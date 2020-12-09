Mesa Air Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2020 Profit December 9, 2020

EPS of $0.32 , Full Year $ 0 .7 8

Year-end cash increased by $34.5 million to $99.4 million

Recent Update s

Amended capacity purchase agreement with American to operate 40 CRJ-900 s for a five-year term

Commenced c argo operations for DHL with two Boeing 737 -400F

Added 10 new E175 aircraft to our United fleet in November and December

Entered into a $195 million loan under the CARES Act with the U.S. Treasury

Mesa’s Q4 2020 results reflect net income of $11.4 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, compared to net income of $12.2 million, or $0.35 per diluted share for Q4 2019. Mesa Q4 2020 results include, per GAAP, the deferral of $7.8 million of revenue, all of which was billed and paid by American and United during the quarter and will be recognized over the remaining terms of the contracts. Mesa’s Adjusted EBITDA1 for Q4 2020 was $44.6 million, compared to $50.8 million in Q4 2019, and Adjusted EBITDAR1 was $54.2 million for Q4 2020, compared to $61.9 million in Q4 2019. For Q4 2020 revenue was $108.0 million, a reduction of $79.8 million (42%) from $187.8 for Q4 2019 primarily due to the reduced flying as a result of COVID-19. During the quarter Mesa recognized $40.8 million as an offset to wages and salaries related to the previously announced Payroll Support Program Agreement (“PSP”), which required Mesa to retain all of its employees.

Operationally, the Company ran a 99.8% controllable completion factor, compared to 99.0% in Q4 2019, and a total completion factor of 98.2%, which primarily includes weather, close-in capacity reductions driven by reduced demand, and other uncontrollable cancellations, compared to 96.9% in Q4 2019.

Full Year

Mesa reported net income of $27.5 million, or $0.78 per diluted share for the 2020 fiscal year, compared to net income of $47.6 million, or $1.36 per diluted share for the 2019 fiscal year. Excluding special items for both periods, adjusted net income1 was $27.5 million or $0.78 per diluted share for the 2020 fiscal year, compared to $57.5 million or $1.64 per diluted share for the 2019 fiscal year. Mesa fiscal 2020 results include, per GAAP, the deferral of $23.8 million of revenue, all of which was billed and paid by American and United during the year and will be recognized over the remaining terms of the contracts. Mesa’s Adjusted EBITDA1 was $163.3 million in fiscal year 2020, compared to $208.7 million in fiscal year 2019 and Adjusted EBITDAR was $212.1 million in fiscal year 2020, compared to $260.9 million in fiscal year 2019. For fiscal year 2020, revenue was $545.1 million, a reduction of $178.3 million (25%) from $723.4 million for fiscal year 2019, primarily due to the reduced flying as a result of COVID-19. During the year, Mesa recognized $83.8 million as an offset to wages and salaries related to the previously announced Payroll Support Program Agreement (“PSP”), which required Mesa to retain all of its employees as of April 20, 2020.

Operationally, we ran a 99.9% controllable completion factor compared to 99.4% in 2019 and a 94.8% total completion factor, which includes weather, close-in capacity reductions driven by reduced demand, and other uncontrollable cancellations and flights, compared to 97.0% in 2019.

“Our industry was among the hardest hit by COVID-19 and the global impact that followed,” said Jonathan Ornstein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Despite a significant reduction in flying, we were able to find creative ways to reduce costs, operate profitably, generate positive cash-flow, and protect our employees from involuntary furloughs. We also entered the cargo market through our new agreement with DHL - diversifying our revenue sources and creating new opportunities for our company. I can’t thank our hardworking employees enough, their dedication and professionalism truly went above and beyond this year.”

Mike Lotz, President and Chief Financial Officer, continued, “Given the impact of the pandemic, our financial performance exceeded our early expectations. We also improved our liquidity and closed on a $195 million five-year loan under the CARES Act.”

“Despite the global pandemic, our employees showed up day after day to safely and efficiently keep our operation moving,” said Brad Rich, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Our operational performance coupled with our low-cost model helped Mesa extend our relationship with American; flying 40 CRJ-900 aircraft for a five-year term. We also took delivery of 10 of our 20 new E175 aircraft for United and added two 737-400F cargo aircraft to our fleet operating for DHL.”

We are providing the following Block Hour and Pass-Through Maintenance Expense Guidance going forward:

BLOCK HOURS Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY2020 Actuals 115,562 108,305 31,622 57,622 FY2021 Guidance 68,000 73,000 * *





PASS THROUGH MTC Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total FY2020 Actuals 7.4 9.1 (2.5) 9.3 23.3 FY2021 Guidance 15.0 13.0 7.0 5.0 40.0

*to be provided in subsequent quarters

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures

Although these financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”), certain non-GAAP financial measures may provide investors with useful information regarding the underlying business trends and performance of Mesa’s ongoing operations and may be useful for period-over-period comparisons of such operations. The tables below reflect supplemental financial data and reconciliations to GAAP financial statements for the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2020 and the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2019. Readers should consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to, not a substitute for, financial reporting measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude some, but not all items that may affect the Company’s net income. Additionally, these calculations may not be comparable with similarly titled measures of other companies.

Reconciliation of GAAP versus Non-GAAP Disclosures (unaudited)

(In thousands, except for per diluted share)

Three months ended September 30, 2020 Income Before

Taxes Income Tax

(Expense)/Benefit Net

Income Net Income

per

Diluted Share GAAP Income $ 14,545 $ (3,170 ) $ 11,375 $ 0.32 Interest Expense 9,452 Interest Income (10 ) Depreciation and Amortization 20,640 EBITDA 44,627 Aircraft Rent 9,606 EBITDAR 54,233





Three months ended September 30, 2019 Income Before

Taxes Income Tax

(Expense)/Benefit Net

Income Net Income

per

Diluted Share GAAP Income $ 17,059 $ (4,815 ) $ 12,244 $ 0.35 FY19 Adjustments (1)(3) — 487 487 Adjusted Income $ 17,059 $ (4,328 ) $ 12,731 $ 0.36 Interest Expense 13,607 Interest Income (313 ) Depreciation and Amortization 20,465 EBITDA 50,818 Aircraft Rent 11,103 EBITDAR 61,921





Twelve months ended September 30, 2020 Income Before

Taxes Income Tax

(Expense)/Benefit Net

income Net Income

per

Diluted Share GAAP Income $ 36,995 $ (9,531 ) $ 27,464 $ 0.78 Interest Expense 44,120 Interest Income (105 ) Depreciation and Amortization 82,296 Adjusted EBITDA 163,306 Aircraft Rent 48,802 Adjusted EBITDAR 212,108





Twelve months ended September 30, 2019 Income Before

Taxes Income Tax

(Expense)/Benefit Net

income Net Income

per

Diluted Share GAAP Income/(Loss) $ 63,286 $ (15,706 ) $ 47,580 $ 1.36 FY19 Adjustments (1) (2) (3) 13,156 (3,265 ) 9,891 Adjusted Income $ 76,442 $ (18,971 ) $ 57,471 $ 1.64 Interest Expense 55,717 Interest Income (1,501 ) Depreciation and Amortization 77,994 Adjusted EBITDA 208,652 Aircraft Rent 52,206 Adjusted EBITDAR 260,858

Adjustments for three months and twelve months ended September 30, 2019:

1) Includes lease termination expense of $9.5 million related to the acquisition of ten CRJ-700 aircraft previously leased during the three months ended September 30, 2019

2) Includes adjustment for loss on extinguishment of debt of $3.6 million related to repayment of the Company’s Spare Engine Facility during the nine months ended June 30, 2019

3) Includes adjustment for tax expense resulting from changes in various State income tax rates that were enacted throughout the year



Mesa Air Group will host a conference call with analysts on Wednesday, December 9 at 4:30pm ET/2:30pm MT. The conference call number is 888-469-2054 (Passcode: Phoenix). The conference call can also be accessed live via the web by visiting https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/i83np4c5. A recorded version will be available on Mesa’s website approximately two hours after the call for approximately 14 days.

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 104 cities in 39 states, the District of Columbia, and Mexico as well as cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. As of November 30th, 2020, Mesa has a fleet of 157 aircraft with approximately 384 daily departures and 3,200 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc., United Airlines, Inc., and DHL.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” “approximate” or “plan,” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve estimates, projections, goals, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For more information on risk factors for Mesa Air Group, Inc.’s business, please refer to the periodic reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Many of the risks identified in the periodic reports have been and will continue to be heightened as a result of the ongoing and numerous adverse effects arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. These forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as predictions of future events. Mesa Air Group, Inc. expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, to reflect any change in Mesa Air Group, Inc.’s expectations with regard thereto, or any other change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

MESA AIR GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Twelve Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating revenues: Contract revenue $ 97,361 $ 172,248 $ 506,590 $ 682,834 Pass-through and other 10,678 15,582 38,480 40,523 Total operating revenues 108,039 187,830 545,070 723,357 Operating expenses: Flight operations 34,043 55,243 169,242 210,879 Fuel 168 155 672 588 Maintenance 47,102 57,010 192,123 196,514 Aircraft rent 9,606 11,102 48,802 52,206 Aircraft and traffic servicing 418 995 3,356 3,972 General and administrative 13,014 12,406 52,246 50,527 Depreciation and amortization 20,640 20,466 82,296 77,994 Lease termination — — — 9,540 CARES Act Grant Recognition (40,816 ) — (83,834 ) — Total operating expenses 84,175 157,377 464,903 602,220 Operating income 23,864 30,453 80,167 121,137 Other (expenses) income, net: Interest expense (9,452 ) (13,607 ) (44,120 ) (55,717 ) Interest income 10 313 105 1,501 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — (3,616 ) Other (expense) income, net 123 (101 ) 843 (19 ) Total other (expense), net (9,319 ) (13,395 ) (43,172 ) (57,851 ) Income before taxes 14,545 17,058 36,995 63,286 Income tax expense 3,170 4,815 9,531 15,706 Net income and comprehensive income $ 11,375 $ 12,243 $ 27,464 $ 47,580 Net income per share attributable to common shareholders Basic $ 0.32 $ 0.35 $ 0.78 $ 1.37 Diluted $ 0.32 $ 0.35 $ 0.78 $ 1.36 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 35,486 35,003 35,237 34,764 Diluted 35,486 35,067 35,308 35,064

MESA AIR GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except shares) (Unaudited)

September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 99,395 $ 68,855 Restricted cash 3,446 3,646 Receivables, net 13,712 23,080 Expendable parts and supplies, net 22,971 21,337 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,067 40,923 Total current assets 155,591 157,841 Property and equipment, net 1,212,415 1,273,585 Intangibles, net 8,032 9,532 Lease and equipment deposits 1,899 2,167 Operating Lease right-of-use assets 123,251 — Other Assets 742 8,792 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,501,930 $ 1,451,917 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current portion of long-term debt and financing leases $ 189,268 $ 165,900 Current maturities of operating leases 43,932 — Accounts payable 53,229 49,930 Accrued compensation 12,030 11,988 Other accrued expenses 54,867 28,888 Total current liabilities 350,490 256,706 NONCURRENT LIABILITIES: Long-term debt and financing leases - excluding current portion 542,456 677,423 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 62,531 — Deferred credits 5,705 12,134 Deferred income taxes 64,275 55,303 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 14,369 — Other noncurrent liabilities 1,409 24,483 Total noncurrent liabilities 691,694 769,343 Total liabilities 1,042,184 1,026,049 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock of no par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock of no par value and additional paid-in capital, 125,000,000 shares authorized; 35,194,902 (2020) and 31,413,287 (2019) shares issued and outstanding, and 0 (2020) and 3,600,953 (2019) warrants issued and outstanding 242,772 238,504 Retained earnings 215,087 187,364 Total stockholders' equity 457,859 425,868 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,501,930 $ 1,451,917

Operating Highlights (unaudited)

Three months ended September 30 2020 2019 Change Available Seat Miles (thousands) 1,450,478 2,775,477 (47.7 )% Block Hours 57,622 115,175 (50.0 )% Departures 30,524 64,077 (52.4 )% Average Stage Length (miles) 624 569 9.7 % Passengers 1,415,817 3,789,696 (62.6 )%

