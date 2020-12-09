Asana Announces Record Third Quarter Revenues

 


Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended October 31, 2020.

“We reported a very strong quarter, with total revenue growth of 55 percent year over year and growth of revenue from customers who spend $5,000 or more on an annualized basis of over 80 percent year over year,” said Dustin Moskovitz, co-founder and chief executive officer of Asana. “With the acceleration of digital transformation, organizations are reimagining every aspect of business operations to ensure that people can stay engaged, aligned and effective, no matter where they are. Asana’s Work Graph provides the power, flexibility and control that organizations need to orchestrate work at scale.”

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Revenues: Revenues were $58.9 million, an increase of 55% year over year.
  • Operating Loss: GAAP operating loss was $61.9 million, or 105.1% of revenues, compared to GAAP operating loss of $63.1 million, or 165.7% of revenues, in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP operating loss was $37.3 million, or 63.3% of revenues, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $21.5 million, or 56.3% of revenues, in the third quarter of fiscal 2020.
  • Net Loss: GAAP net loss was $73.3 million, compared to GAAP net loss of $62.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. GAAP net loss per share was $0.65, compared to GAAP net loss per share of $0.89 in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP net loss was $38.3 million, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $21.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.34, compared to non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.30 in the third quarter of fiscal 2020.
  • Cash Flow: Cash flows from operating activities were negative $34.4 million, compared to cash flows from operating activities of negative $10.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Free cash flow was negative $19.5 million, compared to negative $11.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

Business Highlights

  • Expanded Asana’s App ecosystem with a powerful set of best-in-class integrations with Zoom, Jira, Microsoft Teams and Slack.
  • Continued enterprise-ready product momentum announcing enhanced Rules functionality, and expanded administrative controls to help organizations stay connected at scale.
  • Ended the quarter with over 89,000 paying customers.
  • The number of customers spending $5,000 or more on an annualized basis grew to 8,938, an increase of 58% year over year.
  • The number of customers spending $50,000 or more on an annualized basis grew to 318, an increase of 104% year over year.
  • Overall dollar-based net retention rate was over 115%.
  • Dollar-based net retention rate for customers with $5,000 or more in annualized spend was over 125%.
  • Dollar-based net retention rate for customers with $50,000 or more in annualized spend was over 140%.

Financial Outlook

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, Asana currently expects:

  • Revenues of $62 million to $63 million, representing year-over-year growth of 43% to 45%
  • Non-GAAP operating loss of $42.5 million to $39.5 million
  • Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.27 to $0.25, assuming basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 158 million

For the full fiscal year 2021, Asana currently expects:

  • Revenues of $220.6 million to $221.6 million, representing year-over-year growth of 55%
  • Non-GAAP operating loss of $130.8 million to $127.8 million
  • Non-GAAP net loss per share of $1.24 to $1.21, assuming basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 106 million

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may materially differ. Refer to the “Forward-Looking Statements” section below for information on the factors that could cause Asana’s actual results to materially differ from these forward-looking statements.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, many of these costs and expenses that may be incurred in the future. Asana has provided a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the financial statement tables for its third quarter of fiscal 2021 non-GAAP results included in this press release.

Conference Call Information

Asana will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time on December 9, 2020. A live webcast and accompanying presentation can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of Asana’s website at: https://investors.asana.com. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (833) 529-0220, or +1 236-389-2147 (outside of the US). The conference ID is 672-9445. A replay of the call via webcast will be available at https://investors.asana.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Asana’s outlook for the fourth fiscal quarter and the full fiscal year ending January 31, 2021, Asana’s market position, and potential market opportunities. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Asana’s future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and in some cases can be identified by terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “potential,” “remain,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including factors beyond Asana’s control, that may cause Asana’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: Asana’s ability to achieve future growth and sustain its growth rate, Asana’s ability to attract and retain customers and increase sales to its customers, Asana’s ability to develop and release new products and services and to scale its platform, Asana’s ability to increase adoption of its platform through Asana’s self-service model, Asana’s ability to maintain and grow its relationships with strategic partners, the highly competitive and rapidly evolving market in which Asana participates, Asana’s international expansion strategies, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Further information on risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from forecasted results are included in Asana’s filings with the SEC, including Asana’s final prospectus filed on September 30, 2020 with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that Asana believes to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, Asana assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Asana uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate its core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different from similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors’ overall understanding of Asana’s financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to such GAAP measures can be found in the accompanying financial statements included with this press release.

Asana believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about its financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of Asana’s past performance and future prospects, facilitate period-to-period comparisons of operations, and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by Asana’s management for financial and operational decision-making. Asana is presenting these non-GAAP financial metrics to assist investors in seeing its financial performance through the eyes of management, and because Asana believes that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing its core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in Asana’s industry.

Asana defines non-GAAP operating loss as GAAP loss from operations plus stock-based compensation expense and non-recurring costs such as direct listing expenses. Asana defines non-GAAP net loss as GAAP net loss plus stock-based compensation expense, amortization of discount and non-cash contractual interest expense related to its senior mandatory convertible promissory note, and non-recurring costs such as direct listing expenses. There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP measures as compared to GAAP operating loss and net loss, including that the non-GAAP measures exclude stock-based compensation expense, which has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in Asana’s business and an important part of its compensation strategy.

Asana also uses the non-GAAP financial measure of free cash flow, which is defined as net cash used in operating activities less cash used for purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software costs, plus non-recurring expenditures such as capital expenditures from the purchases of property and equipment associated with the build-out of Asana’s corporate headquarters in San Francisco and direct listing expenses. Asana believes free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash that is available, after capital expenditures and operational expenses, for investment in its business and to make acquisitions. Free cash flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures Asana’s ability to generate or use cash. There are a number of limitations related to the use of free cash flow as compared to net cash from operating activities, including that free cash flow includes capital expenditures, the benefits of which are realized in periods subsequent to those when expenditures are made.

Definitions of Business Metrics

Dollar-based net retention rate

Asana’s reported dollar-based net retention rate equals the simple arithmetic average of its quarterly dollar-based net retention rate for the four quarters ending with the most recent fiscal quarter. Asana calculates its dollar-based net retention rate by comparing its revenues from the same set of customers in a given quarter, relative to the comparable prior-year period. To calculate Asana’s dollar-based net retention rate for a given quarter, Asana starts with the revenues in that quarter from customers that generated revenues in the same quarter of the prior year. Asana then divides that amount by the revenues attributable to that same group of customers in the prior-year quarter. Current period revenues include any upsells and are net of contraction or attrition over the trailing 12 months, but exclude revenues from new customers in the current period. Asana expects its dollar-based net retention rate to fluctuate in future periods due to a number of factors, including the expected growth of its revenue base, the level of penetration within its customer base, and its ability to retain its customers.

About Asana

Asana helps teams orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 89,000 paying customers and millions of free organizations across 190 countries. Global customers such as Allbirds, Sephora, Sky, Spotify, Viessmann and Woolworths rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns.

Disclosure of Material Information

Asana announces material information to its investors using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, and on its investor relations page of Asana’s website at https://investors.asana.com. Asana uses these channels, as well as social media, including its Twitter account (@asana), its blog (blog.asana.com), its LinkedIn page (www.linkedin.com/company/asana), its Instagram account (@asana), and its Facebook page (www.facebook.com/asana/), to communicate with investors and the public about Asana, its products and services and other matters. Therefore, Asana encourages investors, the media and others interested in Asana to review the information it makes public in these locations, as such information could be deemed to be material information.

 

ASANA, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended October 31,

 

Nine Months Ended October 31,

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2019

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2019

 

Revenues

$

58,905

 

 

$

38,079

 

 

$

158,635

 

 

$

99,136

 

Cost of revenues(1)

 

7,321

 

 

 

5,328

 

 

 

20,548

 

 

 

14,079

 

Gross profit

 

51,584

 

 

 

32,751

 

 

 

138,087

 

 

 

85,057

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development(1)

 

32,996

 

 

 

39,712

 

 

 

81,338

 

 

 

69,588

 

Sales and marketing(1)

 

48,039

 

 

 

35,902

 

 

 

122,952

 

 

 

74,927

 

General and administrative(1)

 

32,483

 

 

 

20,222

 

 

 

58,400

 

 

 

34,871

 

Total operating expenses

 

113,518

 

 

 

95,836

 

 

 

262,690

 

 

 

179,386

 

Loss from operations

 

(61,934

)

 

 

(63,085

)

 

 

(124,603

)

 

 

(94,329

)

Interest income and other income (expense), net

 

(389

)

 

 

343

 

 

 

1,010

 

 

 

1,168

 

Interest expense

 

(10,351

)

 

 

 

 

 

(25,706

)

 

 

 

Loss before provision for income taxes

 

(72,674

)

 

 

(62,742

)

 

 

(149,299

)

 

 

(93,161

)

Provision for income taxes

 

615

 

 

 

61

 

 

 

901

 

 

 

183

 

Net loss

$

(73,289

)

 

$

(62,803

)

 

$

(150,200

)

 

$

(93,344

)

Net loss per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

$

(0.65

)

 

$

(0.89

)

 

$

(1.70

)

 

$

(1.35

)

Weighted-average shares used in calculating net loss per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

113,264

 

 

 

70,736

 

 

 

88,539

 

 

 

69,053

 

_______________

(1) Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows:

 

 

Three Months Ended October 31,

 

Nine Months Ended October 31,

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2019

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2019

 

Cost of revenues

$

75

 

 

$

77

 

 

$

175

 

 

$

90

 

Research and development

 

4,783

 

 

 

21,068

 

 

 

9,520

 

 

 

22,950

 

Sales and marketing

 

2,463

 

 

 

8,441

 

 

 

5,084

 

 

 

9,402

 

General and administrative

 

1,620

 

 

 

12,042

 

 

 

3,520

 

 

 

12,614

 

Total stock-based compensation expense

$

8,941

 

 

$

41,628

 

 

$

18,299

 

 

$

45,056

 

 

ASANA, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

October 31, 2020

 

January 31, 2020

Assets

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

297,425

 

 

$

306,020

 

Marketable securities

 

126,439

 

 

45,288

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

23,287

 

 

12,659

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

25,277

 

 

16,667

 

Total current assets

 

472,428

 

 

380,634

 

Property and equipment, net

 

54,787

 

 

10,100

 

Restricted cash, noncurrent

 

 

 

4,657

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

138,752

 

 

20,818

 

Other assets

 

8,018

 

 

5,483

 

Total assets

 

$

673,985

 

 

$

421,692

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock, and Stockholders’ (Deficit) Equity

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

16,291

 

 

$

7,549

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

36,331

 

 

18,241

 

Deferred revenue, current (1)

 

88,871

 

 

62,725

 

Operating lease liabilities, current

 

10,960

 

 

11,613

 

Total current liabilities

 

152,453

 

 

100,128

 

Term loan, net

 

12,491

 

 

 

Convertible notes, net—related party

 

340,788

 

 

203,097

 

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent

 

138,141

 

 

10,472

 

Other liabilities(1)

 

2,416

 

 

2,729

 

Total liabilities

 

646,289

 

 

316,426

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

Redeemable convertible preferred stock

 

 

 

250,581

 

Stockholders’ (deficit) equity

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

2

 

 

1

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

507,737

 

 

184,522

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(107)

 

 

(102)

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(479,936)

 

 

(329,736)

 

Total stockholders’ (deficit) equity

 

27,696

 

 

(145,315)

 

Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and stockholders’ (deficit) equity

 

$

673,985

 

 

$

421,692

 

 

_______________

(1) Total deferred revenue was $90.1 million as of October 31, 2020 (unaudited), of which $1.3 million, is presented within other liabilities, as a noncurrent liability, in the consolidated balance sheets.

ASANA, INC.

SUMMARY OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31,

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(73,289

)

 

 

$

(62,803

)

 

$

(150,200

)

 

 

$

(93,344

)

 

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for doubtful accounts

84

 

 

 

122

 

 

1,204

 

 

 

298

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

992

 

 

 

528

 

 

2,508

 

 

 

1,691

 

 

Gain on sale of assets

(12

)

 

 

 

 

(12

)

 

 

 

 

Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs

1,099

 

 

 

448

 

 

2,684

 

 

 

1,011

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

8,941

 

 

 

41,628

 

 

18,299

 

 

 

45,056

 

 

Net accretion of discount of marketable securities

135

 

 

 

(184

)

 

82

 

 

 

(882

)

 

Change in fair value of redeemable convertible preferred stock warrant liability

 

 

 

55

 

 

 

 

 

109

 

 

Non-cash lease expense

5,250

 

 

 

2,025

 

 

11,835

 

 

 

5,731

 

 

Amortization of discount on convertible notes and term loan issuance costs

6,350

 

 

 

 

 

15,964

 

 

 

 

 

Non-cash interest expense

3,970

 

 

 

 

 

9,709

 

 

 

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

(7,079

)

 

 

(3,138

)

 

(11,831

)

 

 

(5,238

)

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(8,874

)

 

 

(3,007

)

 

(13,251

)

 

 

(5,358

)

 

Other assets

(1,175

)

 

 

(559

)

 

(2,537

)

 

 

(1,396

)

 

Accounts payable

299

 

 

 

828

 

 

1,840

 

 

 

2,611

 

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

10,046

 

 

 

3,767

 

 

13,544

 

 

 

4,910

 

 

Deferred revenue

15,102

 

 

 

11,202

 

 

26,041

 

 

 

25,786

 

 

Operating lease liabilities

3,726

 

 

 

(1,851

)

 

(584

)

 

 

(5,024

)

 

Net cash used in operating activities

(34,435

)

 

 

(10,939

)

 

(74,705

)

 

 

(24,039

)

 

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of marketable securities

(126,613

)

 

 

(22,963

)

 

(126,613

)

 

 

(75,969

)

 

Sales of marketable securities

 

 

 

(3

)

 

 

 

 

2,677

 

 

Maturities of marketable securities

6,399

 

 

 

34,700

 

 

45,341

 

 

 

84,300

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

(22,752

)

 

 

(1,006

)

 

(35,153

)

 

 

(1,855

)

 

Sales of property and equipment

12

 

 

 

 

 

12

 

 

 

 

 

Capitalized internal-use software

(40

)

 

 

 

 

(858

)

 

 

(302

)

 

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(142,994

)

 

 

10,728

 

 

(117,271

)

 

 

8,851

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from term loan, net of issuance costs

10,000

 

 

 

 

 

12,915

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes—related party

 

 

 

 

 

150,000

 

 

 

 

 

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

(192

)

 

 

 

 

(378

)

 

 

 

 

Repurchases of common stock

 

 

 

(59

)

 

 

 

 

(70

)

 

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

14,443

 

 

 

4,914

 

 

16,194

 

 

 

7,848

 

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

24,251

 

 

 

4,855

 

 

178,731

 

 

 

7,778

 

 

Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

(71

)

 

 

39

 

 

(7

)

 

 

41

 

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(153,249

)

 

 

4,683

 

 

(13,252

)

 

 

(7,369

)

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning of period

450,674

 

 

 

14,528

 

 

310,677

 

 

 

26,580

 

 

End of period

$

297,425

 

 

 

$

19,211

 

 

$

297,425

 

 

 

$

19,211

 

 

 

ASANA, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Data

(In thousands, except percentages)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
October 31,

 

Nine Months Ended
October 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP gross profit

 

$

51,584

 

$

32,751

 

$

138,087

 

$

85,057

Plus: stock-based compensation

 

75

 

77

 

175

 

90

Non-GAAP gross profit

 

$

51,659

 

$

32,828

 

$

138,262

 

$

85,147

GAAP gross margin

 

87.6%

 

86.0%

 

87.0%

 

85.8%

Non-GAAP adjustments

 

0.1%

 

0.2%

 

0.2%

 

0.1%

Non-GAAP gross margin

 

87.7%

 

86.2%

 

87.2%

 

85.9%

Reconciliation of operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP research and development

 

$

32,996

 

$

39,712

 

$

81,338

 

$

69,588

Less: stock-based compensation

 

(4,783)

 

(21,068)

 

(9,520)

 

(22,950)

Non-GAAP research and development

 

$

28,213

 

$

18,644

 

$

71,818

 

$

46,638

GAAP research and development as percentage of revenue

 

56.0%

 

104.3%

 

51.3%

 

70.2%

Non-GAAP research and development as percentage of revenue

 

47.9%

 

49.0%

 

45.3%

 

47.0%

GAAP sales and marketing

 

$

48,039

 

$

35,902

 

$

122,952

 

$

74,927

Less: stock-based compensation

 

(2,463)

 

(8,441)

 

(5,084)

 

(9,402)

Non-GAAP sales and marketing

 

$

45,576

 

$

27,461

 

$

117,868

 

$

65,525

GAAP sales and marketing as percentage of revenue

 

81.6%

 

94.3%

 

77.5%

 

75.6%

Non-GAAP sales and marketing as percentage of revenue

 

77.4%

 

72.1%

 

74.3%

 

66.1%

GAAP general and administrative

 

$

32,483

 

$

20,222

 

$

58,400

 

$

34,871

Less: stock-based compensation

 

(1,620)

 

(12,042)

 

(3,520)

 

(12,614)

Less: direct listing expenses

 

(15,718)

 

 

(17,955)

 

Non-GAAP general and administrative

 

$

15,145

 

$

8,180

 

$

36,925

 

$

22,257

GAAP general and administrative as percentage of revenue

 

55.1%

 

53.1%

 

36.8%

 

35.2%

Non-GAAP general and administrative as percentage of

revenue

 

25.7%

 

21.5%

 

23.3%

 

22.5%

Reconciliation of operating loss and operating margin

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP loss from operations

 

$

(61,934)

 

$

(63,085)

 

$

(124,603)

 

$

(94,329)

Plus: stock-based compensation

 

8,941

 

41,628

 

18,299

 

45,056

Plus: direct listing expenses

 

15,718

 

 

17,955

 

Non-GAAP loss from operations

 

$

(37,275)

 

$

(21,457)

 

$

(88,349)

 

$

(49,273)

GAAP operating margin

 

(105.1)%

 

(165.7)%

 

(78.5)%

 

(95.2)%

Non-GAAP adjustments

 

41.8%

 

109.4%

 

22.8%

 

45.5%

Non-GAAP operating margin

 

(63.3)%

 

(56.3)%

 

(55.7)%

 

(49.7)%

 

ASANA, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Data

(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended October 31,

 

Nine Months Ended October 31,

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2019

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2019

 

Reconciliation of net loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net loss

$

(73,289

)

 

$

(62,803

)

 

$

(150,200

)

 

$

(93,344

)

Plus: stock-based compensation

 

8,941

 

 

 

41,628

 

 

 

18,299

 

 

 

45,056

 

Plus: amortization of debt discount

 

6,346

 

 

 

 

 

 

15,955

 

 

 

 

Plus: non-cash interest

 

3,970

 

 

 

 

 

 

9,709

 

 

 

 

Plus: direct listing expenses

 

15,718

 

 

 

 

 

 

17,955

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net loss

$

(38,314

)

 

$

(21,175

)

 

$

(88,282

)

 

$

(48,288

)

Reconciliation of net loss per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net loss per share, basic

$

(0.65

)

 

$

(0.89

)

 

$

(1.70

)

 

$

(1.35

)

Non-GAAP adjustments to net loss

 

0.31

 

 

 

0.59

 

 

 

0.70

 

 

 

0.65

 

Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic

$

(0.34

)

 

$

(0.30

)

 

$

(1.00

)

 

$

(0.70

)

Weighted-average shares used in GAAP and non-GAAP per share calculation, basic and diluted

 

113,264

 

 

 

70,736

 

 

 

88,539

 

 

 

69,053

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended October 31,

 

Nine Months Ended October 31,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2019

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2019

 

Computation of free cash flow

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

$

(142,994

)

 

$

10,728

 

 

$

(117,271

)

 

$

8,851

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

$

24,251

 

 

$

4,855

 

 

$

178,731

 

 

$

7,778

 

Net cash used in operating activities

 

$

(34,435

)

 

$

(10,939

)

 

$

(74,705

)

 

$

(24,039

)

Less: purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(22,752

)

 

 

(1,006

)

 

 

(35,153

)

 

 

(1,855

)

Less: capitalized internal-use software

 

 

(40

)

 

 

 

 

 

(858

)

 

 

(302

)

Plus: purchases of property and equipment from build-out of corporate headquarters

 

 

21,822

 

 

 

343

 

 

 

33,130

 

 

 

754

 

Plus: direct listing expenses

 

 

15,903

 

 

 

 

 

 

19,112

 

 

 

 

Free cash flow

 

$

(19,502

)

 

$

(11,602

)

 

$

(58,474

)

 

$

(25,442

)

 

