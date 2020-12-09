 

II-VI Incorporated POLS Platform Wins ECOC 2020 Data Center Innovation/Best Product Award

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a leader in optical components, modules, and subsystems, today announced that its pluggable optical line subsystem (POLS) platform has won the ECOC 2020 Industry Award in the Data Center Innovation/Best Product category.

The award was presented at the European Conference on Optical Communications (ECOC 2020), on December 8, 2020. The ECOC Exhibition Industry Awards emphasize technology and product commercialization. They highlight significant achievements in advancing the business of optical communications, transport, networking, fiber-based products, photonic integrated circuits, and related developments.

“We are excited to win the ECOC 2020 Industry Award, especially in the very broad category of best product for datacenter innovation,” said Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi, Chief Marketing Officer, II-VI Incorporated. “The POLS platform is the first product of its kind on the market and leverages significant breakthroughs in the areas of miniaturizing optical components for amplification and wavelength management, while simultaneously improving performance and reducing power consumption.”

II-VI’s POLS platform, which was initially announced in March 2020, plugs directly into a datacenter interconnect (DCI) switch port and enables full-duplex multichannel 400ZR transport, including multiplexing, demultiplexing, and variable-gain amplification. The first product on the POLS platform, the OSFP-LS, supports up to 8 DWDM wavelengths, or 3.2 Tbps per fiber pair. The OSFP-LS, a disaggregated subsystem, can be incorporated into both branded OEM and white box solutions.

As part of the ECOC 2020 virtual exhibition, II-VI is featuring a video of the POLS platform that highlights its features and benefits. For more information about ECOC, or to register for a free visitor pass to the virtual exhibit hall and Market Focus panels, visit: https://www.ecocexhibition.com/register/

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, materials processing, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com.

