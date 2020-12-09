Cyclo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $12.5 Million Public Offering

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (“Cyclo Therapeutics” or the “Company”) (NasdaqCM: CYTH) (NasdaqCM:CYTHW), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a cyclodextrin platform for the treatment of Neurodegenerative Diseases, including their lead candidate (Trappsol Cyclo) in the treatment of Niemann-Pick Disease Type C (NPC), today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 2,500,000 units at a price to the public of $5.00 per unit. Each unit issued in the offering consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $5.00. The common stock and warrants will be issued separately. The common stock and warrants are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on December 9, 2020, under the symbols “CYTH” and “CYTHW,” respectively. Cyclo Therapeutics expects to receive gross proceeds of $12.5 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. Concurrent with the offering, the Company is effectuating a reverse split of its issued and outstanding common stock at a ratio of 1-for-100, which became effective following the close of trading on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. The share numbers and pricing information in this release are adjusted to reflect the impact of the reverse stock split.

Cyclo Therapeutics has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 375,000 shares of common stock and/or an additional 375,000 warrants at the public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on December 11, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Maxim Group LLC is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

The offering is being conducted pursuant to the Company's registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-249136), as amended, previously filed with and subsequently declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). A final prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from Maxim Group LLC, 405 Lexington Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10174, at (212) 895-3745.