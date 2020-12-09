nCino Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

 

WILMINGTON, N.C., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, ended October 31, 2020.

“We are very pleased with nCino’s third quarter performance as we again exceeded expectations while successfully rolling out numerous product updates across the nCino Bank Operating System,” said Pierre Naudé, CEO of nCino. “We continue to see strong global demand for our platform from financial institutions of all sizes, with several significant deal signings in the third quarter, along with numerous go-lives in the U.S. and international markets. With the pandemic further accelerating the demand for digital transformation of financial institutions, our pipeline continues to grow and we are raising our full year guidance. We are excited about the increasing adoption of our cloud-based software across the global financial services industry to meet this demand.”

Financial Highlights

  • Revenues: Total revenues for the third quarter were $54.2 million, a 43% increase from $37.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Subscription revenues for the third quarter were $43.3 million, up from $27.7 million one year ago, an increase of 56% year- over- year.
  • Loss from Operations: GAAP loss from operations was ($8.8) million compared to ($6.7) million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP operating loss was ($2.7) million compared to ($4.9) million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020.
  • Net Loss Attributable to nCino: GAAP net loss attributable to nCino was ($9.1) million compared to ($6.0) million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino was ($3.0) million compared to ($4.2) million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020.
  • Net Loss Attributable to nCino per Share: GAAP net loss attributable to nCino was ($0.10) per share compared to ($0.08) per share in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino was ($0.03) per share compared to ($0.05) per share in the third quarter of fiscal 2020.
  • Cash: Cash and cash equivalents were $378.6 million as of October 31, 2020.

Business Highlights

  • Signed the $398 billion U.K. subsidiary of a global bank and a challenger bank in APAC for our nCino IQ, or nIQ, Automated Spreading solution.
  • Added an over $50 billion bank in the U.S. for our Online Lending solution to improve their client experience.
  • Signed a new customer in the agricultural lending space, a niche market in the U.S. with $365 billion in assets, and announced that another agricultural lender, Texas Farm Credit (TFC), went live on our Commercial Banking, Customer Portal and Online Application solutions.
  • Took a top ten Canadian credit union and a top-six Canadian bank live on our Commercial Banking solution.
  • Sold additional seats to 15 U.S. financial institutions to manage the Forgiveness portion of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
  • Launched the Fall 2020 product release with updates and enhancements across the nCino Bank Operating System, including the integration of nIQ.

Financial Outlook
nCino is providing guidance for its fiscal fourth quarter ending January 31, 2021 as follows:

  • Total revenues between $53 million and $53.5 million.
  • Non-GAAP operating loss between ($8.0) million and ($8.5) million.
  • Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino per share of ($0.08) to ($0.09).

nCino is providing guidance for its fiscal year 2021 ending January 31, 2021 as follows:

  • Total revenues between $200.7 million and $201.2 million.
  • Non-GAAP operating loss between ($14.7) million and ($15.2) million.
  • Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino per share of ($0.16) to ($0.17).

Conference Call
nCino will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET today to discuss its financial results and outlook with the investment community.   The conference call will be available via live webcast and replay at the Investor Relations section of nCino’s website: https://investor.ncino.com/news-events/events-and-presentations

About nCino
nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. The nCino Bank Operating System empowers financial institutions with scalable technology to help them achieve revenue growth, greater efficiency, cost savings and regulatory compliance. In a digital-first world, nCino's single digital platform enhances the employee and client experience to enable financial institutions to more effectively onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, and open deposit and other accounts across lines of business and channels. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino works with more than 1,200 financial institutions globally, whose assets range in size from $30 million to more than $2 trillion. For more information, visit: www.ncino.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements about nCino's financial and operating results, which include statements regarding nCino’s future performance, outlook, and guidance, the assumptions underlying those statements, the benefits from the use of nCino’s solutions, our strategies, and general business conditions. Forward-looking statements generally include actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are often identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “might,” or “continues” or similar expressions and the negatives thereof. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon nCino’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent nCino’s expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change and, except as may be required by law, nCino does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially including, but not limited to: (i) risks associated with the impact   of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the impact to the financial services industry, the impact on general economic conditions and the impact of government responses, restrictions, and actions; (ii) breaches in our security measures or unauthorized access to our customers’ or their clients' data; (iii) the accuracy of management’s assumptions and estimates; (iv) our ability to attract new customers and succeed in having current customers expand their use of our solutions; (v) competitive factors, including pricing pressures, consolidation among competitors, entry of new competitors, the launch of new products and marketing initiatives by our competitors, and difficulty securing rights to access or integrate with third party products or data used by our customers; (vi) the rate of adoption of our newer solutions and the results of our efforts to sustain or expand the use and adoption of our more established solutions; (vii) fluctuation of our results of operations, which may make period-to-period comparisons less meaningful; (viii) our ability to manage our growth effectively including expanding outside of the United States; (ix) adverse changes in our relationship with Salesforce; (x) our ability to successfully acquire new companies and/or integrate acquisitions into our existing organization; (xi) the loss of one or more customers, particularly any of our larger customers, or a reduction in the number of users our customers purchase access and use rights for; (xii) system unavailability, system performance problems, or loss of data due to disruptions or other problems with our computing infrastructure or the infrastructure we rely on that is operated by third parties; (xiii) our ability to maintain our corporate culture and attract and retain highly skilled employees; (xiv) adverse changes in the financial services industry, including as a result of customer consolidation; (xv) adverse changes in economic, regulatory, or market conditions; and (xvi) threatened or future legal proceedings and related expenses.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect nCino’s business and financial results are included in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available on our web site at www.ncino.com or the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov). Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings nCino makes with the SEC from time to time.

 
nCino, Inc. 
 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
  January 31, 2020   October 31, 2020
Assets      
Current Assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 91,184      $ 378,584   
Accounts receivable, net 34,205      25,350   
Accounts receivable, related parties 9,201      —   
Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, current portion, net 3,608      4,019   
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,079      9,571   
  Total current assets 145,277      417,524   
Property and equipment, net 13,477      14,307   
Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, noncurrent, net 7,000      7,608   
Goodwill 55,840      56,298   
Intangible assets, net 26,093      23,790   
Other long-term assets 2,464      869   
  Total assets $ 250,151      $ 520,396   
Liabilities, Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest, and Stockholders’ Equity      
Current Liabilities      
Accounts payable $ 1,258      $ 2,354   
Accounts payable, related parties 3,408      4,100   
Accrued commissions 7,862      5,237   
Other accrued expenses 4,922      5,527   
Deferred rent, current portion 183      204   
Deferred revenue, current portion 50,929      68,634   
Deferred revenue, current portion, related parties 8,013      —   
  Total current liabilities 76,575      86,056   
Deferred income taxes, noncurrent 194      290   
Deferred rent, noncurrent 1,558      1,426   
Deferred revenue, noncurrent —      1,741   
Other long-term liabilities 195      —   
  Total liabilities 78,522      89,513   
Commitments and Contingencies      
Redeemable non-controlling interest 4,356      4,166   
Stockholders’ Equity      
Common stock 41      46   
Additional paid-in capital 288,564      575,529   
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (408 )   201   
Accumulated deficit (120,924 )   (149,059 )
  Total stockholders’ equity 167,273      426,717   
  Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest, and stockholders’ equity $ 250,151      $ 520,396   
               


nCino, Inc.
 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended
October 31, 		  Nine Months Ended
October 31,
    2019   2020   2019   2020
Revenues                
Subscription   $ 27,673      $ 43,279      $ 71,815      $ 117,461   
Professional services   10,189      10,950      27,861      30,245   
Total revenues   37,862      54,229      99,676      147,706   
Cost of Revenues                
Subscription1   8,243      12,380      21,828      34,399   
Professional services1   8,646      10,134      23,869      29,568   
Total cost of revenues   16,889      22,514      45,697      63,967   
  Gross profit   20,973      31,715      53,979      83,739   
     Gross Margin %   55  %   58  %   54    57 
Operating Expenses                                
Sales and marketing1   12,602      14,175      31,070      42,027   
Research and development1   9,534      15,077      25,172      41,334   
General and administrative1   5,557      11,251      15,896      29,130   
  Total operating expenses   27,693      40,503      72,138      112,491   
    Loss from operations   (6,720 )   (8,788 )   (18,159 )   (28,752 )
Non-operating Income (Expense)                
Interest income   99      78      682      289   
Other   690      (260 )   (37 )   337   
    Loss before income tax expense   (5,931 )   (8,970 )   (17,514 )   (28,126 )
Income tax expense   158      309      496      709   
Net loss   (6,089 )   (9,279 )   (18,010 )   (28,835 )
Net loss attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest   (60 )   (292 )   (60 )   (700 )
Adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest   —      76      —      343   
    Net loss attributable to nCino, Inc.   $ (6,029 )   $ (9,063 )   $ (17,950 )   $ (28,478 )
Net loss per share attributable to nCino, Inc.:                
Basic and diluted   $ (0.08 )   $ (0.10 )   $ (0.23 )   $ (0.33 )
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:                
Basic and diluted   79,382,419      91,600,203      77,277,039      85,962,141   

1Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

    Three Months Ended
October 31, 		  Nine Months Ended
October 31,
    2019   2020   2019   2020
Cost of subscription revenues   $ 71      $ 135      $ 208      $ 438   
Cost of professional services revenues   315      810      938      3,358   
Sales and marketing   339      1,157      946      4,818   
Research and development   315      1,066      926      4,406   
General and administrative   41      2,125      1,664      6,593   
Total stock-based compensation expense   $ 1,081      $ 5,293      $ 4,682      $ 19,613   
                                 


nCino, Inc.
 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
  Nine Months Ended October 31,
  2019   2020
Cash Flows from Operating Activities      
Net loss attributable to nCino, Inc. $ (17,950 )   $ (28,478 )
Net loss and adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest (60 )   (357 )
Net loss (18,010 )   (28,835 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization 2,894     5,425  
Amortization of costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts 2,351     3,521  
Stock-based compensation 4,682     19,613  
Deferred income taxes 119     96  
Provision for (recovery of) bad debt (105 )   342  
Change in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable 4,716     8,535  
Accounts receivable, related parties 4,318     9,201  
Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts (2,416 )   (4,531 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets 104     (2,652 )
Accounts payable and accrued expenses and other liabilities (2,196 )   (1,551 )
Accounts payable, related parties 546     692  
Deferred rent 1,074     (109 )
Deferred revenue 9,768     19,413  
Deferred revenue, related parties (5,675 )   (8,013 )
   Net cash provided by operating activities 2,170     21,147  
Cash Flows from Investing Activities      
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (52,267 )    
Purchases of property and equipment (3,374 )   (3,755 )
   Net cash used in investing activities (55,641 )   (3,755 )
Cash Flows from Financing Activities      
Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions     268,375  
Payments of costs related to initial public offering     (2,524 )
Investment from redeemable non-controlling interest 4,513      
Proceeds from stock issuance 80,000      
Stock issuance costs (52 )    
Payments of deferred costs (44 )    
Exercise of stock options 740     3,859  
   Net cash provided by financing activities 85,157     269,710  
Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (84 )   298  
   Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 31,602     287,400  
Cash and Cash Equivalents, beginning of period 74,347     91,184  
Cash and Cash Equivalents, end of period $ 105,949     $ 378,584  
               

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In nCino’s public disclosures, nCino has provided non-GAAP measures, which are measurements of financial performance that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP. In addition to its GAAP measures, nCino uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally for budgeting and resource allocation purposes and in analyzing our financial results. For the reasons set forth below, nCino believes that excluding the following items provides information that is helpful in understanding our operating results, evaluating our future prospects, comparing our financial results across accounting periods, and comparing our financial results to our peers, many of which provide similar non-GAAP financial measures.

  • Stock-Based Compensation Expenses. nCino excludes stock-based compensation expenses primarily because they are non-cash expenses that nCino excludes from our internal management reporting processes. nCino’s management also finds it useful to exclude these expenses when they assess the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Moreover, because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types that companies can use, nCino believes excluding stock-based compensation expenses allows investors to make meaningful comparisons between our recurring core business operating results and those of other companies.
  • Amortization of Purchased Intangibles. nCino incurs amortization expense for purchased intangible assets in connection with acquisitions of certain businesses and technologies. Because these costs have already been incurred, cannot be recovered, are non-cash, and are affected by the inherent subjective nature of purchase price allocations, nCino excludes these expenses for our internal management reporting processes. nCino’s management also finds it useful to exclude these charges when assessing the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Although nCino excludes amortization expense for purchased intangibles from these non-GAAP measures, management believes it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation.

There are limitations to using non-GAAP financial measures because non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures provided by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures are limited in value because they exclude certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by nCino’s management about which items are adjusted to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures. nCino compensates for these limitations by analyzing current and future results on a GAAP basis as well as a non-GAAP basis and also by providing GAAP measures in its public disclosures. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. nCino encourages investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business, and to view our non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables below.

 
nCino, Inc.
 
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended
October 31, 		  Nine Months Ended
October 31,
  2019   2020   2019   2020
GAAP total revenues $ 37,862      $ 54,229      $ 99,676      $ 147,706   
               
GAAP cost of subscription revenues $ 8,243      $ 12,380      $ 21,828      $ 34,399   
Amortization expense - developed technology (259 )   (386 )   (319 )   (1,133 )
Stock-based compensation (71 )   (135 )   (208 )   (438 )
Non-GAAP cost of subscription revenues $ 7,913      $ 11,859      $ 21,301      $ 32,828   
               
GAAP cost of professional services revenues $ 8,646      $ 10,134      $ 23,869      $ 29,568   
Stock-based compensation (315 )   (810 )   (938 )   (3,358 )
Non-GAAP cost of professional services revenues $ 8,331      $ 9,324      $ 22,931      $ 26,210   
               
GAAP gross profit $ 20,973      $ 31,715      $ 53,979      $ 83,739   
Amortization expense - developed technology 259      386      319      1,133   
Stock-based compensation 386      945      1,146      3,796   
Non-GAAP gross profit $ 21,618      $ 33,046      $ 55,444      $ 88,668   
Non-GAAP gross margin % 57    61    56  %   60  %
               
GAAP sales & marketing expense $ 12,602      $ 14,175      $ 31,070      $ 42,027   
Amortization expense - customer relationships (415 )   (417 )   (520 )   (1,252 )
Stock-based compensation (339 )   (1,157 )   (946 )   (4,818 )
Non-GAAP sales & marketing expense $ 11,848      $ 12,601      $ 29,604      $ 35,957   
               
GAAP research & development expense $ 9,534      $ 15,077      $ 25,172      $ 41,334   
Stock-based compensation (315 )   (1,066 )   (926 )   (4,406 )
Non-GAAP research & development expense $ 9,219      $ 14,011      $ 24,246      $ 36,928   
               
GAAP general & administrative expense $ 5,557      $ 11,251      $ 15,896      $ 29,130   
Amortization expense - trademarks (52 )   —      (64 )   (10 )
Stock-based compensation (41 )   (2,125 )   (1,664 )   (6,593 )
Non-GAAP general & administrative expense $ 5,464      $ 9,126      $ 14,168      $ 22,527   
               
GAAP loss from operations $ (6,720 )   $ (8,788 )   $ (18,159 )   $ (28,752 )
Amortization expense - developed technology 259      386      319      1,133   
Amortization expense - customer relationships 415      417      520      1,252   
Amortization expense - trademarks 52      —      64      10   
Stock-based compensation 1,081      5,293      4,682      19,613   
Non-GAAP operating loss $ (4,913 )   $ (2,692 )   $ (12,574 )   $ (6,744 )
Non-GAAP operating margin (13 )%   (5 )%   (13 )%   (5 )%
               
GAAP net loss attributable to nCino $ (6,029 )   $ (9,063 )   $ (17,950 )   $ (28,478 )
Amortization expense - developed technology 259      386      319      1,133   
Amortization expense - customer relationships 415      417      520      1,252   
Amortization expense - trademarks 52      —      64      10   
Stock-based compensation 1,081      5,293      4,682      19,613   
Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino $ (4,222 )   $ (2,967 )   $ (12,365 )   $ (6,470 )
               
Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 79,382,419      91,600,203      77,277,039      85,962,141   
               
GAAP net loss attributable to nCino per share $ (0.08 )   $ (0.10 )   $ (0.23 )   $ (0.33 )
Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino per share $ (0.05 )   $ (0.03 )   $ (0.16 )   $ (0.08 )
               
Free cash flow              
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (8,537 )   $ (10,759 )   $ 2,170      $ 21,147   
Purchases of property and equipment (750 )   (819 )   (3,374 )   (3,755 )
Free cash flow $ (9,287 )   $ (11,578 )   $ (1,204 )   $ 17,392   


