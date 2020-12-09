 

Leaf Group Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.12.2020, 22:05  |  19   |   |   

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF), a diversified consumer internet company, today announced that it intends to offer and sell shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. In addition, Leaf Group intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of its common stock to be sold in the offering. All shares of common stock to be sold in the proposed offering will be sold by Leaf Group. There can be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Leaf Group intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering, if completed, for working capital and general corporate purposes. Leaf Group may also use a portion of the net proceeds to acquire complementary businesses, products and technologies, although Leaf Group has no agreements, commitments or understandings to do so at this time.

Canaccord Genuity LLC is acting as sole book-running manager for the proposed offering. BTIG, LLC is acting as co-manager for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-249476) that was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, on October 26, 2020. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the proposed offering have been filed with the SEC and may be obtained by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by contacting Canaccord Genuity LLC, 99 High Street, 12th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, Attn: Syndicate Department, or by e-mail at prospectus@cgf.com. The final terms of the proposed offering will be disclosed in a final prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness and wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art and design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  These include statements regarding, but not limited to, Leaf Group’s intention to offer the securities and the expected uses of the proceeds from the proposed offering.  Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “plan,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue” or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those indicated due to a number of factors affecting Leaf Group’s operations, markets, products and services. Leaf Group identifies the principal risks and uncertainties that may impact its performance in its public reports filed with the SEC, including the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition” sections of Leaf Group’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.  Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Leaf Group assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact

Shawn Milne
SVP Corporate Finance and Investor Relations
310-656-6346
shawn.milne@leafgroup.com


Leaf Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Leaf Group Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF), a diversified consumer internet company, today announced that it intends to offer and sell shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. In …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Nevada Copper Announces Financing Package
Sorrento Receives Licensure From the State of California for Clinical Testing Laboratory (CLIA) ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten Genehmigung von Health Canada für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Clariant appoints Conrad Keijzer as Chief Executive Officer
Vow ASA: A breakthrough solution in the fight against climate change
Aequus Announces Issuance of Stock Options
Roche partners with Moderna to include SARS-CoV-2 antibody test in ongoing COVID-19 vaccine trials
HUMBL Completes Merger with Tesoro Enterprises, Inc.; Sells Warrants with Provision for $50 Million ...
Leviathan Gold Finance Ltd. Closes Upsized Subscription Receipt Financing of $12,905,500
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Clean Power Capital Corp.
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
Well+Good Launches Annual Wellness Trends Report
03.12.20
Society6 Delivers $21.3 Million in Gross Transaction Value in November, Marking Strongest Month in Brand’s History
01.12.20
Livestrong.com Launches Cardio-for-a-Cause Challenge
24.11.20
Leaf Group to Participate in the 24th Annual Credit Suisse Technology Conference
23.11.20
#2 Ranked Travel Information Digital Media Brand, OnlyInYourState, Releases New Report Highlighting Insights from its Recent Travel Survey
23.11.20
Leaf Group Appoints Harold Logan to Board of Directors
18.11.20
Leaf Group Appoints Jody Rones as Senior Vice President, Brand Partnerships
16.11.20
Leaf Group Names T. Tara Turk-Haynes Vice President, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion