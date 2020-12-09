Lantheus Holdings Announces Acceptance and Priority Review of New Drug Application for PyLTM (18F-DCFPyL), a PSMA-Targeted Prostate Cancer PET Imaging Agent

The FDA granted Priority Review for the PyL NDA and assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date of May 28, 2021. The FDA has also indicated in the NDA filing acceptance notification that it is not currently planning to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss the application.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) (the Company), the parent company of Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and a global leader in the development, manufacture and commercialization of innovative diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) for PyL TM (18F-DCFPyL), a prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission tomography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer.

“We are pleased that the FDA has accepted our PyL NDA for review and granted our application Priority Review, which is a significant milestone for Lantheus. We believe that there is a significant unmet need for reliable, targeted imaging in prostate cancer, particularly in the high risk and biochemically recurrent populations,” said Istvan Molnar, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Lantheus. “We look forward to working with the FDA during the NDA review process with the goal of bringing PyL to patients and physicians who need it.”

The PyL NDA is supported by data from two Company-sponsored pivotal studies (OSPREY and CONDOR) designed to establish the safety and diagnostic performance of PyL imaging across the prostate cancer disease continuum. Results from OSPREY Cohort A demonstrated improvement in specificity and positive predictive value (PPV) of PyL PET imaging over conventional imaging in men with high risk prostate cancer. OSPREY Cohort B and CONDOR studied men with prostate cancer in various disease states, including biochemical recurrent, hormone sensitive, non-metastatic castrate resistant, and metastatic castrate resistant. OSPREY Cohort B demonstrated the sensitivity of PyL PET imaging in detecting metastatic lesions, while CONDOR, in patients with biochemical recurrent prostate cancer and non-informative baseline findings, demonstrated PyL’s high correct localization rate and detection rate, including in patients with low PSA values. In the CONDOR study, 63.9% of patients had a change in intended disease management plans due to the PyL PET imaging results. We believe the results from these two studies, taken as a whole, demonstrate the ability of PyL to reliably detect and localize disease and could enable more appropriate patient management.