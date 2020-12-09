 

Ameresco Announces Completion of Energy Conservation Project in Partnership with The Mattabassett District

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.12.2020, 22:05  |  20   |   |   

Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading energy efficiency and renewable energy company, today announced the completion of a plant-wide energy efficiency project for The Mattabassett District in Cromwell, Connecticut. Under this energy services agreement (ESA), the project includes energy conservation measures across 9 buildings and operations, resulting in more than $1M in energy cost savings over the 12-year contract term.

Situated alongside the Connecticut River, the Mattabassett District provides wastewater treatment services for New Britain, Middletown, Berlin and Cromwell, processing between 12 and 21 million gallons (on average) every day, with a peak capacity of 110 million gallons per day. As the District’s project partner, Ameresco has implemented and improved numerous energy conservation measures, including plant-wide integrated temperature controls, a modernized building lighting system, high efficiency HVAC units and low voltage transformer replacements. The project will guarantee an estimated 581,909 kWh in total energy savings.

“The Mattabassett District is one of the most efficient facilities in the state, often highlighted as a model for success for conservation planning within our region and beyond,” said Art Simonian, Executive Director of the Mattabassett District. “Our partnership with Ameresco ensures that we’re able to incorporate industry-leading technologies and improvements to continue to provide the highest level of results for our communities.”

The Mattabassett District executed the Energy Services Agreement, valued at $983,482 with Ameresco in June 2019. Detailed audit and collaborative project selection work followed Ameresco being awarded the project in June 2017 after responding to a Request for Qualifications for Energy Management Services in March 2017.

“We are proud to have partnered with the Mattabassett District to improve their energy efficiency infrastructure,” said David Anderson, Executive Vice President and Director of Ameresco. “The District has already been maintaining their operating cost levels among the lowest in the country for a wastewater treatment facility. Our collaboration will further reduce those costs and assist the District to further elevate the bar for excellence in impactful sustainable practices within the industry.”

Construction for the project at 245 Main Street was completed in November 2020.

To learn more about the energy efficiency solutions offered by Ameresco, visit www.ameresco.com/energy-efficiency/.

About Ameresco, Inc.
 Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading independent provider of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

About The Mattabassett District
 The Mattabassett District is a unique institution formed by the State Legislature in 1961 to provide wastewater treatment in a more efficient and cost effective manner to its four constituent communities, New Britain, Middletown, Berlin and Cromwell, than they could independently, as well as adjoining communities in its watershed. Currently this includes portions of Farmington, Newington, and Rocky Hill. For more information, visit www.mattabassettdistrict.org.

The announcement of completion of a customer’s project contract is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such contract, of the company’s overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in the company’s overall total project backlog. This project was included in our previously reported contracted backlog as of September 30, 2020.

Ameresco Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ameresco Announces Completion of Energy Conservation Project in Partnership with The Mattabassett District Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading energy efficiency and renewable energy company, today announced the completion of a plant-wide energy efficiency project for The Mattabassett District in Cromwell, Connecticut. Under this energy services …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
XPeng Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Unilever, Microsoft, Brooks, Neste, and ITV Are Among 13 More Companies to Join The Climate Pledge
SolarWinds Announces Confidential Submission of Form 10 Registration Statement for Potential ...
Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Pricing of $175.0 Million Public Offering
Stratasys to Acquire Origin, Bringing New Additive Manufacturing Platform to Polymer Production
CEL-SCI Announces Bought Deal Offering
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.12.20
Doing Well by Doing Good: Ameresco Releases First Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) Report
17.11.20
San Joaquin County Partners with Ameresco to Complete Installation of 5.3 Megawatt Solar Array on Landfill Site
12.11.20
Ameresco Secures Up to $30M Construction Loan Facility with Fifth Third Bank
10.11.20
Ameresco Completes Energy Efficiency Project for The City of Virginia, MN

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
8
Ameresco. Grünes Energiemanagement. Biden Profiteur.