 

Sara Perez Barrett Named Branch Manager at UBS in Memphis

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.12.2020, 20:37  |  34   |   |   

UBS Wealth Management USA announced that Sara Perez Barrett has been appointed Branch Manager of the Memphis, Tennessee office. She succeeds Joseph Heinz, CFP, who is retiring after 13 years in the role.

“We’re delighted that Sara has agreed to lead this important market for UBS,” said Jerry Johnson, South Central Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA. “Sara’s exceptional industry knowledge and strong relationships with our advisors will help us continue to grow our business in the region.”

Working alongside UBS’s Women’s Strategic Client Segment, Sara champions the firm’s groundbreaking research and insight on women and their path to financial independence. She will to continue empower female investors in the Memphis community, building upon the strong foundation that UBS already has in place.

Sara joined UBS’s Graduate Training Program in 2013, where she spent two years in six different roles across UBS’s home office in New York. After completing the program, she worked for UBS’s Chief Investment Office as a Municipal Credit Strategist. In July 2017, she moved to Nashville after UBS Market Head Jerry Johnson recruited her to be the South Central Assistant Market Head. In this role, Sara worked with advisors across the market on team development and practice management. She stepped into the role as Branch Manager of the Memphis office on October 1, 2020. Sara holds an undergraduate degree from Vanderbilt University where she triple-majored in Economics, History and Spanish.

“I am thrilled to be in Memphis and build upon the team’s success in the region,” said Barrett. “I look forward to growing UBS’s presence in this market and working with our advisors.”

After 13 years in his role as Branch Manager of the Memphis office, Joe Heinz has decided to retire. He joined UBS in 2003 to help run the Jackson, Mississippi branch office and a few other offices along the Gulf Coast. In 2007, he moved back to Memphis where he focused on building the branch during the financial crisis.

“We cannot thank Joe enough for his leadership and dedication to the firm over the past 13 years,” said Mr. Johnson. “He has been instrumental in building our business in Memphis and paved the way for the future of this firm by hiring talented advisors who will continue to serve our clients each day.”

Notes to Editors

About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS's strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in 50 countries, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 31% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 20% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs approximately 68,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

UBS 2020. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

UBS Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sara Perez Barrett Named Branch Manager at UBS in Memphis UBS Wealth Management USA announced that Sara Perez Barrett has been appointed Branch Manager of the Memphis, Tennessee office. She succeeds Joseph Heinz, CFP, who is retiring after 13 years in the role. “We’re delighted that Sara has agreed to lead …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review the Biologics License Application for Pfizer’s ...
XPeng Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Gene Expression, Clinical Biomarker and Preliminary ...
Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Pricing of $175.0 Million Public Offering
CEL-SCI Announces Bought Deal Offering
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Commences Investigation of Securities Claims Against Penumbra, Inc. ...
Titel
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:00 Uhr
Christopher Pitzak Joins UBS Private Wealth Management in La Jolla, California
15:30 Uhr
UBS Announces Call Settlement Amounts for Eight ETNs
07.12.20
UBS declares coupon payments on 5 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes
04.12.20
Sabine Keller-Busse to Succeed Axel P. Lehmann as President UBS Switzerland
03.12.20
Aktien Zürich Schluss: SMI mit Verlusten - Dollar-Schwäche zum Franken belastet
01.12.20
Aktien Zürich Schluss: Börsenschwergewichte ziehen SMI leicht ins Minus
25.11.20
UBS Declares Quarterly Coupon Payments on Exchange Traded Note: AMUB
24.11.20
UBS Announces Call Settlement Amount for the Series A ETRACS ETN Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index
23.11.20
Bankmanager Schellenberg neuer Warburg-Partner
21.11.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 47/20

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.05.20
49
UBS Group N, Erholungspotential ist vorhanden