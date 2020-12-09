 

DGAP-Adhoc HelloFresh SE increases its full year 2020 guidance and provides first indicative outlook for full year 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
09.12.2020, 21:48  |  61   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: HelloFresh SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
HelloFresh SE increases its full year 2020 guidance and provides first indicative outlook for full year 2021

09-Dec-2020 / 21:48 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation - MAR)

 

HelloFresh SE increases its full year 2020 guidance and provides first indicative outlook for full year 2021

International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): DE000A161408
German Securities Code (WKN): A16140
Ticker Symbol: HFG
LEI: 391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt am Main (Prime Standard)

Berlin, 9 December 2020 - HelloFresh SE ("Company") has experienced continued exceptionally strong demand across most markets, partly influenced by the still ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related lock-down measures. As a consequence, the Company increases its full year 2020 revenue growth guidance for the HelloFresh Group on a constant currency basis from previously between 95% and 105% to now between 107% and 112%. The corresponding Euro-reported 2020 revenue growth for the HelloFresh Group would be at current exchange rates approx. 4% points lower, i.e. would amount to between approx. 103% and 108%. The arithmetic average of published broker estimates for Euro-reported revenue growth of the HelloFresh Group as of 9 December 2020 amounts to 98%. The Company also increases its full year 2020 adjusted EBITDA ("AEBITDA") margin guidance for the HelloFresh Group from previously between 11.25% and 12.75% to now between 12.5% and 13.5% (arithmetic average of published broker estimates as of 9 December 2020: 11.9%).

Wertpapier


