chef de la direction
Téléphone: 819-856-0512
philippe.cloutier@ressourcescartier.com
www.ressourcescartier.com
 Joshua Blacksmith                          
Mining Coordinator
Cree First Nation of Waswanipi
Telephone:  819 753-2587
jblacksmith@waswanipi.com

