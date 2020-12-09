Verint Announces Q3 FY2021 Results

“We had a solid Q3 with strong sequential revenue growth and year-over-year adjusted EBITDA growth, driving a 16% increase in cash from operations year-to-date. We made significant progress with all our key initiatives, including the business separation, Customer Engagement cloud transition and Cyber Intelligence software model margin expansion. Our shift to the cloud is accelerating and our on-premises business continued to recover from the initial impact of COVID-19. We expect to finish the year strong and are resuming guidance,” said Dan Bodner, CEO.

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT), a global Actionable Intelligence leader, today announced results for the three and nine months ended October 31, 2020 (FY2021). Revenue for the three months ended October 31, 2020 was $328 million on a GAAP basis and $331 million on a non-GAAP basis. For the three months ended October 31, 2020, diluted EPS was $0.11 on a GAAP basis, and $1.02 on a non-GAAP basis. Revenue for the nine months ended October 31, 2020 was $925 million on a GAAP basis and $936 million on a non-GAAP basis. For the nine months ended October 31, 2020, diluted EPS was $0.11 on a GAAP basis, and $2.61 on a non-GAAP basis.

Separation Progress Highlights

On track to complete the separation shortly after fiscal year-end

Expect to make public filing with the SEC within two weeks

Unveiling new name for our Cyber Intelligence business - Cognyte Software Ltd

Cognyte expected to be listed on NASDAQ with ticker CGNT

Virtual investor days and management roadshows to take place in January

Bodner continued: “Both of our businesses are market leaders that have significant growth opportunities. We look forward to discussing each company's strategies and financial models for the post-separation period at our investor days in January.”

Customer Engagement Q3 Highlights

Large Cloud Orders Across Multiple Industries (TCV): Including orders for $11 million (insurance), $3 million (healthcare), $2 million (banking), $2 million (business services), $2 million (financial services), and $2 million (utilities)

Including orders for $11 million (insurance), $3 million (healthcare), $2 million (banking), $2 million (business services), $2 million (financial services), and $2 million (utilities) Strong Cloud Momentum: On track for approximately 20% non-GAAP cloud revenue growth this year, excluding ForeSee

“In Q3, we experienced another strong quarter of cloud revenue growth and continued to win new cloud customers and displace competitors due to our product differentiation and partner agnostic strategy. COVID-19 is accelerating our cloud transition and for the full year we expect - for the first time - about half of our new software bookings (on a perpetual license equivalent basis) to come from SaaS, a significant increase from about one third in the prior year. We also expect recurring revenue to represent 80% of our software revenue, a 400bps increase from the prior year. Looking forward, next year we expect our cloud revenue growth to accelerate and to substantially complete our cloud transition.” said Bodner.

Cyber Intelligence Q3 Highlights

Large Orders: Including one for ~$15 million, one for ~$7.5 million, and four for ~$5 million each

Including one for ~$15 million, one for ~$7.5 million, and four for ~$5 million each Software Model Drives Margin Expansion and Strong Gross Profit Growth: Gross margins increased 900bps year-over-year and gross profit increased 21% year-over-year, each on a non-GAAP estimated fully allocated basis

Bodner continued, “In Q3, we continued to win many large deals due to our differentiated analytical security software. We are executing well on our software strategy and expect our gross margins to exceed 70% this year on a non-GAAP estimated fully allocated basis. Cognyte is well positioned to be an independent public company with a large and growing TAM, differentiated security analytics software portfolio, and strong track record.”

Announcing Cognyte and Verint Investor Days - January 11th and January 21st

Verint and Cognyte will each host their own respective virtual investor days in January. Members of each company’s leadership team will discuss a variety of topics including their business’ growth strategies and long-term outlooks. A question and answer session will follow the prepared remarks and members of the investment community are invited to submit questions ahead of or during the applicable investor day.

Cognyte Investor Day : Monday, January 11, 2021, beginning at 10am ET.



Monday, January 11, 2021, beginning at 10am ET. Verint Investor Day : Thursday, January 21, 2021, beginning at 10am ET.

Additionally, both the Verint and Cognyte management teams will be conducting virtual roadshows following their respective investor days.

Resuming FY2021 Guidance and Providing Initial FY2022 Outlook and Long-Term Targets on Today's Conference Call

Our FY2021 non-GAAP revenue outlook is $1.280 billion with a range of +/- 1%

Our FY2021 non-GAAP diluted EPS outlook is $3.40 at the midpoint of our revenue guidance

“We are pleased with the building momentum in our businesses, our visibility has improved and we are providing guidance for the current year. In addition, we will provide an initial view on our outlook for FY2022 and long-term targets during today’s conference call. We will also provide more details at our virtual investor days in January,” said Doug Robinson, CFO of Verint.

Our non-GAAP outlook for the year ending January 31, 2021 excludes the following GAAP measures which we are able to quantify with reasonable certainty:

Amortization of intangible assets of approximately $50 million, including $48 million in Customer Engagement and $2 million in Cyber Intelligence.

Amortization of discount on convertible notes of approximately $13 million, all of which pertains to Customer Engagement.

Costs to separate Verint into two independent public companies of approximately $45 million, including $28 million attributable to Customer Engagement and $17 million attributable to Cyber Intelligence.

Our non-GAAP outlook for the year ending January 31, 2021 excludes the following GAAP measures for which we are able to provide a range of probable significance:

Revenue adjustments are expected to be between approximately $12 million and $15 million, including between $9 million and $11 million in Customer Engagement and between $3 million and $4 million in Cyber Intelligence.

Stock-based compensation is expected to be between approximately $68 million and $78 million, assuming market prices for our common stock approximately consistent with current levels, including between $46 million and $52 million in Customer Engagement and between $22 million and $26 million in Cyber Intelligence.

Our non-GAAP outlook does not include the potential impact of any in-process business acquisitions that may close after the date hereof, and, unless otherwise specified, reflects foreign currency exchange rates approximately consistent with current rates.

We are unable, without unreasonable efforts, to provide a reconciliation for other GAAP measures which are excluded from our non-GAAP outlook, including the impact of future business acquisitions or acquisition expenses, future restructuring expenses, and non-GAAP income tax adjustments due to the level of unpredictability and uncertainty associated with these items. For these same reasons, we are unable to assess the probable significance of these excluded items. While historical results may not be indicative of future results, actual amounts for the three and nine months ended October 31, 2020 and 2019 for the GAAP measures excluded from our non-GAAP outlook appear in Tables 2 and 3 to this press release.

Conference Call Information

We will conduct a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss our results for the three and nine months ended October 31, 2020, outlook, and long-term targets. An online, real-time webcast of the conference call and webcast slides will be available on our website at www.verint.com. The webcast slides will be available on our website until at least January 31, 2021. The conference call can also be accessed live via telephone at 1-844-309-0615 (United States and Canada) and 1-661-378-9462 (international) and the passcode is 5366968. Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial measures. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures presented for completed periods to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, please see the tables below as well as "Supplemental Information About Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Operating Metrics" at the end of this press release.

About Verint Systems Inc.

Verint (Nasdaq: VRNT) is a global leader in Actionable Intelligence solutions with a focus on customer engagement optimization and cyber intelligence. Today, over 10,000 organizations in more than 180 countries—including over 85 percent of the Fortune 100—count on intelligence from Verint solutions to make more informed, effective and timely decisions. Learn more about how we’re creating A Smarter World with Actionable Intelligence at www.verint.com.

Cautions About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management's expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results or conditions to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could cause our actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations include, among others: uncertainties regarding the impact of changes in macroeconomic and/or global conditions, including as a result of slowdowns, recessions, economic instability, political unrest, armed conflicts, natural disasters, or outbreaks of disease, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the resulting impact on information technology spending and government budgets in both developed countries and developing countries, on our business; risks that our customers delay, cancel, or refrain from placing orders, refrain from renewing subscriptions or service contracts, or are unable to honor contractual commitments or payment obligations due to liquidity issues or other challenges in their budgets and business, due to the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise; risks that restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic or actions taken in response to the pandemic adversely impact our operations or our ability to fulfill orders, complete implementations, or recognize revenue; risks associated with our ability to keep pace with technological advances and challenges and evolving industry standards; to adapt to changing market potential from area to area within our markets; and to successfully develop, launch, and drive demand for new, innovative, high-quality products that meet or exceed customer needs, while simultaneously preserving our legacy businesses and migrating away from areas of commoditization; risks due to aggressive competition in all of our markets, including with respect to maintaining revenue, margins, and sufficient levels of investment in our business and operations; risks created by the continued consolidation of our competitors or the introduction of large competitors in our markets with greater resources than we have; risks associated with our ability to successfully compete for, consummate, and implement mergers and acquisitions, including risks associated with valuations, reputational considerations, capital constraints, costs and expenses, maintaining profitability levels, expansion into new areas, management distraction, post-acquisition integration activities, and potential asset impairments; risks relating to our ability to properly manage investments in our business and operations, execute on growth initiatives, and enhance our existing operations and infrastructure, including the proper prioritization and allocation of limited financial and other resources; risks associated with our ability to retain, recruit, and train qualified personnel in regions in which we operate, including in new markets and growth areas we may enter; risks that we may be unable to establish and maintain relationships with key resellers, partners, and systems integrators and risks associated with our reliance on third-party suppliers, partners, or original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) for certain components, products, or services, including companies that may compete with us or work with our competitors; risks associated with the mishandling or perceived mishandling of sensitive or confidential information, including information that may belong to our customers or other third parties, and with security vulnerabilities or lapses, including cyber-attacks, information technology system breaches, failures, or disruptions; risks that our products or services, or those of third-party suppliers, partners, or OEMs which we use in or with our offerings or otherwise rely on, including third-party hosting platforms, may contain defects, develop operational problems, or be vulnerable to cyber-attacks; risks associated with our significant international operations, including, among others, in Israel, Europe, and Asia, exposure to regions subject to political or economic instability, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, and challenges associated with a significant portion of our cash being held overseas; risks associated with political and reputational factors related to our business or operations, including reputational risks associated with our security solutions and our ability to maintain security clearances where required, as well as risks associated with a significant amount of our business coming from domestic and foreign government customers; risks associated with complex and changing local and foreign regulatory environments in the jurisdictions in which we operate, including, among others, with respect to trade compliance, anti-corruption, information security, data privacy and protection, tax, labor, government contracts, relating to our own operations, the products and services we offer, and/or the use of our solutions by our customers; challenges associated with selling sophisticated solutions, including with respect to assisting customers in understanding and realizing the benefits of our solutions, and developing, offering, implementing, and maintaining a broad and sophisticated solution portfolio; challenges associated with pursuing larger sales opportunities, including with respect to longer sales cycles, transaction reductions, deferrals, or cancellations during the sales cycle; risk of customer concentration; challenges associated with our ability to accurately forecast when a sales opportunity will convert to an order, or to accurately forecast revenue and expenses; challenges associated with our Customer Engagement segment cloud transition and our Cyber Intelligence segment software model transition, and risk of increased volatility of our operating results from period to period; risks that our intellectual property rights may not be adequate to protect our business or assets or that others may make claims on our intellectual property, claim infringement on their intellectual property rights, or claim a violation of their license rights, including relative to free or open source components we may use; risks that we may experience liquidity or working capital issues and related risks that financing sources may be unavailable to us on reasonable terms or at all; risks associated with significant leverage resulting from our current debt position or our ability to incur additional debt, including with respect to liquidity considerations, covenant limitations and compliance, fluctuations in interest rates, dilution considerations (with respect to our convertible notes), and our ability to maintain our credit ratings; risks arising as a result of contingent or other obligations or liabilities assumed in our acquisition of our former parent company, Comverse Technology, Inc. (“CTI”), or associated with formerly being consolidated with, and part of a consolidated tax group with, CTI, or as a result of the successor to CTI's business operations, Mavenir, Inc., being unwilling or unable to provide us with certain indemnities to which we are entitled; risks relating to the adequacy of our existing infrastructure, systems, processes, policies, procedures, internal controls, and personnel, and our ability to successfully implement and maintain enhancements to the foregoing, for our current and future operations and reporting needs, including related risks of financial statement omissions, misstatements, restatements, or filing delays; risks associated with changing accounting principles or standards, tax laws and regulations, tax rates, and the continuing availability of expected tax benefits; risks associated with market volatility in the prices of our common stock and convertible notes based on our performance, third-party publications or speculation, or other factors and risks associated with actions of activist stockholders; risks associated with the issuance of preferred stock to an affiliate of Apax Partners, including with respect to completion of the second tranche of the investment and Apax's significant ownership position and potential that its interests will not be aligned with those of our common stockholders; and risks associated with the planned spin-off of our Cyber Intelligence Solutions business, including the possibility that the spin-off transaction may not be completed in the expected timeframe or at all, that it will not achieve the benefits anticipated, or that it may negatively impact our operations or stock price, including as a result of management distraction from our business. We assume no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, except as otherwise required by law. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2020, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2020, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2020, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2020, when filed, and other filings we make with the SEC.

VERINT, ACTIONABLE INTELLIGENCE, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT SOLUTIONS and CYBER INTELLIGENCE SOLUTIONS are trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

Table 1 VERINT SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

October 31, Nine Months Ended

October 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Product $ 105,865 $ 116,331 $ 279,225 $ 330,538 Service and support 222,336 208,536 645,380 633,893 Total revenue 328,201 324,867 924,605 964,431 Cost of revenue: Product 21,972 30,533 67,938 88,077 Service and support 76,961 76,771 222,383 237,562 Amortization of acquired technology 4,270 5,968 13,307 18,262 Total cost of revenue 103,203 113,272 303,628 343,901 Gross profit 224,998 211,595 620,977 620,530 Operating expenses: Research and development, net 61,067 57,694 175,375 173,548 Selling, general and administrative 118,084 116,306 335,141 364,292 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 8,106 7,778 24,229 23,130 Total operating expenses 187,257 181,778 534,745 560,970 Operating income 37,741 29,817 86,232 59,560 Other income (expense), net: Interest income 536 1,404 2,392 4,517 Interest expense (9,731 ) (10,102 ) (30,692 ) (30,143 ) Other (expense) income, net (8,562 ) 1,082 (23,003 ) 1,201 Total other expense, net (17,757 ) (7,616 ) (51,303 ) (24,425 ) Income before provision for income taxes 19,984 22,201 34,929 35,135 Provision for income taxes 8,157 9,218 16,490 6,120 Net income 11,827 12,983 18,439 29,015 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,652 1,302 5,784 5,200 Net income attributable to Verint Systems Inc. 10,175 11,681 12,655 23,815 Dividends on preferred stock (2,658 ) — (5,142 ) — Net income attributable to Verint Systems Inc. common shares $ 7,517 $ 11,681 $ 7,513 $ 23,815 Net income per common share attributable to Verint Systems Inc.: Basic $ 0.11 $ 0.17 $ 0.12 $ 0.36 Diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.17 $ 0.11 $ 0.35 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 65,571 66,799 64,973 66,181 Diluted 66,234 67,442 66,000 67,452

Table 2 VERINT SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures by Segment (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

October 31, 2020 2019 (in thousands) Customer

Engagement Cyber

Intelligence Consolidated Customer

Engagement Cyber

Intelligence Consolidated REVENUE Total GAAP revenue $ 215,222 $ 112,979 $ 328,201 $ 217,936 $ 106,931 $ 324,867 Revenue adjustments 2,227 692 2,919 6,213 — 6,213 Total non-GAAP revenue $ 217,449 $ 113,671 $ 331,120 $ 224,149 $ 106,931 $ 331,080 ESTIMATED GROSS PROFIT AND GROSS MARGIN Segment products costs $ 9,224 $ 11,322 $ 20,546 $ 8,422 $ 20,093 $ 28,515 Segment service expenses 54,595 17,122 71,717 56,507 16,526 73,033 Amortization of acquired technology 4,045 225 4,270 5,605 363 5,968 Stock-based compensation expenses (1) 1,795 525 2,320 1,363 403 1,766 Shared support expenses allocation (3) 2,844 1,506 4,350 2,601 1,389 3,990 Total GAAP estimated fully allocated cost of revenue 72,503 30,700 103,203 74,498 38,774 113,272 GAAP estimated fully allocated gross profit 142,719 82,279 224,998 143,438 68,157 211,595 GAAP estimated fully allocated gross margin 66.3 % 72.8 % 68.6 % 65.8 % 63.7 % 65.1 % Revenue adjustments 2,227 692 2,919 6,213 — 6,213 Amortization of acquired technology 4,045 225 4,270 5,605 363 5,968 Stock-based compensation expenses (1) 1,795 525 2,320 1,363 403 1,766 Acquisition expenses, net (4) 60 32 92 30 16 46 Restructuring expenses (4) 132 69 201 428 229 657 Separation expenses (4) 51 27 78 — — — Impairment charges (4) 95 50 145 — — — Non-GAAP estimated fully allocated gross profit $ 151,124 $ 83,899 $ 235,023 $ 157,077 $ 69,168 $ 226,245 Non-GAAP estimated fully allocated gross margin 69.5 % 73.8 % 71.0 % 70.1 % 64.7 % 68.3 % ESTIMATED RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT, NET Segment expenses $ 24,318 $ 26,023 $ 50,341 $ 25,134 $ 22,818 $ 47,952 Stock-based compensation expenses (2) 1,897 1,003 2,900 1,948 1,040 2,988 Shared support expenses allocation (3) 5,119 2,707 7,826 4,404 2,350 6,754 GAAP estimated fully allocated research and development, net 31,334 29,733 61,067 31,486 26,208 57,694 As a percentage of GAAP revenue 14.6 % 26.3 % 18.6 % 14.4 % 24.5 % 17.8 % Stock-based compensation expenses (2) (1,897 ) (1,003 ) (2,900 ) (1,948 ) (1,040 ) (2,988 ) Acquisition expenses, net (4) (18 ) (10 ) (28 ) (79 ) (42 ) (121 ) Restructuring expenses (4) (172 ) (90 ) (262 ) (204 ) (109 ) (313 ) Separation expenses (4) (61 ) (33 ) (94 ) — — — Other adjustments (4) 38 20 58 — — — Non-GAAP estimated fully allocated research and development, net $ 29,224 $ 28,617 $ 57,841 $ 29,255 $ 25,017 $ 54,272 As a percentage of non-GAAP revenue 13.4 % 25.2 % 17.5 % 13.1 % 23.4 % 16.4 % ESTIMATED SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES Segment expenses $ 37,946 $ 20,927 $ 58,873 $ 44,155 $ 20,484 $ 64,639 Stock-based compensation expenses (2) 9,671 5,116 14,787 9,001 4,804 13,805 Shared support expenses allocation (3) 29,053 15,371 44,424 24,686 13,176 37,862 GAAP estimated fully allocated selling, general and administrative expenses 76,670 41,414 118,084 77,842 38,464 116,306 As a percentage of GAAP revenue 35.6 % 36.7 % 36.0 % 35.7 % 36.0 % 35.8 % Stock-based compensation expenses (2) (9,671 ) (5,116 ) (14,787 ) (9,001 ) (4,804 ) (13,805 ) Acquisition expenses, net (4) 900 476 1,376 (1,326 ) (707 ) (2,033 ) Restructuring expenses (4) (519 ) (274 ) (793 ) (718 ) (383 ) (1,101 ) Separation expenses (4) (8,880 ) (4,698 ) (13,578 ) (964 ) (515 ) (1,479 ) Other adjustments (4) 7 4 11 (229 ) (122 ) (351 ) Non-GAAP estimated fully allocated selling, general and administrative expenses $ 58,507 $ 31,806 $ 90,313 $ 65,604 $ 31,933 $ 97,537 As a percentage of non-GAAP revenue 26.9 % 28.0 % 27.3 % 29.3 % 29.9 % 29.5 % OPERATING INCOME, OPERATING MARGIN, AND ADJUSTED EBITDA GAAP estimated fully allocated operating income $ 26,882 $ 10,859 $ 37,741 $ 26,459 $ 3,358 $ 29,817 GAAP estimated fully allocated operating margin 12.5 % 9.6 % 11.5 % 12.1 % 3.1 % 9.2 % Revenue adjustments 2,227 692 2,919 6,213 — 6,213 Amortization of acquired technology 4,045 225 4,270 5,605 363 5,968 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 7,833 273 8,106 7,651 127 7,778 Stock-based compensation expenses (2) 13,363 6,644 20,007 12,312 6,247 18,559 Acquisition expenses, net (4) (822 ) (434 ) (1,256 ) 1,435 765 2,200 Restructuring expenses (4) 823 433 1,256 1,350 721 2,071 Separation expenses (4) 8,992 4,758 13,750 964 515 1,479 Impairment charges (4) 95 50 145 — — — Other adjustments (4) (45 ) (24 ) (69 ) 229 122 351 Non-GAAP estimated fully allocated operating income 63,393 23,476 86,869 62,218 12,218 74,436 Depreciation and amortization (5) 6,710 3,550 10,260 5,655 3,019 8,674 Estimated fully allocated adjusted EBITDA $ 70,103 $ 27,026 $ 97,129 $ 67,873 $ 15,237 $ 83,110 Non-GAAP estimated fully allocated operating margin 29.2 % 20.7 % 26.2 % 27.8 % 11.4 % 22.5 % Estimated fully allocated adjusted EBITDA margin 32.2 % 23.8 % 29.3 % 30.3 % 14.2 % 25.1 %

Nine Months Ended

October 31, 2020 2019 (in thousands) Customer

Engagement Cyber

Intelligence Consolidated Customer

Engagement Cyber

Intelligence Consolidated REVENUE Total GAAP revenue $ 605,167 $ 319,438 $ 924,605 $ 636,467 $ 327,964 $ 964,431 Revenue adjustments 8,555 3,022 11,577 21,973 151 22,124 Total non-GAAP revenue $ 613,722 $ 322,460 $ 936,182 $ 658,440 $ 328,115 $ 986,555 ESTIMATED GROSS PROFIT AND GROSS MARGIN Segment products costs $ 24,429 $ 40,150 $ 64,579 $ 25,745 $ 56,597 $ 82,342 Segment service expenses 161,237 49,767 211,004 172,178 54,126 226,304 Amortization of acquired technology 12,590 717 13,307 16,217 2,045 18,262 Stock-based compensation expenses (1) 3,889 1,136 5,025 4,017 1,187 5,204 Shared support expenses allocation (3) 6,352 3,361 9,713 7,687 4,102 11,789 Total GAAP estimated fully allocated cost of revenue 208,497 95,131 303,628 225,844 118,057 343,901 GAAP estimated fully allocated gross profit 396,670 224,307 620,977 410,623 209,907 620,530 GAAP estimated fully allocated gross margin 65.5 % 70.2 % 67.2 % 64.5 % 64.0 % 64.3 % Revenue adjustments 8,555 3,022 11,577 21,973 151 22,124 Amortization of acquired technology 12,590 717 13,307 16,217 2,045 18,262 Stock-based compensation expenses (1) 3,889 1,136 5,025 4,017 1,187 5,204 Acquisition expenses, net (4) 218 116 334 43 23 66 Restructuring expenses (4) 1,150 608 1,758 1,409 752 2,161 Separation expenses (4) 51 27 78 — — — Impairment charges (4) 95 50 145 — — — Non-GAAP estimated fully allocated gross profit $ 423,218 $ 229,983 $ 653,201 $ 454,282 $ 214,065 $ 668,347 Non-GAAP estimated fully allocated gross margin 69.0 % 71.3 % 69.8 % 69.0 % 65.2 % 67.7 % ESTIMATED RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT, NET Segment expenses $ 70,413 $ 75,029 $ 145,442 $ 78,454 $ 67,156 $ 145,610 Stock-based compensation expenses (2) 5,358 2,834 8,192 5,819 3,106 8,925 Shared support expenses allocation (3) 14,219 7,522 21,741 12,396 6,617 19,013 GAAP estimated fully allocated research and development, net 89,990 85,385 175,375 96,669 76,879 173,548 As a percentage of GAAP revenue 14.9 % 26.7 % 19.0 % 15.2 % 23.4 % 18.0 % Stock-based compensation expenses (2) (5,358 ) (2,834 ) (8,192 ) (5,819 ) (3,106 ) (8,925 ) Acquisition expenses, net (4) (289 ) (153 ) (442 ) (344 ) (184 ) (528 ) Restructuring expenses (4) (984 ) (520 ) (1,504 ) (583 ) (311 ) (894 ) Separation expenses (4) (61 ) (33 ) (94 ) — — — Other adjustments (4) (7 ) (4 ) (11 ) — — — Non-GAAP estimated fully allocated research and development, net $ 83,291 $ 81,841 $ 165,132 $ 89,923 $ 73,278 $ 163,201 As a percentage of non-GAAP revenue 13.6 % 25.4 % 17.6 % 13.7 % 22.3 % 16.5 % ESTIMATED SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES Segment expenses $ 114,397 $ 60,831 $ 175,228 $ 138,429 $ 66,450 $ 204,879 Stock-based compensation expenses (2) 25,095 13,276 38,371 27,439 14,645 42,084 Shared support expenses allocation (3) 79,488 42,054 121,542 76,499 40,830 117,329 GAAP estimated fully allocated selling, general and administrative expenses 218,980 116,161 335,141 242,367 121,925 364,292 As a percentage of GAAP revenue 36.2 % 36.4 % 36.2 % 38.1 % 37.2 % 37.8 % Stock-based compensation expenses (2) (25,095 ) (13,276 ) (38,371 ) (27,439 ) (14,645 ) (42,084 ) Acquisition expenses, net (4) 1,789 947 2,736 (5,205 ) (2,778 ) (7,983 ) Restructuring expenses (4) (2,865 ) (1,515 ) (4,380 ) (1,364 ) (728 ) (2,092 ) Separation expenses (4) (18,116 ) (9,584 ) (27,700 ) (1,112 ) (593 ) (1,705 ) Other adjustments (4) 784 415 1,199 (5,160 ) (2,755 ) (7,915 ) Non-GAAP estimated fully allocated selling, general and administrative expenses $ 175,477 $ 93,148 $ 268,625 $ 202,087 $ 100,426 $ 302,513 As a percentage of non-GAAP revenue 28.6 % 28.9 % 28.7 % 30.7 % 30.6 % 30.7 % OPERATING INCOME, OPERATING MARGIN, AND ADJUSTED EBITDA GAAP estimated fully allocated operating income $ 64,384 $ 21,848 $ 86,232 $ 48,839 $ 10,721 $ 59,560 GAAP estimated fully allocated operating margin 10.6 % 6.8 % 9.3 % 7.7 % 3.3 % 6.2 % Revenue adjustments 8,555 3,022 11,577 21,973 151 22,124 Amortization of acquired technology 12,590 717 13,307 16,217 2,045 18,262 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 23,316 913 24,229 22,748 382 23,130 Stock-based compensation expenses (2) 34,342 17,246 51,588 37,275 18,938 56,213 Acquisition expenses, net (4) (1,282 ) (678 ) (1,960 ) 5,592 2,985 8,577 Restructuring expenses (4) 4,999 2,643 7,642 3,356 1,791 5,147 Separation expenses (4) 18,228 9,644 27,872 1,112 593 1,705 Impairment charges (4) 95 50 145 — — — Other adjustments (4) (777 ) (411 ) (1,188 ) 5,160 2,755 7,915 Non-GAAP estimated fully allocated operating income 164,450 54,994 219,444 162,272 40,361 202,633 Depreciation and amortization (5) 20,568 10,882 31,450 15,934 8,505 24,439 Estimated fully allocated adjusted EBITDA $ 185,018 $ 65,876 $ 250,894 $ 178,206 $ 48,866 $ 227,072 Non-GAAP estimated fully allocated operating margin 26.8 % 17.1 % 23.4 % 24.6 % 12.3 % 20.5 % Estimated fully allocated adjusted EBITDA margin 30.1 % 20.4 % 26.8 % 27.1 % 14.9 % 23.0 %

(1) Represents the stock-based compensation expenses applicable to cost of revenue, allocated proportionally based upon our year ended January 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, annual operations and service expense wages for each segment, which we believe provides a reasonable approximation for purposes of understanding the relative GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins of our two businesses.

(2) Represents the stock-based compensation expenses applicable to research and development, net and selling, general and administrative, allocated proportionally based upon our non-GAAP segment revenue for the year ended January 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, which we believe provides a reasonable approximation for purposes of understanding the relative non-GAAP operating margins of our two businesses.

(3) Represents our shared support expenses (as disclosed in footnote 16 to our October 31, 2020 Form 10-Q, when filed), including general and administrative shared services acquisition expenses, net and restructuring expenses, separation expenses, impairment charges and other adjustments, allocated proportionally based upon our non-GAAP segment revenue for the year ended January 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, which we believe provides a reasonable approximation for purposes of understanding the relative non-GAAP operating margins of our two businesses.

(4) Represents the portion of our acquisition expenses, net and restructuring expenses, separation expenses, impairment charges and other adjustments, allocated proportionally based upon our year ended January 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, annual non-GAAP segment revenue, which we believe provides a reasonable approximation for purposes of understanding the relative GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins and operating margins of our two businesses.

(5) Represents certain depreciation and amortization expenses, which are otherwise included in our non-GAAP operating income, allocated proportionally based upon our non-GAAP segment revenue for the year ended January 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, which we believe provides a reasonable approximation for purposes of understanding the relative adjusted EBITDA of our two businesses.

Table 3 VERINT SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

October 31, Nine Months Ended

October 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Table of Reconciliation from GAAP Other Expense, Net to Non-GAAP Other Expense, Net GAAP other expense, net $ (17,757 ) $ (7,616 ) $ (51,303 ) $ (24,425 ) Unrealized losses on derivatives, net 931 167 758 1,485 Amortization of convertible note discount 3,220 3,143 9,620 9,306 Expenses and losses on debt modification or retirement — — 1,462 — Change in fair value of future tranche right 9,224 — 22,834 — Acquisition expenses, net (3,709 ) (11 ) (3,643 ) (68 ) Non-GAAP other expense, net(1) $ (8,091 ) $ (4,317 ) $ (20,272 ) $ (13,702 ) Table of Reconciliation from GAAP Provision for Income Taxes to Non-GAAP Provision for Income Taxes GAAP provision for income taxes $ 8,157 $ 9,218 $ 16,490 $ 6,120 GAAP effective income tax rate 40.8 % 41.5 % 47.2 % 17.4 % Non-GAAP tax adjustments (2,101 ) (3,467 ) (1,529 ) 9,996 Non-GAAP provision for income taxes $ 6,056 $ 5,751 $ 14,961 $ 16,116 Non-GAAP effective income tax rate 7.7 % 8.2 % 7.5 % 8.5 % Table of Reconciliation from GAAP Net Income Attributable to Verint Systems Inc. Common Shares to Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Verint Systems Inc. Common Shares GAAP net income attributable to Verint Systems Inc. common shares $ 7,517 $ 11,681 $ 7,513 $ 23,815 Revenue adjustments 2,919 6,213 11,577 22,124 Amortization of acquired technology 4,270 5,968 13,307 18,262 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 8,106 7,778 24,229 23,130 Stock-based compensation expenses 20,007 18,559 51,588 56,213 Unrealized losses on derivatives, net 931 167 758 1,485 Amortization of convertible note discount 3,220 3,143 9,620 9,306 Expenses and losses on debt modification or retirement — — 1,462 — Change in fair value of future tranche right 9,224 — 22,834 — Acquisition expenses, net (4,966 ) 2,190 (5,603 ) 8,510 Restructuring expenses 1,256 2,071 7,642 5,147 Separation expenses 13,750 1,479 27,872 1,705 Impairment charges 145 — 145 — Other adjustments (69 ) 351 (1,188 ) 7,915 Non-GAAP tax adjustments 2,101 3,467 1,529 (9,996 ) Dividends, reversed due to assumed conversion of preferred stock 2,658 — 5,142 — Total adjustments 63,552 51,386 170,914 143,801 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Verint Systems Inc. common shares $ 71,069 $ 63,067 $ 178,427 $ 167,616 Table Comparing GAAP Diluted Net Income Per Common Share Attributable to Verint Systems Inc. to Non-GAAP Diluted Net Income Per Common Share Attributable to Verint Systems Inc. GAAP diluted net income per common share attributable to Verint Systems Inc. $ 0.11 $ 0.17 $ 0.11 $ 0.35 Non-GAAP diluted net income per common share attributable to Verint Systems Inc. $ 1.02 $ 0.94 $ 2.61 $ 2.48 GAAP weighted-average shares used in computing diluted net income per common share attributable to Verint Systems Inc. 66,234 67,442 66,000 67,452 Additional weighted-average shares applicable to non-GAAP diluted net income per common share attributable to Verint Systems Inc. 3,739 — 2,411 — Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares used in computing net income per common share attributable to Verint Systems Inc. 69,973 67,442 68,411 67,452 Table of Reconciliation from GAAP Net Income Attributable to Verint Systems Inc. to Adjusted EBITDA GAAP net income attributable to Verint Systems Inc. $ 10,175 $ 11,681 $ 12,655 $ 23,815 As a percentage of GAAP revenue 3.1 % 3.6 % 1.4 % 2.5 % Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 1,652 1,302 5,784 5,200 Provision for income taxes 8,157 9,218 16,490 6,120 Other expense, net 17,757 7,616 51,303 24,425 Depreciation and amortization(2) 24,916 22,422 71,258 65,832 Revenue adjustments 2,919 6,213 11,577 22,124 Stock-based compensation expenses 20,007 18,559 51,588 56,213 Acquisition expenses, net (1,260 ) 2,200 (1,964 ) 8,577 Restructuring expenses 1,244 2,069 7,638 5,146 Separation expenses 11,486 1,479 25,608 1,705 Impairment charges 145 — 145 — Other adjustments (69 ) 351 (1,188 ) 7,915 Adjusted EBITDA $ 97,129 $ 83,110 $ 250,894 $ 227,072 As a percentage of non-GAAP revenue 29.3 % 25.1 % 26.8 % 23.0 %

Table of Reconciliation from Gross Debt to Net Debt October 31,

2020 January 31,

2020 Current maturities of long-term debt $ 383,449 $ 4,250 Long-term debt 403,292 832,798 Unamortized debt discounts and issuance costs 11,334 22,327 Gross debt 798,075 859,375 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 526,815 379,146 Restricted cash and cash equivalents, and restricted bank time deposits 24,223 43,860 Short-term investments 104,454 20,215 Net debt, excluding long-term restricted cash, cash equivalents, time deposits, and investments 142,583 416,154 Long-term restricted cash, cash equivalents, time deposits and investments 22,026 26,363 Net debt, including long-term restricted cash, cash equivalents, time deposits, and investments $ 120,557 $ 389,791

(1) For the three months ended October 31, 2020, non-GAAP other expense, net of $8.1 million was comprised of $6.0 million of interest and other expense, and $2.1 million of foreign exchange charges primarily related to balance sheet translations.

(2) Adjusted for financing fee amortization.

Table 4 VERINT SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP to Non-GAAP Customer Engagement Revenue and Cloud Metrics (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

October 31, Nine Months Ended

October 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Table of Reconciliation from GAAP Software (includes cloud and support) and Professional Services Revenue to Non-GAAP Software (includes cloud and support) and Professional Services Revenue Software (includes cloud and support) revenue - GAAP $ 185,694 $ 185,104 $ 518,385 $ 533,424 Perpetual revenue - GAAP 35,461 43,726 99,815 139,356 Cloud revenue - GAAP 71,025 61,429 184,230 156,327 Support revenue - GAAP 79,208 79,949 234,340 237,741 Professional services revenue - GAAP $ 29,528 $ 32,832 $ 86,782 $ 103,043 Total revenue - GAAP $ 215,222 $ 217,936 $ 605,167 $ 636,467 Estimated software (includes cloud and support) revenue adjustments $ 2,227 $ 6,213 $ 8,555 $ 21,973 Estimated perpetual revenue adjustments — — — — Estimated cloud revenue adjustments 2,166 6,147 8,391 21,709 Estimated support revenue adjustments 61 66 164 264 Estimated professional services revenue adjustments — — — — Total estimated revenue adjustments $ 2,227 $ 6,213 $ 8,555 $ 21,973 Software (includes cloud and support) revenue - non-GAAP $ 187,921 $ 191,317 $ 526,940 $ 555,397 Perpetual revenue - non-GAAP 35,461 43,726 99,815 139,356 Cloud revenue - non-GAAP 73,191 67,576 192,621 178,036 Support revenue - non-GAAP 79,269 80,015 234,504 238,005 Professional services revenue - non-GAAP $ 29,528 $ 32,832 $ 86,782 $ 103,043 Total revenue - non-GAAP $ 217,449 $ 224,149 $ 613,722 $ 658,440 Table of Reconciliation from GAAP Cloud Revenue to Non-GAAP Cloud Revenue SaaS revenue - GAAP $ 56,141 $ 47,207 $ 140,886 $ 114,312 Bundled SaaS revenue - GAAP 37,406 30,107 106,617 84,519 Unbundled SaaS revenue - GAAP 18,735 17,100 34,269 29,793 Optional managed services revenue - GAAP $ 14,884 $ 14,222 $ 43,344 $ 42,015 Cloud revenue - GAAP $ 71,025 $ 61,429 $ 184,230 $ 156,327 Estimated SaaS revenue adjustments $ 1,943 $ 5,701 $ 7,619 $ 20,197 Estimated bundled SaaS revenue adjustments 1,897 5,658 7,485 19,275 Estimated unbundled SaaS revenue adjustments 46 43 134 922 Estimated optional managed services revenue adjustments $ 223 $ 446 $ 772 $ 1,512 Estimated cloud revenue adjustments $ 2,166 $ 6,147 $ 8,391 $ 21,709 SaaS revenue - non-GAAP $ 58,084 $ 52,908 $ 148,505 $ 134,509 Bundled SaaS revenue - non-GAAP 39,303 35,765 114,102 103,794 Unbundled SaaS revenue - non-GAAP 18,781 17,143 34,403 30,715 Optional managed services revenue - non-GAAP $ 15,107 $ 14,668 $ 44,116 $ 43,527 Cloud revenue - non-GAAP $ 73,191 $ 67,576 $ 192,621 $ 178,036 Table of New SaaS ACV New SaaS ACV $ 15,659 $ 15,605 $ 44,248 $ 33,925 New SaaS ACV Growth YoY 0.3 % 131.0 % 30.4 % 94.8 % Table of New Perpetual License Equivalent Bookings New perpetual license equivalent bookings $ 65,064 $ 69,856 $ 182,332 $ 199,235 New perpetual license equivalent bookings change YoY (6.9 ) % 19.1 % (8.5 ) % 13.8 %

Table 5 VERINT SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP to Non-GAAP Cyber Intelligence Revenue Metrics (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

October 31, Nine Months Ended

October 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Recurring revenue - GAAP $ 57,128 $ 47,498 $ 164,817 $ 140,486 Nonrecurring revenue - GAAP 55,851 59,433 154,621 187,478 Total revenue - GAAP $ 112,979 $ 106,931 $ 319,438 $ 327,964 Estimated recurring revenue adjustments $ 692 $ — $ 3,022 $ 151 Estimated nonrecurring revenue adjustments — — — — Total estimated revenue adjustments $ 692 $ — $ 3,022 $ 151 Recurring revenue - non-GAAP $ 57,820 $ 47,498 $ 167,839 $ 140,637 Nonrecurring revenue - non-GAAP 55,851 59,433 154,621 187,478 Total revenue - non-GAAP $ 113,671 $ 106,931 $ 322,460 $ 328,115

Table 6 VERINT SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP to Non-GAAP Segment and Shared Support Metrics (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

October 31, Nine Months Ended

October 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Segment expenses - GAAP (1) $ 225,624 $ 238,218 $ 662,992 $ 732,028 Shared support expenses - GAAP (2) 64,836 56,832 175,381 172,843 Total expenses - GAAP $ 290,460 $ 295,050 $ 838,373 $ 904,871 Estimated segment expense adjustments $ (25,937 ) $ (26,926 ) $ (74,981 ) $ (81,728 ) Estimated shared support expense adjustments (20,272 ) (11,482 ) (46,654 ) (39,223 ) Total estimated expense adjustments $ (46,209 ) $ (38,408 ) $ (121,635 ) $ (120,951 ) Segment expenses - non-GAAP (1) $ 199,687 $ 211,292 $ 588,011 $ 650,300 Shared support expenses - non-GAAP (2) 44,564 45,350 128,727 133,620 Total expenses - non-GAAP $ 244,251 $ 256,642 $ 716,738 $ 783,920

(1) Segment expenses include expenses incurred directly by our two segments.

(2) Shared support expenses include certain operating expenses that are provided by shared resources or are otherwise generally not controlled by segment management. The majority of which are for administrative support functions, such as information technology, human resources, finance, legal, and other general corporate support, and for occupancy expenses.