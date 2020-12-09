Nationally ranked litigation firm Labaton Sucharow announces investigation of Penumbra, Inc. ("Penumbra" Or The "Company") (NYSE: PEN) and encourages investors with losses to contact the Firm. Penumbra, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally.

The investigation focuses on whether Penumbra issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors concerning the Company’s scientific research. On December 8, 2020, Quintessential Capital Management released a follow-up short report, alleging that some of the company’s scientific research pieces appear to have been authored by a fake individual. On this news the Company’s shares down over 15% during intraday trading on December 8, 2020.