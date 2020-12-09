Ameresco Announces Completion of Energy Conservation Project in Partnership with The Mattabassett District

Situated alongside the Connecticut River, the Mattabassett District provides wastewater treatment services for New Britain, Middletown, Berlin and Cromwell, processing between 12 and 21 million gallons (on average) every day, with a peak capacity of 110 million gallons per day. As the District’s project partner, Ameresco has implemented and improved numerous energy conservation measures, including plant-wide integrated temperature controls, a modernized building lighting system, high efficiency HVAC units and low voltage transformer replacements. The project will guarantee an estimated 581,909 kWh in total energy savings.

Ameresco, Inc. , (NYSE: AMRC), a leading energy efficiency and renewable energy company, today announced the completion of a plant-wide energy efficiency project for The Mattabassett District in Cromwell, Connecticut. Under this energy services agreement (ESA), the project includes energy conservation measures across 9 buildings and operations, resulting in more than $1M in energy cost savings over the 12-year contract term.

“The Mattabassett District is one of the most efficient facilities in the state, often highlighted as a model for success for conservation planning within our region and beyond,” said Art Simonian, Executive Director of the Mattabassett District. “Our partnership with Ameresco ensures that we’re able to incorporate industry-leading technologies and improvements to continue to provide the highest level of results for our communities.”

The Mattabassett District executed the Energy Services Agreement, valued at $983,482 with Ameresco in June 2019. Detailed audit and collaborative project selection work followed Ameresco being awarded the project in June 2017 after responding to a Request for Qualifications for Energy Management Services in March 2017.

“We are proud to have partnered with the Mattabassett District to improve their energy efficiency infrastructure,” said David Anderson, Executive Vice President and Director of Ameresco. “The District has already been maintaining their operating cost levels among the lowest in the country for a wastewater treatment facility. Our collaboration will further reduce those costs and assist the District to further elevate the bar for excellence in impactful sustainable practices within the industry.”

Construction for the project at 245 Main Street was completed in November 2020.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading independent provider of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

About The Mattabassett District

The Mattabassett District is a unique institution formed by the State Legislature in 1961 to provide wastewater treatment in a more efficient and cost effective manner to its four constituent communities, New Britain, Middletown, Berlin and Cromwell, than they could independently, as well as adjoining communities in its watershed. Currently this includes portions of Farmington, Newington, and Rocky Hill. For more information, visit www.mattabassettdistrict.org.

The announcement of completion of a customer’s project contract is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such contract, of the company’s overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in the company’s overall total project backlog. This project was included in our previously reported contracted backlog as of September 30, 2020.

