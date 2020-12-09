 

Paychex, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release Conference Call for December 23, 2020

09.12.2020, 20:00   

Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq:PAYX) is scheduled to release financial results for its fiscal 2021 second quarter ended November 30, 2020 via Business Wire before the financial markets open on Wednesday, December 23, 2020.

The Company will host a conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 to review the results for the quarter. Participating in this call will be Martin Mucci, President and CEO, and Efrain Rivera, Senior Vice President, CFO, and Treasurer. The call will be simultaneously broadcast over the Internet.

To listen to the Webcast of the conference call, access the Company’s Investor Relations Page. Webcast participants should access this site in advance of the call to ensure their proper configuration. The Webcast will be archived and available for replay for approximately 90 days.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq:PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services. By combining its innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers small- and medium-sized business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by more than 45 years of industry expertise, Paychex served more than 680,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2020 across more than 100 locations in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting paychex.com and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Paychex, Inc.’s news releases, current financial information, SEC filings, and investor presentations are accessible at our Investor Relations Page.

