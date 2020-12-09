DGAP-Ad-hoc: Basler AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback Basler AG: Basler AG: Resolution adopted about buying additional own shares 09-Dec-2020 / 18:26 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Basler AG: Resolution adopted about buying additional own shares

Ahrensburg, December 9, 2020 - BASLER AG, the leading global manufacturer of industrial cameras and vision components, resumes buying back own shares.

Today, with the approval of the supervisory board, the management board of Basler AG has decided to close the currently suspended share buyback program started on March 11, 2020 and to start, after publication of this notification, a new share buyback program based on the resolution of the annual shareholders' meeting of May 26, 2020. The new share buyback program has a volume of Euro 10.0 million and matures on May 25, 2025.

The basis of the buyback program is the authorization pursuant to section 71 (1) no. 8 of the AktG according to the resolution of the annual shareholders' meeting of May 26, 2020 referring to agenda item 8 of this shareholders' meeting. According to this, based on the currently registered share capital the company may acquire treasury shares up to a total amount of Euro 1,050,000.00 divided into 1,050,000 shares. The authorization is valid until end of May 25, 2025.

Today, the company holds 494,736 pieces of own shares or 4.7 % of the share capital of 10.5 million shares. On the basis of the new share buyback program, up to 555,264 pieces of own shares can be bought regardless of the monetary limitation.

While the authorization allows the company to use the shares for all legally permissible purposes, this share buyback program is intended in particular to buy own shares for a later use as acquisition currency.

The share buyback program will be implemented as a programmed buyback program within the meaning of Art. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The program will be managed by Oddo BHF. The credit institution will be instructed, at its own discretion but within the framework of the following provisions, not to buy more than 25 % of the average daily trading volume of the 20 trading days on the respective trading venue prior to the purchase date from the respective daily turnover. In this context, the purchase price per share (excluding ancillary purchase costs) may not exceed or fall short of the share price determined on the trading day by the opening auction in XETRA trading (or a comparable successor system) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by more than 10%.