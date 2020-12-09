 

Cyclo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $12.5 Million Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.12.2020, 18:52  |  90   |   |   

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (“Cyclo Therapeutics” or the “Company”) (NasdaqCM: CYTH) (NasdaqCM:CYTHW), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a cyclodextrin platform for the treatment of Neurodegenerative Diseases, including their lead candidate (Trappsol Cyclo) in the treatment of Niemann-Pick Disease Type C (NPC), today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 2,500,000 units at a price to the public of $5.00 per unit. Each unit issued in the offering consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $5.00. The common stock and warrants will be issued separately. The common stock and warrants are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on December 9, 2020, under the symbols “CYTH” and “CYTHW,” respectively. Cyclo Therapeutics expects to receive gross proceeds of $12.5 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. Concurrent with the offering, the Company is effectuating a reverse split of its issued and outstanding common stock at a ratio of 1-for-100, which became effective following the close of trading on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. The share numbers and pricing information in this release are adjusted to reflect the impact of the reverse stock split.

Cyclo Therapeutics has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 375,000 shares of common stock and/or an additional 375,000 warrants at the public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on December 11, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Maxim Group LLC is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

The offering is being conducted pursuant to the Company's registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-249136), as amended, previously filed with and subsequently declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). A final prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from Maxim Group LLC, 405 Lexington Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10174, at (212) 895-3745.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cyclo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $12.5 Million Public Offering Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (“Cyclo Therapeutics” or the “Company”) (NasdaqCM: CYTH) (NasdaqCM:CYTHW), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a cyclodextrin platform for the treatment of Neurodegenerative Diseases, including their lead …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review the Biologics License Application for Pfizer’s ...
Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Pricing of $175.0 Million Public Offering
CEL-SCI Announces Bought Deal Offering
XPeng Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Commences Investigation of Securities Claims Against Penumbra, Inc. ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
USA Technologies’ “UR Tech Insiders” Podcast Talks Latest Trends in Retail and Payments with ...
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Gene Expression, Clinical Biomarker and Preliminary ...
Titel
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity