 

Flow Capital Announces the Buyout of Its Investment in Medical Imaging Corp. and Redemption of Series B 7% Debentures

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.12.2020, 22:08  |  42   |   |   

TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV: FW) (“Flow Capital” or the “Company”) announces that Canadian Teleradiology Services, Inc. (“CTS”) and MEDD Medical Imaging Corp. (“MIC”) have agreed to a buyout of Flow Capital’s royalty investment for $1,500,000 in cash proceeds and 4,400,000 shares in the company resulting from the business combination between CTS and Good2Go2 Corp., the common shares of which are expected to begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on or about December 14, 2020.

“The team at Medical Imaging has demonstrated notable perseverance and built a promising business. Flow Capital is glad to have been a part of their growth, and we wish them well in their next phase as a public company,” said Alex Baluta, CEO of Flow Capital.

Flow Capital also announces that it has completed the previously announced early redemption of all outstanding Series B 7% Debentures of the Company due on June 30, 2021.

For further details on the redemption, please refer to the Company’s press release dated November 6, 2020, which can be found on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or on the Company’s website at www.flowcap.com.

About Flow Capital

Flow Capital Corp. is a diversified alternative asset investor, specializing in providing minimally dilutive capital to high-growth businesses. To apply for financing, visit www.flowcap.com.

For further information, please contact:

Flow Capital Corp.

Alex Baluta
Chief Executive Officer
alex@flowcap.com

1 Adelaide Street East, Suite 3002,
PO Box 171,
Toronto, Ontario M5C 2V9

 




