 

Gildan Included in Leadership Band on CDP's 2020 Climate Change Report

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.12.2020, 19:28  |  22   |   |   

MONTREAL, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL: TSX and NYSE) is pleased to announce that the Company has been included as a top performer on CDP’s 2020 Climate Change Report. Gildan received an A- for the second consecutive year placing the Company in CDP’s leadership band, and well above the apparel design sector average of C.

Companies scoring within the leadership category are recognized for their transparent and comprehensive disclosure of climate data, thorough awareness of climate risks, demonstration of strong governance and management of climate risks, and demonstration of market-leading practices. More specifically, Gildan this year scored particularly high in areas related to governance, scope 1 & 2 emissions, value chain management, as well as business strategy and financial planning. In 2019, Gildan was able to decrease its GHG emissions intensity by 13% when compared to its 2015 baseline, effectively achieving and surpassing one of its key 2020 environmental goals early. Read more specifics on Gildan’s initiatives in its 2019 ESG report.

“As we complete our 2020 goals, we are incredibly proud to see that our commitment towards sustainability continues to be recognized by leading organizations like CDP for our progress towards corporate transparency and action against climate change,” said Claudia Sandoval, Vice-President of Corporate Citizenship at Gildan. “This inclusion demonstrates that Gildan is amongst the top 8% of companies worldwide, reporting on climate change, making significant progress towards a more sustainable future. We are well positioned to continue to do so in the long-run as we remain committed to our three Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) pillars of caring for our people, conserving the environment, and creating stronger communities.”

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states, and regions to manage their environmental impacts. The world’s economy looks to CDP as the gold standard of environmental reporting with the most comprehensive dataset on corporate and city action. Each year, CDP takes the information supplied in its annual reporting process and scores companies based on their journey through disclosure and towards environmental leadership. Through their independent scoring methodology, they measure corporate progress and incentivize action on climate change, forests, and water security. This year, CDP assessed over 9,600 companies around the world.

About Gildan

Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel which markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands, including Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gildan Hammer, Prim + Preux, GoldToe, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Secret Silky, Therapy Plus, Peds and MediPeds, and under the Under Armour brand through a sock licensing agreement providing exclusive distribution rights in the United States and Canada. Our product offering includes activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear products sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters or embellishers, as well as to retailers that sell to consumers through their physical stores and/or e-commerce platforms, and to global lifestyle brand companies.

Gildan owns and operates vertically-integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean, North America, and Bangladesh. Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labour and environmental practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive Genuine Responsibility program embedded in the Company's long-term business strategy. More information about the Company and its corporate citizenship practices and initiatives can be found at www.gildancorp.com and www.genuineresponsibility.com, respectively.

Investor inquiries:
Sophie Argiriou
Vice President, Investor Communications
sargiriou@gildan.com
 Media inquiries:
Genevieve Gosselin
Director, Corporate Communications and Marketing
ggosselin@gildan.com



Gildan Activewear Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gildan Included in Leadership Band on CDP's 2020 Climate Change Report MONTREAL, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL: TSX and NYSE) is pleased to announce that the Company has been included as a top performer on CDP’s 2020 Climate Change Report. Gildan received an A- for the second …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Sorrento Receives Licensure From the State of California for Clinical Testing Laboratory (CLIA) ...
Nevada Copper Announces Financing Package
Clariant appoints Conrad Keijzer as Chief Executive Officer
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten Genehmigung von Health Canada für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Vow ASA: A breakthrough solution in the fight against climate change
Aequus Announces Issuance of Stock Options
Roche partners with Moderna to include SARS-CoV-2 antibody test in ongoing COVID-19 vaccine trials
HUMBL Completes Merger with Tesoro Enterprises, Inc.; Sells Warrants with Provision for $50 Million ...
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.12.20
Gildan Receives its 13th FUNDAHRSE Seal for ESG work in Honduras
17.11.20
Gildan Listed on the 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the Eighth Consecutive Year