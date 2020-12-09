 

magniX, Sydney Seaplanes and Dante Aeronautical Partner for World's First All Electric Cessna Caravan STC Program

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.12.2020, 20:53  |  26   |   |   

Global leader in electric propulsion technology to work with leading charter and integrator companies in Australia and the South Pacific to provide electric aircraft

SYDNEY, Australia and EVERETT, Wash., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- magniX, the company powering the electric aviation revolution, Sydney Seaplanes, the leading seaplane operator in Australia and Dante Aeronautical, a developer and integrator of electric and hybrid new aviation concepts in Australia and Spain, announced today their partnership to work toward the world's first Electric Cessna Caravan Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) program. Powered by magniX's propulsion system, Sydney Seaplanes and Dante Aeronautical will work toward a STC by converting the Cessna Caravan to be the first all-electric aircraft certified by the Australian Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA).

magniX Logo

"After more than a decade of flying thousands of passengers over stunning views around the Sydney Harbour, we're delighted to take our next step into the future of flight," said Sydney Seaplanes CEO Aaron Shaw. "As the only company that's already powered and flown two all-electric magnified commercial aircrafts, magniX is the ideal partner to help us not only electrify our planes but build toward an electric future that benefits our travelers and the environment. This trilateral partnership means Sydney Seaplanes will play an integral role in certifying, adopting and distributing nil emission aviation services and technology."

The STC is expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2023 at which point Sydney Seaplanes will be able to offer the STC as a service to other Caravan operators in the region. The partnership will position Sydney Seaplanes as the prime leader in electric aircraft operation and magnification, with Dante as the technology integrator of reference, in Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific region.

"This is another terrific milestone for the electric aviation revolution and one that magniX is thrilled to be a part of as the industry continues to innovate," said magniX CEO Roei Ganzarski. "Expanding with STC partners globally on more and more aircraft platforms means more sustainable air travel brought to market and to the masses. And for operators, the all-electric aircraft provides the benefits of clean, cost-effective aviation."

This partnership comes on the heels of spectacular momentum in the electric aviation industry within the last year. In Dec. of 2019, magniX flew the world's first commercial all-electric aircraft, the eBeaver, a six-passenger DHC-2 de Havilland Beaver with North American seaplane operator Harbour Air. In May, magniX successfully flew the largest all-electric commercial aircraft, a Cessna 208B Grand Caravan and in Sept. Universal Hydrogen announced its selection of magniX as the propulsion provider for their Hydrogen-based Dash-8 conversion program. Separate from magnifications of existing aircraft, magniX is also the provider of propulsion for Eviation's Alice, the world's first by design all-electric commuter aircraft.

About magniX
Headquartered in Everett, WA, magniX is on a mission to lead the commercial aerospace and defense industries by providing high performance, reliable and environmentally friendly propulsion solutions. Developed with proprietary technology, magniX offers a range of revolutionary electric propulsion solutions, including motors and power electronics, which produce zero emissions at lower operating costs. For more information, please visit: www.magnix.aero.

About Sydney Seaplanes
Sydney Seaplanes' base is historic Rose Bay in Sydney Harbour, Australia. Home of the original flying boat services where Empire Class flying boats, Sunderlands and Catalinas plied their trade for 50 years. The 'Golden Age' of Aviation.

Sydney Seaplanes mission is to provide world leading tourism and leisure aviation products as well as fast, convenient and safe transport services from Australia's only purpose-built marine aviation base. www.seaplanes.com.au

About Dante Aeronautical
With presence in both Australia and Spain, DANTE Aeronautical is a start-up with a vision to use the aviation electrification revolution to create new concepts to sustainably enable thin haul routes and connect underserved communities. DANTE was born to develop a new hybrid electric 19 passenger commuter, a project that has attracted the interest of airlines in Europe like Volotea. Now DANTE will also modify existing aircrafts to accelerate the adoption of clean aviation solutions. For more information see www.danteaeron.com  

Media Contacts
Barokas Communications for magniX
magniX@barokas.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/749902/magniX_Logo.jpg

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

magniX, Sydney Seaplanes and Dante Aeronautical Partner for World's First All Electric Cessna Caravan STC Program Global leader in electric propulsion technology to work with leading charter and integrator companies in Australia and the South Pacific to provide electric aircraft SYDNEY, Australia and EVERETT, Wash., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - magniX, the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
HyGear shareholders sign agreement for the company to be acquired by clean energy leader Xebec
How Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) May Be Affecting COVID-19 Patients
KING SKYFRONT, Japan publishes the December 2020 issue of Kawasaki SkyFront i-Newsletter
Barrier Films Market worth $4.1 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Proactive Services Market Size Worth $10.41 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 18.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.
PolyU-made space instruments complete lunar sampling for Chang'e 5
STADA agreement extended for the Nordic Region
New Global Pooled Analysis Supports Clinical Utility of Circulating Tumor Cell Count for Early ...
Pelareorep Along With Checkpoint Inhibitors Proving Critically Important for Early Stage Breast ...
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Chromatography Reagents Market worth $7.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Artios Pharma Announce a Global Strategic Collaboration on Novel ...
"Chinese Bridge" Held Online for Worldwide Youth to Interpret "One World, One Family"
Sysmex Inostics Presents Data at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting Demonstrating ...
CGTN: Marred by war crimes, Australia turns the table on China
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
Largo Resources Launches Largo Clean Energy; Creating a Leading, Vertically Integrated and ...
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Fearful of the pandemic management measures, 150.81% more citizens of Japan rushed to VPN
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments