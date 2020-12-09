Flow Capital Announces the Buyout of Its Investment in Medical Imaging Corp. and Redemption of Series B 7% Debentures

TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV: FW) (“Flow Capital” or the “Company”) announces that Canadian Teleradiology Services, Inc. (“CTS”) and MEDD Medical Imaging Corp. (“MIC”) have agreed to a buyout of Flow Capital’s royalty investment for $1,500,000 in cash proceeds and 4,400,000 shares in the company resulting from the business combination between CTS and Good2Go2 Corp., the common shares of which are expected to begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on or about December 14, 2020.

“The team at Medical Imaging has demonstrated notable perseverance and built a promising business. Flow Capital is glad to have been a part of their growth, and we wish them well in their next phase as a public company,” said Alex Baluta, CEO of Flow Capital.