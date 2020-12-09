nCino Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

“We are very pleased with nCino’s third quarter performance as we again exceeded expectations while successfully rolling out numerous product updates across the nCino Bank Operating System,” said Pierre Naudé, CEO of nCino. “We continue to see strong global demand for our platform from financial institutions of all sizes, with several significant deal signings in the third quarter, along with numerous go-lives in the U.S. and international markets. With the pandemic further accelerating the demand for digital transformation of financial institutions, our pipeline continues to grow and we are raising our full year guidance. We are excited about the increasing adoption of our cloud-based software across the global financial services industry to meet this demand.”

Financial Highlights

Revenues: Total revenues for the third quarter were $54.2 million, a 43% increase from $37.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Subscription revenues for the third quarter were $43.3 million, up from $27.7 million one year ago, an increase of 56% year- over- year.

GAAP net loss attributable to nCino was ($0.10) per share compared to ($0.08) per share in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino was ($0.03) per share compared to ($0.05) per share in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Cash: Cash and cash equivalents were $378.6 million as of October 31, 2020.



Business Highlights

Signed the $398 billion U.K. subsidiary of a global bank and a challenger bank in APAC for our nCino IQ, or nIQ, Automated Spreading solution.

Added an over $50 billion bank in the U.S. for our Online Lending solution to improve their client experience.

Signed a new customer in the agricultural lending space, a niche market in the U.S. with $365 billion in assets, and announced that another agricultural lender, Texas Farm Credit (TFC), went live on our Commercial Banking, Customer Portal and Online Application solutions.

Took a top ten Canadian credit union and a top-six Canadian bank live on our Commercial Banking solution.

Sold additional seats to 15 U.S. financial institutions to manage the Forgiveness portion of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

Launched the Fall 2020 product release with updates and enhancements across the nCino Bank Operating System, including the integration of nIQ.

Financial Outlook

nCino is providing guidance for its fiscal fourth quarter ending January 31, 2021 as follows:

Total revenues between $53 million and $53.5 million.

Non-GAAP operating loss between ($8.0) million and ($8.5) million.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino per share of ($0.08) to ($0.09).



nCino is providing guidance for its fiscal year 2021 ending January 31, 2021 as follows:

Total revenues between $200.7 million and $201.2 million.

Non-GAAP operating loss between ($14.7) million and ($15.2) million.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino per share of ($0.16) to ($0.17).



Conference Call

nCino will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET today to discuss its financial results and outlook with the investment community. The conference call will be available via live webcast and replay at the Investor Relations section of nCino’s website: https://investor.ncino.com/news-events/events-and-presentations.

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. The nCino Bank Operating System empowers financial institutions with scalable technology to help them achieve revenue growth, greater efficiency, cost savings and regulatory compliance. In a digital-first world, nCino's single digital platform enhances the employee and client experience to enable financial institutions to more effectively onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, and open deposit and other accounts across lines of business and channels. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino works with more than 1,200 financial institutions globally, whose assets range in size from $30 million to more than $2 trillion.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about nCino's financial and operating results, which include statements regarding nCino’s future performance, outlook, and guidance, the assumptions underlying those statements, the benefits from the use of nCino’s solutions, our strategies, and general business conditions. Forward-looking statements generally include actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are often identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “might,” or “continues” or similar expressions and the negatives thereof. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon nCino’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent nCino’s expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change and, except as may be required by law, nCino does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially including, but not limited to: (i) risks associated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the impact to the financial services industry, the impact on general economic conditions and the impact of government responses, restrictions, and actions; (ii) breaches in our security measures or unauthorized access to our customers’ or their clients' data; (iii) the accuracy of management’s assumptions and estimates; (iv) our ability to attract new customers and succeed in having current customers expand their use of our solutions; (v) competitive factors, including pricing pressures, consolidation among competitors, entry of new competitors, the launch of new products and marketing initiatives by our competitors, and difficulty securing rights to access or integrate with third party products or data used by our customers; (vi) the rate of adoption of our newer solutions and the results of our efforts to sustain or expand the use and adoption of our more established solutions; (vii) fluctuation of our results of operations, which may make period-to-period comparisons less meaningful; (viii) our ability to manage our growth effectively including expanding outside of the United States; (ix) adverse changes in our relationship with Salesforce; (x) our ability to successfully acquire new companies and/or integrate acquisitions into our existing organization; (xi) the loss of one or more customers, particularly any of our larger customers, or a reduction in the number of users our customers purchase access and use rights for; (xii) system unavailability, system performance problems, or loss of data due to disruptions or other problems with our computing infrastructure or the infrastructure we rely on that is operated by third parties; (xiii) our ability to maintain our corporate culture and attract and retain highly skilled employees; (xiv) adverse changes in the financial services industry, including as a result of customer consolidation; (xv) adverse changes in economic, regulatory, or market conditions; and (xvi) threatened or future legal proceedings and related expenses.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect nCino’s business and financial results are included in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available on our web site at www.ncino.com or the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov). Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings nCino makes with the SEC from time to time.

nCino, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) January 31, 2020 October 31, 2020 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 91,184 $ 378,584 Accounts receivable, net 34,205 25,350 Accounts receivable, related parties 9,201 — Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, current portion, net 3,608 4,019 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,079 9,571 Total current assets 145,277 417,524 Property and equipment, net 13,477 14,307 Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, noncurrent, net 7,000 7,608 Goodwill 55,840 56,298 Intangible assets, net 26,093 23,790 Other long-term assets 2,464 869 Total assets $ 250,151 $ 520,396 Liabilities, Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest, and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,258 $ 2,354 Accounts payable, related parties 3,408 4,100 Accrued commissions 7,862 5,237 Other accrued expenses 4,922 5,527 Deferred rent, current portion 183 204 Deferred revenue, current portion 50,929 68,634 Deferred revenue, current portion, related parties 8,013 — Total current liabilities 76,575 86,056 Deferred income taxes, noncurrent 194 290 Deferred rent, noncurrent 1,558 1,426 Deferred revenue, noncurrent — 1,741 Other long-term liabilities 195 — Total liabilities 78,522 89,513 Commitments and Contingencies Redeemable non-controlling interest 4,356 4,166 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 41 46 Additional paid-in capital 288,564 575,529 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (408 ) 201 Accumulated deficit (120,924 ) (149,059 ) Total stockholders’ equity 167,273 426,717 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest, and stockholders’ equity $ 250,151 $ 520,396





nCino, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

October 31, Nine Months Ended

October 31, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Revenues Subscription $ 27,673 $ 43,279 $ 71,815 $ 117,461 Professional services 10,189 10,950 27,861 30,245 Total revenues 37,862 54,229 99,676 147,706 Cost of Revenues Subscription1 8,243 12,380 21,828 34,399 Professional services1 8,646 10,134 23,869 29,568 Total cost of revenues 16,889 22,514 45,697 63,967 Gross profit 20,973 31,715 53,979 83,739 Gross Margin % 55 % 58 % 54 % 57 % Operating Expenses Sales and marketing1 12,602 14,175 31,070 42,027 Research and development1 9,534 15,077 25,172 41,334 General and administrative1 5,557 11,251 15,896 29,130 Total operating expenses 27,693 40,503 72,138 112,491 Loss from operations (6,720 ) (8,788 ) (18,159 ) (28,752 ) Non-operating Income (Expense) Interest income 99 78 682 289 Other 690 (260 ) (37 ) 337 Loss before income tax expense (5,931 ) (8,970 ) (17,514 ) (28,126 ) Income tax expense 158 309 496 709 Net loss (6,089 ) (9,279 ) (18,010 ) (28,835 ) Net loss attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest (60 ) (292 ) (60 ) (700 ) Adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest — 76 — 343 Net loss attributable to nCino, Inc. $ (6,029 ) $ (9,063 ) $ (17,950 ) $ (28,478 ) Net loss per share attributable to nCino, Inc.: Basic and diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.33 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 79,382,419 91,600,203 77,277,039 85,962,141

1Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

Three Months Ended

October 31, Nine Months Ended

October 31, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Cost of subscription revenues $ 71 $ 135 $ 208 $ 438 Cost of professional services revenues 315 810 938 3,358 Sales and marketing 339 1,157 946 4,818 Research and development 315 1,066 926 4,406 General and administrative 41 2,125 1,664 6,593 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 1,081 $ 5,293 $ 4,682 $ 19,613





nCino, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Nine Months Ended October 31, 2019 2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net loss attributable to nCino, Inc. $ (17,950 ) $ (28,478 ) Net loss and adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest (60 ) (357 ) Net loss (18,010 ) (28,835 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,894 5,425 Amortization of costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts 2,351 3,521 Stock-based compensation 4,682 19,613 Deferred income taxes 119 96 Provision for (recovery of) bad debt (105 ) 342 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 4,716 8,535 Accounts receivable, related parties 4,318 9,201 Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts (2,416 ) (4,531 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 104 (2,652 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses and other liabilities (2,196 ) (1,551 ) Accounts payable, related parties 546 692 Deferred rent 1,074 (109 ) Deferred revenue 9,768 19,413 Deferred revenue, related parties (5,675 ) (8,013 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 2,170 21,147 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (52,267 ) — Purchases of property and equipment (3,374 ) (3,755 ) Net cash used in investing activities (55,641 ) (3,755 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions — 268,375 Payments of costs related to initial public offering — (2,524 ) Investment from redeemable non-controlling interest 4,513 — Proceeds from stock issuance 80,000 — Stock issuance costs (52 ) — Payments of deferred costs (44 ) — Exercise of stock options 740 3,859 Net cash provided by financing activities 85,157 269,710 Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (84 ) 298 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 31,602 287,400 Cash and Cash Equivalents, beginning of period 74,347 91,184 Cash and Cash Equivalents, end of period $ 105,949 $ 378,584

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In nCino’s public disclosures, nCino has provided non-GAAP measures, which are measurements of financial performance that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP. In addition to its GAAP measures, nCino uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally for budgeting and resource allocation purposes and in analyzing our financial results. For the reasons set forth below, nCino believes that excluding the following items provides information that is helpful in understanding our operating results, evaluating our future prospects, comparing our financial results across accounting periods, and comparing our financial results to our peers, many of which provide similar non-GAAP financial measures.

Stock-Based Compensation Expenses. nCino excludes stock-based compensation expenses primarily because they are non-cash expenses that nCino excludes from our internal management reporting processes. nCino’s management also finds it useful to exclude these expenses when they assess the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Moreover, because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types that companies can use, nCino believes excluding stock-based compensation expenses allows investors to make meaningful comparisons between our recurring core business operating results and those of other companies.

Amortization of Purchased Intangibles. nCino incurs amortization expense for purchased intangible assets in connection with acquisitions of certain businesses and technologies. Because these costs have already been incurred, cannot be recovered, are non-cash, and are affected by the inherent subjective nature of purchase price allocations, nCino excludes these expenses for our internal management reporting processes. nCino’s management also finds it useful to exclude these charges when assessing the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Although nCino excludes amortization expense for purchased intangibles from these non-GAAP measures, management believes it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation.

There are limitations to using non-GAAP financial measures because non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures provided by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures are limited in value because they exclude certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by nCino’s management about which items are adjusted to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures. nCino compensates for these limitations by analyzing current and future results on a GAAP basis as well as a non-GAAP basis and also by providing GAAP measures in its public disclosures. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. nCino encourages investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business, and to view our non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables below.

nCino, Inc. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

October 31, Nine Months Ended

October 31, 2019 2020 2019 2020 GAAP total revenues $ 37,862 $ 54,229 $ 99,676 $ 147,706 GAAP cost of subscription revenues $ 8,243 $ 12,380 $ 21,828 $ 34,399 Amortization expense - developed technology (259 ) (386 ) (319 ) (1,133 ) Stock-based compensation (71 ) (135 ) (208 ) (438 ) Non-GAAP cost of subscription revenues $ 7,913 $ 11,859 $ 21,301 $ 32,828 GAAP cost of professional services revenues $ 8,646 $ 10,134 $ 23,869 $ 29,568 Stock-based compensation (315 ) (810 ) (938 ) (3,358 ) Non-GAAP cost of professional services revenues $ 8,331 $ 9,324 $ 22,931 $ 26,210 GAAP gross profit $ 20,973 $ 31,715 $ 53,979 $ 83,739 Amortization expense - developed technology 259 386 319 1,133 Stock-based compensation 386 945 1,146 3,796 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 21,618 $ 33,046 $ 55,444 $ 88,668 Non-GAAP gross margin % 57 % 61 % 56 % 60 % GAAP sales & marketing expense $ 12,602 $ 14,175 $ 31,070 $ 42,027 Amortization expense - customer relationships (415 ) (417 ) (520 ) (1,252 ) Stock-based compensation (339 ) (1,157 ) (946 ) (4,818 ) Non-GAAP sales & marketing expense $ 11,848 $ 12,601 $ 29,604 $ 35,957 GAAP research & development expense $ 9,534 $ 15,077 $ 25,172 $ 41,334 Stock-based compensation (315 ) (1,066 ) (926 ) (4,406 ) Non-GAAP research & development expense $ 9,219 $ 14,011 $ 24,246 $ 36,928 GAAP general & administrative expense $ 5,557 $ 11,251 $ 15,896 $ 29,130 Amortization expense - trademarks (52 ) — (64 ) (10 ) Stock-based compensation (41 ) (2,125 ) (1,664 ) (6,593 ) Non-GAAP general & administrative expense $ 5,464 $ 9,126 $ 14,168 $ 22,527 GAAP loss from operations $ (6,720 ) $ (8,788 ) $ (18,159 ) $ (28,752 ) Amortization expense - developed technology 259 386 319 1,133 Amortization expense - customer relationships 415 417 520 1,252 Amortization expense - trademarks 52 — 64 10 Stock-based compensation 1,081 5,293 4,682 19,613 Non-GAAP operating loss $ (4,913 ) $ (2,692 ) $ (12,574 ) $ (6,744 ) Non-GAAP operating margin (13 )% (5 )% (13 )% (5 )% GAAP net loss attributable to nCino $ (6,029 ) $ (9,063 ) $ (17,950 ) $ (28,478 ) Amortization expense - developed technology 259 386 319 1,133 Amortization expense - customer relationships 415 417 520 1,252 Amortization expense - trademarks 52 — 64 10 Stock-based compensation 1,081 5,293 4,682 19,613 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino $ (4,222 ) $ (2,967 ) $ (12,365 ) $ (6,470 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 79,382,419 91,600,203 77,277,039 85,962,141 GAAP net loss attributable to nCino per share $ (0.08 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.33 ) Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino per share $ (0.05 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.08 ) Free cash flow Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (8,537 ) $ (10,759 ) $ 2,170 $ 21,147 Purchases of property and equipment (750 ) (819 ) (3,374 ) (3,755 ) Free cash flow $ (9,287 ) $ (11,578 ) $ (1,204 ) $ 17,392



