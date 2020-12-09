Capital Southwest Supports Mountaingate Capital’s Investment in Acceleration Partners
DALLAS, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Southwest Corporation (“Capital Southwest”) (Nasdaq: CSWC), an internally managed business development company focused on providing
flexible financing solutions to support the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses, announced today that it supported Mountaingate Capital’s (“Mountaingate”) investment in Acceleration
Partners LLC (“Acceleration Partners” or the “Company”) with a senior secured first lien term loan and delayed draw facility, as well as a minority equity investment. Capital Southwest led the
financing. East West Bank provided a revolver and was a minority co-lender in the term loan and delayed draw facility.
"We are thrilled to partner with Mountaingate on another digital marketing services business through its investment in Acceleration Partners,” said Douglas Kelley, Managing Director of Capital Southwest. “Acceleration Partners’ management team has earned a remarkable reputation as the leader in the partner marketing industry.” Ryan Kelly, Principal of Capital Southwest, said, “Acceleration Partners helps brands efficiently grow their online marketing partnerships and we’re pleased to support Mountaingate’s vision of scaling the Company as they’ve done with their other marketing services platforms.”
Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Needham, MA, Acceleration Partners is the premier global partner marketing agency. By focusing on Better People, Better Process and Better Performance, the Acceleration Partners team sets the standard for how brands efficiently grow and refine their marketing partnerships anywhere in the world. A trusted agency partner to leading brands, Acceleration Partners’ team of seasoned marketers and industry experts help companies build meaningful, lasting, performance-based relationships with strategic partners. Acceleration Partners has received several prestigious awards and accolades for both client services and culture, including “Best Agency” (International Performance Marketing Awards), “Best Workplaces” (Inc.), “Best Places to Work” (Glassdoor), “Most Committed to Work-Life Balance” (Digiday).
About Capital Southwest
Capital Southwest Corporation (Nasdaq: CSWC) is a Dallas, Texas-based, internally managed business development company, with approximately $286 million in net assets as of September 30, 2020. Capital Southwest is a middle market lending firm focused on supporting the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses with $5 to $25 million investments across the capital structure, including first lien, unitranche, second lien, subordinated debt and non-control equity co-investments. As a public company with a permanent capital base, Capital Southwest has the flexibility to be creative in its financing solutions and to invest to support the growth of its portfolio companies over long periods of time.
