Sara Perez Barrett Named Branch Manager at UBS in Memphis

“We’re delighted that Sara has agreed to lead this important market for UBS,” said Jerry Johnson, South Central Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA. “Sara’s exceptional industry knowledge and strong relationships with our advisors will help us continue to grow our business in the region.”

UBS Wealth Management USA announced that Sara Perez Barrett has been appointed Branch Manager of the Memphis, Tennessee office. She succeeds Joseph Heinz, CFP, who is retiring after 13 years in the role.

Working alongside UBS’s Women’s Strategic Client Segment, Sara champions the firm’s groundbreaking research and insight on women and their path to financial independence. She will to continue empower female investors in the Memphis community, building upon the strong foundation that UBS already has in place.

Sara joined UBS’s Graduate Training Program in 2013, where she spent two years in six different roles across UBS’s home office in New York. After completing the program, she worked for UBS’s Chief Investment Office as a Municipal Credit Strategist. In July 2017, she moved to Nashville after UBS Market Head Jerry Johnson recruited her to be the South Central Assistant Market Head. In this role, Sara worked with advisors across the market on team development and practice management. She stepped into the role as Branch Manager of the Memphis office on October 1, 2020. Sara holds an undergraduate degree from Vanderbilt University where she triple-majored in Economics, History and Spanish.

“I am thrilled to be in Memphis and build upon the team’s success in the region,” said Barrett. “I look forward to growing UBS’s presence in this market and working with our advisors.”

After 13 years in his role as Branch Manager of the Memphis office, Joe Heinz has decided to retire. He joined UBS in 2003 to help run the Jackson, Mississippi branch office and a few other offices along the Gulf Coast. In 2007, he moved back to Memphis where he focused on building the branch during the financial crisis.

“We cannot thank Joe enough for his leadership and dedication to the firm over the past 13 years,” said Mr. Johnson. “He has been instrumental in building our business in Memphis and paved the way for the future of this firm by hiring talented advisors who will continue to serve our clients each day.”

