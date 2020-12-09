 

DGAP-Adhoc Siltronic AG: GlobalWafers announces the launch of a voluntary tender offer based on a business combination agreement with Siltronic

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
09.12.2020, 22:13  |  63   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Siltronic AG / Key word(s): Offer/Letter of Intent
Siltronic AG: GlobalWafers announces the launch of a voluntary tender offer based on a business combination agreement with Siltronic

09-Dec-2020 / 22:13 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Ad hoc announcement / Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR

Siltronic AG
Einsteinstraße 172
81677 Munich
www.siltronic.com

GlobalWafers announces the launch of a voluntary tender offer based on a business combination agreement with Siltronic

Germany, Munich, December 9, 2020 - Siltronic AG ("Siltronic") today signed a Business Combination Agreement ("BCA") with GlobalWafers Co., Ltd. ("GlobalWafers") from Taiwan. On this basis, GlobalWafers announced its intention to launch a voluntary tender offer to Siltronic shareholders at an offer price of EUR 125 per share in cash. Siltronic's Executive Board and Supervisory Board have approved the signing of the BCA and welcome the proposed combination and the announced tender offer.

The offer price announced today represents a premium of 48% above the volume-weighted average XETRA price over the last 90 days prior to the public disclosure of the discussions with GlobalWafers on a potential business combination agreement. The tender offer will also include customary closing conditions, including a minimum acceptance threshold of 65% and merger control and foreign investment approvals.

The BCA signed today forms the framework of the proposed combination. Based on this agreement, Siltronic can pursue an essentially unchanged business strategy. In line with its current dividend policy, Siltronic intends to propose a dividend of approximately EUR 2 per share for fiscal 2020, which is expected to be paid before the completion of the transaction. The BCA also includes extensive commitments for Siltronic's sites and its employees. The social partnership with the employee representatives will be maintained, and there will be no site closures or layoffs of employees for operational reasons in Germany until the end of 2024.

Seite 1 von 3
SILTRONIC AG Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Siltronic (WKN WAF300)! Wer hat das noch im Blick?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Siltronic AG: GlobalWafers announces the launch of a voluntary tender offer based on a business combination agreement with Siltronic DGAP-Ad-hoc: Siltronic AG / Key word(s): Offer/Letter of Intent Siltronic AG: GlobalWafers announces the launch of a voluntary tender offer based on a business combination agreement with Siltronic 09-Dec-2020 / 22:13 CET/CEST Disclosure of an …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Innovativer SARS-CoV-2-Blocker von Formycon verhindert Infektion von Zellen vollständig
DGAP-News: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt von Kai Jordan, Vorstand
DGAP-News: Innovative SARS-CoV-2 Blocker from Formycon Completely Prevents Infection of Cells
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp.: Mushroom Hype: Diese Aktie bricht aus und vermeldet Sensation Heute!
DGAP-News: EVOTEC UND SARTORIUS GEHEN IPSC-BASIERTE EXOSOM-PARTNERSCHAFT MIT START-UP CUREXSYS EIN
DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG: ​​​​​​​LION SMART GMBH mit deutlichem Umsatzwachstum - EBITDA ...
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: 2D Fluidics-Update zu Energiespeichermaterialien
BayWa AG führt Kapitalerhöhung bei BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbH erfolgreich durch - größte ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps blauer Wasserstoff verwendet ein innovatives ...
FinLab AG: Mediolanum International Funds beauftragt den Multi-Manager-Experten Patriarch, eine ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bilfinger SE: EQT vermeldet Verkauf von Apleona, Veräußerungswert des Bilfinger-Erlösanteils ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG hebt Ergebnisprognose an
DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG: Deutliches Wachstum der monatlich wiederkehrenden Umsätze
EQS-News: Relief und NeuroRx erreichen mit 165 eingeschlossenen Patienten das Rekrutierungsziel der ...
EQS-News: Meyer Burger und SMA fordern Industriestrategie für die Zukunft der Solarproduktion in Deutschland
DGAP-News: Innovativer SARS-CoV-2-Blocker von Formycon verhindert Infektion von Zellen vollständig
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:24 Uhr
DGAP-News: Siltronic AG: Aufsichtsrat verlängert Vertrag mit CEO, Dr. Christoph von Plotho, bis Ende 2023 (deutsch)
22:24 Uhr
DGAP-News: Siltronic AG: Aufsichtsrat verlängert Vertrag mit CEO, Dr. Christoph von Plotho, bis Ende 2023
22:24 Uhr
DGAP-News: Siltronic AG: Supervisory Board extends contract of CEO, Dr. Christoph von Plotho, to 2023
22:19 Uhr
DGAP-News: Siltronic AG: Siltronic und GlobalWafers vereinbaren Zusammenschluss ihrer Aktivitäten zu einem führenden Waferproduzenten (deutsch)
22:19 Uhr
DGAP-News: Siltronic AG: Siltronic und GlobalWafers vereinbaren Zusammenschluss ihrer Aktivitäten zu einem führenden Waferproduzenten
22:19 Uhr
DGAP-News: Siltronic AG: Siltronic and GlobalWafers agree to combine their activities to form a leading wafer manufacturer
22:15 Uhr
Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: Siltronic AG; Bieter: GlobalWafers GmbH
22:15 Uhr
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: Siltronic AG; Bieter: GlobalWafers GmbH
22:15 Uhr
DGAP-WpÜG: Takeover Offer / Target company: Siltronic AG; Bidder: GlobalWafers GmbH
22:13 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Siltronic AG: GlobalWafers kündigt freiwilliges Übernahmeangebot auf Basis einer mit Siltronic abgeschlossenen Zusammenschlussvereinbarung an (deutsch)

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:22 Uhr
73
Siltronic (WKN WAF300)! Wer hat das noch im Blick?
01.12.20
664
IPO Siltronic
30.11.20
136
ODDO BHF belässt Siltronic auf 'Buy'