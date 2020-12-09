 

Epos Now Appoints Former Deliveroo and Amazon Executive as New CFO

LONDON, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Epos Now, a global software and payments technology company, supporting over 35,000 retail and hospitality locations, has appointed former Deliveroo and Amazon executive, Philip Green, as Chief Financial Officer to spearhead the company's continued growth plans following a year of rapid international expansion.

Philip Green has extensive experience in multi-channel retail and technology businesses, having spent eight years at Amazon, where he served as the finance lead for its European Operations, before joining the food delivery giant, Deliveroo, in 2016 as CFO, helping to scale the organization rapidly.

Upon joining the board last week, Philip Green said: "I'm delighted to be joining a hugely ambitious, founder-led organization that has transformed a business problem into a multi-million dollar customer-centric global brand. The prospect of scaling the business and supporting SMB owners with a fully remote workforce is something I'm excited by. The retail and hospitality sectors are hugely important to the wider economy, and as we've seen throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, it's vital that businesses have access to the right technology". 

In addition to his previous work for major multinational organizations, Green is an experienced tech investor and multiple-times founder. He remains engaged with a number of European based tech start-ups, spanning a range of industries including VR/AR, media, security, software, food-tech, fintech and e-commerce.

As CFO, Green will be charged with rapidly scaling the business into new territories, M&A, compliance and professionalising the organisation to help meet the changing needs of the customer.

CEO, Jacyn Heavens, said: "With full business operations and team members in 7 countries, customers in 71 and supporting over 500 Employees in very challenging times, we must continue to add the right experience, processes and rigor. Phil has an outstanding track record of rapidly scaling world class, data first, product organisations. We have found a fellow customer champion and technology enthusiast in Phil with deep domain knowledge. I am thrilled to welcome him to the board and excited to see what we can deliver together for our customers."

About Epos Now

Epos Now is a global payment and technology provider focused on small and medium businesses in the retail and hospitality sectors. Founded in 2011, its mission is to help a worldwide community of over 35,000 retail and hospitality locations across 71 countries harness the power of cloud technology to compete with giants.

 



