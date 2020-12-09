Abivax establishes clinical, regulatory and manufacturing framework for ABX464 phase 3 program and potential commercialization in 2021

Pivotal ABX464 clinical trials ongoing or planned for three indications: Ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease and Covid-19

PARIS, December 09, 2020 - 7:45 p.m. (CET) - Abivax (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the immune system to develop novel treatments for inflammatory diseases, viral diseases and cancer, announced today progression of its development program for its lead drug candidate, ABX464, into phase 3 preparation for the treatment of moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis (UC). During 2021, Abivax will complete the induction phase of its ongoing phase 2b trial in ulcerative colitis and its ongoing phase 2b/3 study in Covid-19 patients and start the planned pivotal phase 3 program in ulcerative colitis as well as the planned pivotal phase 2b/3 study in Crohn's disease (CD).

To further support the clinical dossier from the fully enrolled ABX464 phase 2b trial in UC, with results expected in Q2 2021, three phase 1 studies in healthy volunteers are being initiated which are part of usual practice during late-stage clinical development. ABX464 has already shown a good safety profile in previous trials, these new studies will provide additional data required to support Abivax in seeking recommendations and agreement of the regulatory agencies in Europe (EMA) and the US (FDA) for the phase 3 development plan in UC, scheduled to be initiated during the second half of 2021. For the phase 1 "Thorough QT (TQT)" study, the first healthy volunteers were enrolled today. The results of this study will mitigate the need for intensive cardiac safety evaluation during the conduct of the future phase 3 trials. Further, the first participants will be enrolled in a phase 1 "Drug-Drug Interaction (DDI)" study prior to the end of 2020 to strengthen the understanding of the potential interactions of different therapeutic agents with ABX464. The third study, an "Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism and Excretion (ADME)" study, is being finalized with the objective of generating additional supporting data on the safety profile of ABX464. The three studies are expected to be completed in the course of Q3 2021.