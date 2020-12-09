 

Newtek Technology Solutions Hosted Webinar About Navigating the Ever-Changing Cloud-Computing Technology Landscape

Video Replay of Webinar Now Available

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newtek Business Services Corp., (Nasdaq: NEWT), an internally managed business development company (“BDC”), today announced that the replay is now available for the Newtek Technology Solutions’ webinar, which discussed the importance of navigating the new cloud-computing technology landscape in today’s ever-changing operating environment, which took place yesterday, Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 3PM EST. The video replay can be accessed through the following link Newtek Technology Solutions Webinar.

The webinar was hosted by Newtek’s CEO, Barry Sloane, and experts from Newtek Technology Solutions, Newtek’s managed technology portfolio company, including Jared Mills, Chief Operating Officer; Joe Vuica, Vice President of Procurement and Supply Chain; and Jared Ruggieri, Senior Vice President of Business Development for Newtek Merchant Solutions. They discussed how small- and medium-sized businesses can manage their IT in a secure private cloud, as well as what businesses can do to be at the forefront of innovative technology processes. Specific topics discussed included, ecommerce solutions, managed IT services to protect against security threats, and the advantages of private cloud hosting for scaling and managing an organization.

If you have any questions, please contact Newtek Technology Solutions at 1-877-323-4678 or email info@NewtekOne.com.

Newtek Business Services Corp., Your Business Solutions Company, is an internally managed BDC, which along with its controlled portfolio companies, provides a wide range of business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand to the small- and medium-sized business (“SMB”) market. Since 1999, Newtek has provided state-of-the-art, cost-efficient products and services and efficient business strategies to SMB relationships across all 50 states to help them grow their sales, control their expenses and reduce their risk.

Newtek’s and its portfolio companies’ products and services include: Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Electronic Payment Processing, Technology Solutions (Cloud Computing, Data Backup, Storage and Retrieval, IT Consulting), eCommerce, Accounts Receivable Financing & Inventory Financing, Insurance Solutions, Web Services, and Payroll and Benefits Solutions.

Newtek and Your Business Solutions Company, are registered trademarks of Newtek Business Services Corp.

Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Words such as “believes,” “intends,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “goal” and “future” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, intensified competition, operating problems and their impact on revenues and profit margins, anticipated future business strategies and financial performance, anticipated future number of customers, business prospects, legislative developments and similar matters. Risk factors, cautionary statements and other conditions, which could cause Newtek’s actual results to differ from management’s current expectations, are contained in Newtek’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available through http://www.sec.gov/.  Newtek cautions you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these statements.

SOURCE: Newtek Business Services Corp.

Investor Relations & Public Relations
Contact: Jayne Cavuoto
Telephone: (212) 273-8179 / jcavuoto@newtekone.com


