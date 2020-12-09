FCPT Announces Acquisition of Two Caliber Collisions for $3.8 million

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of two Caliber Collision properties for $3.8 million. The properties are located in dense retail corridors in Colorado and Oklahoma. Both properties are corporate-operated under triple net leases with a weighted average of 8.0 years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.5% going-in cash capitalization rate, exclusive of transaction costs.

About FCPT