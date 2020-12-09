 

DGAP-Adhoc Basler AG: Basler AG: Resolution adopted about buying additional own shares

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
09.12.2020, 18:26  |  69   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Basler AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Basler AG: Basler AG: Resolution adopted about buying additional own shares

09-Dec-2020 / 18:26 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Inside Information according to Article 17 MAR
Share Buyback

Basler AG: Resolution adopted about buying additional own shares

Ahrensburg, December 9, 2020 - BASLER AG, the leading global manufacturer of industrial cameras and vision components, resumes buying back own shares.

Today, with the approval of the supervisory board, the management board of Basler AG has decided to close the currently suspended share buyback program started on March 11, 2020 and to start, after publication of this notification, a new share buyback program based on the resolution of the annual shareholders' meeting of May 26, 2020. The new share buyback program has a volume of Euro 10.0 million and matures on May 25, 2025.

The basis of the buyback program is the authorization pursuant to section 71 (1) no. 8 of the AktG according to the resolution of the annual shareholders' meeting of May 26, 2020 referring to agenda item 8 of this shareholders' meeting. According to this, based on the currently registered share capital the company may acquire treasury shares up to a total amount of Euro 1,050,000.00 divided into 1,050,000 shares. The authorization is valid until end of May 25, 2025.

Today, the company holds 494,736 pieces of own shares or 4.7 % of the share capital of 10.5 million shares. On the basis of the new share buyback program, up to 555,264 pieces of own shares can be bought regardless of the monetary limitation.

While the authorization allows the company to use the shares for all legally permissible purposes, this share buyback program is intended in particular to buy own shares for a later use as acquisition currency.

The share buyback program will be implemented as a programmed buyback program within the meaning of Art. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The program will be managed by Oddo BHF. The credit institution will be instructed, at its own discretion but within the framework of the following provisions, not to buy more than 25 % of the average daily trading volume of the 20 trading days on the respective trading venue prior to the purchase date from the respective daily turnover. In this context, the purchase price per share (excluding ancillary purchase costs) may not exceed or fall short of the share price determined on the trading day by the opening auction in XETRA trading (or a comparable successor system) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by more than 10%.

Seite 1 von 3
Basler Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Basler AG: Basler AG: Resolution adopted about buying additional own shares DGAP-Ad-hoc: Basler AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback Basler AG: Basler AG: Resolution adopted about buying additional own shares 09-Dec-2020 / 18:26 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Innovativer SARS-CoV-2-Blocker von Formycon verhindert Infektion von Zellen vollständig
DGAP-News: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt von Kai Jordan, Vorstand
DGAP-News: Innovative SARS-CoV-2 Blocker from Formycon Completely Prevents Infection of Cells
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp.: Mushroom Hype: Diese Aktie bricht aus und vermeldet Sensation Heute!
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: EVOTEC UND SARTORIUS GEHEN IPSC-BASIERTE EXOSOM-PARTNERSCHAFT MIT START-UP CUREXSYS EIN
DGAP-Adhoc: BayWa AG: Energy Infrastructure Partners invests EUR 530 million in BayWa r.e. renewable energy ...
DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG: ​​​​​​​LION SMART GMBH mit deutlichem Umsatzwachstum - EBITDA ...
BayWa AG führt Kapitalerhöhung bei BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbH erfolgreich durch - größte ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps blauer Wasserstoff verwendet ein innovatives ...
FinLab AG: Mediolanum International Funds beauftragt den Multi-Manager-Experten Patriarch, eine ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bilfinger SE: EQT vermeldet Verkauf von Apleona, Veräußerungswert des Bilfinger-Erlösanteils ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG hebt Ergebnisprognose an
DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG: Deutliches Wachstum der monatlich wiederkehrenden Umsätze
EQS-News: Relief und NeuroRx erreichen mit 165 eingeschlossenen Patienten das Rekrutierungsziel der ...
EQS-News: Meyer Burger und SMA fordern Industriestrategie für die Zukunft der Solarproduktion in Deutschland
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:27 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Basler AG: Basler AG: Beschluss über den Erwerb weiterer eigener Aktien gefasst (deutsch)
18:26 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Basler AG: Basler AG: Beschluss über den Erwerb weiterer eigener Aktien gefasst
08.12.20
Basler: Neue Prognose für 2020
08.12.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Basler AG: Basler AG erhöht Umsatzerwartung und Gewinnprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 (deutsch)
08.12.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Basler AG: Basler AG increases sales expectation and profit forecast for financial year 2020
08.12.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Basler AG: Basler AG erhöht Umsatzerwartung und Gewinnprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2020