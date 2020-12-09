 

DATA443 SECURES AGREEMENT FROM ITS LARGEST INVESTORS TO FORGO ALL NOTE CONVERSIONS FOR SIXTY DAYS

Company Continues to Prepare for Up-list to Senior Exchange

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCPK: ATDS), the leading data security and privacy software company for ALL THINGS DATA SECURITY, is pleased to announce an agreement with four of the Company’s largest investors under which they will not exercise any conversion rights for the next sixty (60) days. This represents over 83% of the total convertible debt issued by the Company, and the amount of convertible debt available for conversion over the next 60-days. The agreement can be extended an additional 30-days upon the mutual agreement of the four parties. All other terms and conditions of the lender’s convertible promissory note remain in place.

Jason Remillard, CEO of Data443 commented, “We appreciate the ongoing commitment of our largest investors, and their expressions of confidence in our ability to execute on our strategic plan. Their agreement to effectively stand-down for 60-days and not exercise any conversions gives us needed runway to stay laser-focused. Keep in mind that over the last 12-months the Company has reduced its debt by over $3.2 million dollars. With no conversions for the next 60-days by these investors, we can continue to prepare for an up-list of our stock to a senior exchange, while taking actions to continue to decrease our derivative liabilities, working to reduce our debt with direct cash and equity paydowns, and continue to expand our business.”

Remillard added, “Our lead investors and lenders have always worked with us to support our efforts towards building a stronger company, one which is destined to be an industry leader. We look forward to continuing our work with them in a collaborative manner to restructure our outstanding debt and build a more sustainable capital structure.”

“While our team has worked extremely hard on expanding our business, I believe everyone, including our stockholders and our funding partners, will be rewarded for these efforts. Their investments in Data443, both initially and continued, expresses that belief. This is demonstrated in our continued growth in customers, rapid adoption of our business-critical products in the marketplace, and quarter on quarter revenue growth in very challenging conditions. We would like to thank all of our stakeholders for their continued efforts and support.”

