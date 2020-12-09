Capital Southwest Supports Mountaingate Capital’s Investment in Acceleration Partners

DALLAS, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Southwest Corporation (“Capital Southwest”) (Nasdaq: CSWC), an internally managed business development company focused on providing flexible financing solutions to support the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses, announced today that it supported Mountaingate Capital’s (“Mountaingate”) investment in Acceleration Partners LLC (“Acceleration Partners” or the “Company”) with a senior secured first lien term loan and delayed draw facility, as well as a minority equity investment. Capital Southwest led the financing. East West Bank provided a revolver and was a minority co-lender in the term loan and delayed draw facility.



"We are thrilled to partner with Mountaingate on another digital marketing services business through its investment in Acceleration Partners,” said Douglas Kelley, Managing Director of Capital Southwest. “Acceleration Partners’ management team has earned a remarkable reputation as the leader in the partner marketing industry.” Ryan Kelly, Principal of Capital Southwest, said, “Acceleration Partners helps brands efficiently grow their online marketing partnerships and we’re pleased to support Mountaingate’s vision of scaling the Company as they’ve done with their other marketing services platforms.”