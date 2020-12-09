 

Lantheus Holdings Announces Acceptance and Priority Review of New Drug Application for PyLTM (18F-DCFPyL), a PSMA-Targeted Prostate Cancer PET Imaging Agent

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.12.2020, 20:19  |  62   |   |   

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) (the Company), the parent company of Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and a global leader in the development, manufacture and commercialization of innovative diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) for PyLTM (18F-DCFPyL), a prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission tomography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer.

The FDA granted Priority Review for the PyL NDA and assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date of May 28, 2021. The FDA has also indicated in the NDA filing acceptance notification that it is not currently planning to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss the application.

“We are pleased that the FDA has accepted our PyL NDA for review and granted our application Priority Review, which is a significant milestone for Lantheus. We believe that there is a significant unmet need for reliable, targeted imaging in prostate cancer, particularly in the high risk and biochemically recurrent populations,” said Istvan Molnar, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Lantheus. “We look forward to working with the FDA during the NDA review process with the goal of bringing PyL to patients and physicians who need it.”

The PyL NDA is supported by data from two Company-sponsored pivotal studies (OSPREY and CONDOR) designed to establish the safety and diagnostic performance of PyL imaging across the prostate cancer disease continuum. Results from OSPREY Cohort A demonstrated improvement in specificity and positive predictive value (PPV) of PyL PET imaging over conventional imaging in men with high risk prostate cancer. OSPREY Cohort B and CONDOR studied men with prostate cancer in various disease states, including biochemical recurrent, hormone sensitive, non-metastatic castrate resistant, and metastatic castrate resistant. OSPREY Cohort B demonstrated the sensitivity of PyL PET imaging in detecting metastatic lesions, while CONDOR, in patients with biochemical recurrent prostate cancer and non-informative baseline findings, demonstrated PyL’s high correct localization rate and detection rate, including in patients with low PSA values. In the CONDOR study, 63.9% of patients had a change in intended disease management plans due to the PyL PET imaging results. We believe the results from these two studies, taken as a whole, demonstrate the ability of PyL to reliably detect and localize disease and could enable more appropriate patient management.

Seite 1 von 4
Lantheus Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lantheus Holdings Announces Acceptance and Priority Review of New Drug Application for PyLTM (18F-DCFPyL), a PSMA-Targeted Prostate Cancer PET Imaging Agent Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) (the Company), the parent company of Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and a global leader in the development, manufacture and commercialization of innovative diagnostic and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review the Biologics License Application for Pfizer’s ...
XPeng Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Gene Expression, Clinical Biomarker and Preliminary ...
Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Pricing of $175.0 Million Public Offering
CEL-SCI Announces Bought Deal Offering
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Commences Investigation of Securities Claims Against Penumbra, Inc. ...
Titel
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:30 Uhr
PyL (18F-DCFPyL), Lantheus’ PSMA-Targeted Prostate Cancer Imaging Agent, to be Used in POINT Biopharma’s PSMA-Targeted Radioligand Therapeutic Phase 3 Trial in Patients with Metastatic Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer
03.12.20
Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Announces Agreement to Sell Its Puerto Rico Radiopharmacy and PET Manufacturing Facility and Enter into Long-Term Supply Agreement
24.11.20
Lantheus Holdings to Present at the 2020 Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference
18.11.20
Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Announces FDA Approval of DEFINITY Room Temperature
13.11.20
Lantheus Holdings Announces FDA Clearance for AI-Enabled Automated Bone Scan Index (aBSI) in Prostate Cancer on GE Healthcare’s Xeleris Platform
09.11.20
CORRECTION: TIME CHANGE - Lantheus Holdings to Present at November 2020 Investor Conferences