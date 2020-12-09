 

Shuman, Glenn & Stecker Investigates Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.12.2020, 21:49  |  31   |   |   

Shuman, Glenn & Stecker announces that it is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Zynerba” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ZYNE). Zynerba operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company.

The Firm’s investigation relates to allegations raised in a securities class action against Zynerba and certain of its senior officers in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. In 2018, Zynerba began a Phase II clinical trial of Zygel in children and adolescents with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (“DEE”). The lawsuit alleges that Zynerba issued a series of public statements touting Zygel which failed to disclose that nearly all patients treated with Zygel in the trial suffered treatment emergent adverse events, including a majority who suffered treatment related adverse events, and more than 20% suffered serious adverse events. The lawsuit further alleges that these events created a risk to Zynerba’s ability to continue developing Zygel and that Zynerba, which has a history of failed trials, would fail to secure the necessary regulatory approvals for commercializing Zygel.

On September 18, 2019, Zynerba announced results from the Zygel trial and disclosed that 96% of patients treated with Zygel experienced a treatment emergent adverse event, 60% of patients experienced a treatment related adverse event, and 10 patients reported a serious adverse event. On this news, Zynerba’s stock price fell by nearly 22% to close at $8.84 per share. Zynerba’s stock price has never recovered and currently trades for less than $4.50 per share. On November 25, 2020, the federal judge presiding over the securities class action denied the defendants’ motion to dismiss the claims, paving the way for the case to proceed towards trial.

If you currently own Zynerba common stock and are interested in discussing your rights, or have information relating to this investigation, please contact Brett Stecker toll free at (866) 569-4531 or email Mr. Stecker at brett@shumanlawfirm.com.

Shuman, Glenn & Stecker represents investors throughout the nation, concentrating its practice in stockholder litigation.



Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Shuman, Glenn & Stecker Investigates Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Shuman, Glenn & Stecker announces that it is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Zynerba” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ZYNE). Zynerba operates as a clinical stage specialty …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
XPeng Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Unilever, Microsoft, Brooks, Neste, and ITV Are Among 13 More Companies to Join The Climate Pledge
SolarWinds Announces Confidential Submission of Form 10 Registration Statement for Potential ...
Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Pricing of $175.0 Million Public Offering
Stratasys to Acquire Origin, Bringing New Additive Manufacturing Platform to Polymer Production
CEL-SCI Announces Bought Deal Offering
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.12.20
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) on Behalf of Investors
04.12.20
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Presents New Data in Two Posters at the 2020 Annual Meeting of the American Epilepsy Society (AES)
23.11.20
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Announces the Acceptance of Two Posters at the 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of the American Epilepsy Society (AES)

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.07.20
43
Zynerba Zygel transdermales Cannabidiol (CBD)