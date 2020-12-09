 

Columbia Care Statement on Boston Zoning Board of Appeal Approval for Adult-Use Designation at Downtown Boston Dispensary

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) (“Columbia Care” or the “Company”) is excited and thankful to receive approval from the Boston Zoning Board of Appeal for its dispensary in downtown Boston, operated under Patriot Care, to expand its existing medical marijuana dispensary at 21 Milk Street to also include a co-located adult-use dispensary. Yesterday’s vote by the Boston Zoning Board of Appeal (ZBA) to allow the zoning change comes on the heels of 18 months of community engagement with the Downtown Business Improvement District, neighbors such as Revolutionary Spaces/Old South Meeting House, the Boston Minority Business Association, numerous residents, civic organizations, and elected officials. In particular, Columbia Care greatly appreciates the support of Mayor Martin Walsh, City Councilor Ed Flynn, the Boston Cannabis Board, the Zoning Board of Appeal and the City of Boston.

As the first co-located medical and adult-use dispensary in Boston, we pledge to continue Patriot Care’s longstanding commitment to being good stewards in our community and ensuring that we are working with local organizations and partners to help make our neighborhood vibrant, safe, and a great place to live. Our commitment to the city, its citizens, and its community-focused organizations is made only stronger by this decision.

Now that both the Boston Cannabis Board and the Zoning Board of Appeal have approved our application, we look forward to working with the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission to finalize our state license so that the benefits of new jobs and opportunities can expand quickly across Boston.

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of medical and adult use cannabis products and related services with licenses in 18 US jurisdictions and the EU. Columbia Care currently operates 100 facilities including 76 dispensaries and 24 cultivation and manufacturing facilities. Columbia Care is one of the original providers of medical cannabis in the United States, and continues to deliver an industry-leading, patient-centered medicinal cannabis operation that has quickly expanded into the adult use market as a premier operator. The company currently offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils, and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Amber and Platinum Label CBD. With more than four million sales transactions since its inception in 2012, Columbia Care is known for setting the standard for compassion, professionalism, quality, care, and innovation in the rapidly expanding cannabis industry. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.col-care.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws and reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The Company has made assumptions with regard to the expansion of its Boston dispensary, which although considered reasonable by the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect, as well as other risk factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in Columbia Care's Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2020, filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and described from time to time in documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

