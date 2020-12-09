 

Ayr Strategies Returns to OTCQX Best Market Under Ticker Symbol “AYRWF”

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.12.2020, 20:47  |  24   |   |   

TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayr Strategies (CSE: AYR.A, OTCQX: AYRWF) (“Ayr” or “the Company”), a leading vertically integrated cannabis multi-state operator, is pleased to announce that its shares, under new ticker symbol “AYRWF,” returned to quotation on the OTCQX Best Market exchange earlier today. There is no action required by shareholders. On December 4, 2020, Ayr began trading in the U.S. under the new symbol after an administrative issue at FINRA caused the unexpected retirement of the former ticker symbol and temporary suspension of trading on the OTCQX. The most effective and immediate remedy to the situation was for the Company to establish a new symbol and begin immediate trading on the OTC Pink Open Market. Throughout this period, the Company’s shares have traded without disruption on the CSE under the ticker “AYR.A” and will continue to do so going forward.

The Company is aware that several brokerage firms are still experiencing reporting issues in the holdings of AYRWF in client portfolios, but this is expected to be resolved shortly. Shareholders should contact their brokerage firms regarding any ongoing reporting or trading issues still impacting their holdings of AYRWF after 24 hours.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this news release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “target”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “foresee”, “could”, “would”, “estimate”, “goal”, “outlook”, “intend”, “plan”, “seek”, “will”, “may”, “tracking”, “pacing” and “should” and similar expressions or words suggesting future outcomes. This news release includes forward-looking information and statements pertaining to, among other things, Ayr’s future growth plans. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause the actual events and results to differ materially from the estimates, beliefs and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: anticipated strategic, operational and competitive benefits may not be realized; events or series of events, including in connection with COVID-19, may cause business interruptions; required regulatory approvals may not be obtained; acquisitions may not be able to be completed on satisfactory terms or at all; and Ayr may not be able to raise additional debt or equity capital. Among other things, Ayr has assumed that its businesses will operate as anticipated, that it will be able to complete acquisitions on reasonable terms, and that all required regulatory approvals will be obtained on satisfactory terms and within expected time frames. In particular, there can be no assurance that we will complete the pending acquisitions in or enter into agreements with respect to other acquisitions.

About Ayr Strategies Inc.

Ayr Strategies (“Ayr”) is an expanding vertically integrated, U.S. multi-state cannabis operator, focusing on high-growth markets. The Company cultivates and manufactures branded cannabis products for distribution through its network of retail outlets and through third-party stores. Ayr strives to enrich consumers’ experience every day – helping them to live their best lives, elevated.

Ayr’s leadership team brings proven expertise in growing successful businesses through disciplined operational and financial management, and is committed to driving positive impact for customers, employees and the communities they touch. For more information, please visit www.ayrstrategies.com.

Company Contact:

Megan Kulick, Head of Investor Relations
T: (646) 977-7914
Email: IR@ayrstrategies.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Sean Mansouri, CFA or Cody Slach
Gateway Investor Relations
T: (949) 574-3860
Email: IR@ayrstrategies.com


AYR Strategies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ayr Strategies Returns to OTCQX Best Market Under Ticker Symbol “AYRWF” TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ayr Strategies (CSE: AYR.A, OTCQX: AYRWF) (“Ayr” or “the Company”), a leading vertically integrated cannabis multi-state operator, is pleased to announce that its shares, under new ticker symbol “AYRWF,” …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Nevada Copper Announces Financing Package
Sorrento Receives Licensure From the State of California for Clinical Testing Laboratory (CLIA) ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten Genehmigung von Health Canada für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Clariant appoints Conrad Keijzer as Chief Executive Officer
Vow ASA: A breakthrough solution in the fight against climate change
Aequus Announces Issuance of Stock Options
Roche partners with Moderna to include SARS-CoV-2 antibody test in ongoing COVID-19 vaccine trials
HUMBL Completes Merger with Tesoro Enterprises, Inc.; Sells Warrants with Provision for $50 Million ...
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Clean Power Capital Corp.
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.12.20
Ayr Strategies to Begin Trading Immediately on OTC Under New Symbol “AYRWF”
04.12.20
Ayr Strategies Comments on Temporary Trading Disruption of “AYRSF” on OTC
04.12.20
Ayr Strategies Announces $75 Million Senior Secured Debt Financing
03.12.20
Ayr Strategies Announces Commencement of Trading of Subordinate Voting Shares, Restricted Voting Shares and Limited Voting Shares Under Single Trading Symbol
27.11.20
Ayr Strategies Moves to Definitive Merger Agreement with CannTech PA, LLC
23.11.20
Ayr Strategies Inc. Offers Short-Term Incentive for Cash Exercise of up to 3 Million Warrants
19.11.20
Ayr Strategies Completes Acquisition of DocHouse in Pennsylvania
18.11.20
Ayr Strategies Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results & Updates Investors on 2021 Expansion Initiatives
18.11.20
Ayr Strategies Receives Three Host Community Agreement Approvals in Greater Boston