 

Capital Southwest Supports Mountaingate Capital’s Investment in Acceleration Partners

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.12.2020, 22:01  |  50   |   |   

DALLAS, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Southwest Corporation (“Capital Southwest”) (Nasdaq: CSWC), an internally managed business development company focused on providing flexible financing solutions to support the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses, announced today that it supported Mountaingate Capital’s (“Mountaingate”) investment in Acceleration Partners LLC (“Acceleration Partners” or the “Company”) with a senior secured first lien term loan and delayed draw facility, as well as a minority equity investment. Capital Southwest led the financing. East West Bank provided a revolver and was a minority co-lender in the term loan and delayed draw facility.

"We are thrilled to partner with Mountaingate on another digital marketing services business through its investment in Acceleration Partners,” said Douglas Kelley, Managing Director of Capital Southwest. “Acceleration Partners’ management team has earned a remarkable reputation as the leader in the partner marketing industry.” Ryan Kelly, Principal of Capital Southwest, said, “Acceleration Partners helps brands efficiently grow their online marketing partnerships and we’re pleased to support Mountaingate’s vision of scaling the Company as they’ve done with their other marketing services platforms.”

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Needham, MA, Acceleration Partners is the premier global partner marketing agency. By focusing on Better People, Better Process and Better Performance, the Acceleration Partners team sets the standard for how brands efficiently grow and refine their marketing partnerships anywhere in the world. A trusted agency partner to leading brands, Acceleration Partners’ team of seasoned marketers and industry experts help companies build meaningful, lasting, performance-based relationships with strategic partners. Acceleration Partners has received several prestigious awards and accolades for both client services and culture, including “Best Agency” (International Performance Marketing Awards), “Best Workplaces” (Inc.), “Best Places to Work” (Glassdoor), “Most Committed to Work-Life Balance” (Digiday).

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation (Nasdaq: CSWC) is a Dallas, Texas-based, internally managed business development company, with approximately $286 million in net assets as of September 30, 2020. Capital Southwest is a middle market lending firm focused on supporting the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses with $5 to $25 million investments across the capital structure, including first lien, unitranche, second lien, subordinated debt and non-control equity co-investments. As a public company with a permanent capital base, Capital Southwest has the flexibility to be creative in its financing solutions and to invest to support the growth of its portfolio companies over long periods of time.

Seite 1 von 3
Capital Southwest Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Capital Southwest Supports Mountaingate Capital’s Investment in Acceleration Partners DALLAS, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Capital Southwest Corporation (“Capital Southwest”) (Nasdaq: CSWC), an internally managed business development company focused on providing flexible financing solutions to support the acquisition and growth …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Nevada Copper Announces Financing Package
Sorrento Receives Licensure From the State of California for Clinical Testing Laboratory (CLIA) ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten Genehmigung von Health Canada für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Clariant appoints Conrad Keijzer as Chief Executive Officer
Vow ASA: A breakthrough solution in the fight against climate change
Aequus Announces Issuance of Stock Options
Roche partners with Moderna to include SARS-CoV-2 antibody test in ongoing COVID-19 vaccine trials
HUMBL Completes Merger with Tesoro Enterprises, Inc.; Sells Warrants with Provision for $50 Million ...
Leviathan Gold Finance Ltd. Closes Upsized Subscription Receipt Financing of $12,905,500
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Clean Power Capital Corp.
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.11.20
9
CSWC solider Dividendenwert?