AquaBounty Technologies Provides Corporate Update

AquaBounty is pleased to announce the selection of Innovasea, a global leader in advanced aquatic solutions for aquaculture, as its RAS technology provider for Farm 3 and plans to leverage Innovasea’s suite of solutions encompassing facility design and equipment supply. Innovasea is a U.S.-based company familiar with U.S. markets and regulations and has been designing and building energy efficient, sustainable water treatment systems for more than 25 years, providing solutions to optimize growing conditions year-round regardless of facility location. Their collaborative approach focuses on meeting the customer’s unique requirements to address their specific needs.

MAYNARD, Mass., Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) (“AquaBounty” or the “Company”), a land-based aquaculture company utilizing technology to enhance productivity and sustainability, today announces the selection of Innovasea as the Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (“RAS”) technology provider for its planned 10,000 metric ton farm (“Farm 3”).

As a further update on Farm 3, the Company continues to make progress on the design and engineering work for the facility, and based on advanced discussions with both its technology provider and engineering firm, the Company now expects the total build cost for Farm 3 will be in the range of $140 to $175 million. The Company continues to expect construction to begin in 2021 and anticipates the farm will be ready to commence commercial production in 2023.

“We are pleased to announce Innovasea as our RAS provider for Farm 3, combining best-in-class technology with our experienced, passionate team,” said Sylvia Wulf, Chief Executive Officer of AquaBounty. “Innovasea is a leader in the industry, combining deep expertise in implementation with intelligent, connected RAS technology used in tier-1 installations globally. Leveraging their RAS solutions and our AquAdvantage salmon, we believe we are building a next-generation, highly productive facility that will serve as a model for the industry.”

“In addition, though we previously identified Mayfield, Kentucky as our leading site for Farm 3, our subsequent confirmatory diligence has indicated that an alternate top site may be superior. The Commonwealth of Kentucky has been a tremendous partner in this process, and one of our alternate sites is located there. Our rigorous selection process has allowed us to pursue two additional sites located in the Midwest to ensure we have the optimal location for our farm,” added Wulf.