II-VI Incorporated POLS Platform Wins ECOC 2020 Data Center Innovation/Best Product Award

The award was presented at the European Conference on Optical Communications (ECOC 2020), on December 8, 2020. The ECOC Exhibition Industry Awards emphasize technology and product commercialization. They highlight significant achievements in advancing the business of optical communications, transport, networking, fiber-based products, photonic integrated circuits, and related developments.

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a leader in optical components, modules, and subsystems, today announced that its pluggable optical line subsystem (POLS) platform has won the ECOC 2020 Industry Award in the Data Center Innovation/Best Product category.

“We are excited to win the ECOC 2020 Industry Award, especially in the very broad category of best product for datacenter innovation,” said Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi, Chief Marketing Officer, II-VI Incorporated. “The POLS platform is the first product of its kind on the market and leverages significant breakthroughs in the areas of miniaturizing optical components for amplification and wavelength management, while simultaneously improving performance and reducing power consumption.”

II-VI’s POLS platform, which was initially announced in March 2020, plugs directly into a datacenter interconnect (DCI) switch port and enables full-duplex multichannel 400ZR transport, including multiplexing, demultiplexing, and variable-gain amplification. The first product on the POLS platform, the OSFP-LS, supports up to 8 DWDM wavelengths, or 3.2 Tbps per fiber pair. The OSFP-LS, a disaggregated subsystem, can be incorporated into both branded OEM and white box solutions.

