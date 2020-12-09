DGAP-Ad-hoc: Siltronic AG / Key word(s): Offer/Letter of Intent Siltronic AG: GlobalWafers announces the launch of a voluntary tender offer based on a business combination agreement with Siltronic 09-Dec-2020 / 22:13 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Germany, Munich, December 9, 2020 - Siltronic AG ("Siltronic") today signed a Business Combination Agreement ("BCA") with GlobalWafers Co., Ltd. ("GlobalWafers") from Taiwan. On this basis, GlobalWafers announced its intention to launch a voluntary tender offer to Siltronic shareholders at an offer price of EUR 125 per share in cash. Siltronic's Executive Board and Supervisory Board have approved the signing of the BCA and welcome the proposed combination and the announced tender offer.

The offer price announced today represents a premium of 48% above the volume-weighted average XETRA price over the last 90 days prior to the public disclosure of the discussions with GlobalWafers on a potential business combination agreement. The tender offer will also include customary closing conditions, including a minimum acceptance threshold of 65% and merger control and foreign investment approvals.

The BCA signed today forms the framework of the proposed combination. Based on this agreement, Siltronic can pursue an essentially unchanged business strategy. In line with its current dividend policy, Siltronic intends to propose a dividend of approximately EUR 2 per share for fiscal 2020, which is expected to be paid before the completion of the transaction. The BCA also includes extensive commitments for Siltronic's sites and its employees. The social partnership with the employee representatives will be maintained, and there will be no site closures or layoffs of employees for operational reasons in Germany until the end of 2024.