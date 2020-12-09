Impact of the pandemic on annual turnover (- 20.8 %)

Paris, 9 th December 2020, 18h00 - Groupe Partouche, one of the European gaming leaders, published today its consolidated turnover for the 4th quarter of 2020 (August to October 2020) and for the full fiscal year (September 2019 to October 2020).

Limited decline in activity during the 4th quarter, despite the phased closure of the casinos in October.

The Covid-19 pandemic led to a mandatory closure of all French casinos throughout the month of October 2020 thus disrupting the results of the 4th quarter. The closures were set up on the following dates: Lyon Pharaon, Lyon Vert and Saint Galmier on 10th October, Palavas on 12th October, Aix-en-Provence (already closed between 27th September and 9th October) and La Ciotat on 17th October. 18 other casinos were closed on 24th October and the last 14 on 29th October. Abroad, the casino in Crans-Montana (Switzerland) closed its doors on 21st October and the one in Ostend (Belgium) on 29th October.

To date, the French casinos are expected to resume operations on 15th December, subject to the evolution in the national health situation.

Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) for the 4th quarter 2020 reached € 155.0 M (- 13.3 %).

In France, GGR decreased by -16.9 % at € 124.8 M penalized by a drop in attendance which increased over the quarter due to the development of an anxiety-inducing communication about the worsening of the Covid-19 pandemic, ending with the closure of all casinos in October.

Abroad, the GGR sharply increased, up by + 6.1% to € 30.2 M, driven by the traditional games activity (+ 49.1%) and more particularly by the remarkable performance of online games and sports betting in Belgium (+ 90.3%) which are benefiting from the pandemic

Net Gaming Revenue (NGR) after levies decreased by - 5.3 % at € 77.0 M.

Globally, 4th quarter turnover amounted to € 93.9 M, down by - 12.0 %

Annual turnover decreased by -20.8% at € 343.5 M.

Over the 2020 financial year, GGR amounted to € 525.7 M down by - 21.8%. Thus, NGR after levies amounted to € 282.9 M, down by - 16.3%.

Overall, Groupe Partouche recorded an annual turnover of € 343.5 M, down by - 20.8% (- € 90.0 M) over one year.

The decline in activity inherent in the pandemic will automatically lead to a decline in the operating profitability over the period.

Nagasaki “Integrated Resort »

Following the press release published on 14th August, Groupe Partouche and its partner Pixel Companyz state that they have chosen Nagasaki to develop their future “integrated resort” in competition with three other consortia. The Nagasaki prefecture has received support from the prefectural and municipal councils, as well as the private sector in the Kyushu region. It is one of the few prefectures in Japan to have committed in launching an "integrated resort" and it relies on strong economic and political support from other prefectures in the Kyushu region.

Upcoming events:

Income fiscal year at 31st October 2020: Wednesday 27th January 2021, after stock market closure

Groupe Partouche was established in 1973 and has grown to become one of the market leaders in Europe in its business sector. Listed on the stock exchange, it operates casinos, a gaming club, hotels, restaurants, spas and golf courses. The Group operates 42 casinos and employs nearly 4,200 people. It is well known for innovating and testing the games of tomorrow, which allows it to be confident about its future, while aiming to strengthen its leading position and continue to enhance its profitability. Groupe Partouche was floated on the stock exchange in 1995, and is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment. ISIN: FR0012612646 - Reuters: PARP.PA - Bloomberg: PARP:FP Reuters: PARP.PA - Bloomberg: PARP:FP

ANNEX

1- Consolidated turnover

In €M 2020 2019 Variation 1st quarter 126.7 116.6 +8.6% 2nd quarter 56.9 105.3 -46.0% 3rd quarter 66.0 104.9 -37.1% 4th quarter 93.9 106.7 -12.0% Total consolidated turnover 343.5 433.5 -20.8%

2- Construction of consolidated turnover

2.1 – 4th quarter

In €M 2020 2019 Variation Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) 155.0 178.7 -13.3% Levies 78.0 97.4 -19.9% Net Gaming Revenue (NGR) 77.0 81.2 -5.3% Turnover excluding NGR 17.5 26.4 -33.5% Fidelity Programme -0.6 -0.9 -36.9% Total consolidated turnover 93.9 106.7 -12.0%

2.2 – Aggregate 12 months

In €M 2020 2019 Variation Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) 525.7 672.7 -21.8% Levies -242.8 -334.6 -27.4% Net Gaming Revenue (NGR) 282.9 338.1 -16.3% Turnover excluding NGR 62.7 98.8 -36.5% Fidelity Programme -2.2 -3.4 -35.2% Total consolidated turnover 343.5 433.5 -20.8%

3- Breakdown of turnover by activity

3.1 – 4th quarter

In €M 2020 2019 Variation Casinos 82.4 95.6 -13.8% Hotels 2.0 2.7 -26.4% Other 9.5 8.4 +13.7% Total consolidated turnover 93.9 106.7 -12.0%

3.2 – Aggregate 12 months

In €M 2020 2019 Variation Casinos 309.3 394.1 -21.5% Hotels 4.6 8.5 -45.6% Other 29.5 30.8 -4.3% Total consolidated turnover 343.5 433.5 -20.8%

4- Glossary

The "Gross Gaming Revenue" corresponds to the sum of the various operated games, after deduction of the payment of the winnings to the players. This amount is debited of the "levies" (i.e. tax to the State, the city halls, CSG, CRDS). The «Gross Gaming Revenue» after deduction of the levies, becomes the "Net Gaming Revenue ", a component of the turnover.

