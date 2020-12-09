 

Gibson Energy Announces $250 Million Hybrid Note Offering

All financial figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gibson Energy Inc. announced today that it will issue $250 million of 5.25% fixed-to-fixed rate subordinated notes due December 22, 2080 (the “Offering”).

The Offering is expected to close on or about December 22, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. Gibson intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to fund the previously announced redemption of its outstanding 5.25% convertible unsecured debentures due July 15, 2021, to reduce outstanding indebtedness under its revolving credit facility and for general corporate purposes.

The notes are being offered through a syndicate of investment dealers led by CIBC Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets under Gibson's short form base shelf prospectus dated June 26, 2019 and a related prospectus supplement dated December 9, 2020.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the notes in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The notes have not been approved or disapproved by any regulatory authority. The notes have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered, sold or delivered in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons.

About Gibson
Gibson Energy Inc. (“Gibson” or the “Company”), (TSX: GEI) is a Canadian-based oil infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of crude oil and refined products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company’s operations are focused around its core terminal assets located at Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, and also include the Moose Jaw Facility and an infrastructure position in the U.S.

Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.gibsonenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information and statements (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) including, but not limited to, statements concerning the closing of the Offering and expected timing thereof and the use of proceeds from the Offering, including the redemption of the debentures. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words ‘‘anticipate’’, ‘‘plan’’, ‘‘contemplate’’, ‘‘continue’’, ‘‘estimate’’, ‘‘expect’’, ‘‘intend’’, ‘‘propose’’, ‘‘might’’, ‘‘may’’, ‘‘will’’, ‘‘shall’’, ‘‘project’’, ‘‘should’’, ‘‘could’’, ‘‘would’’, ‘‘believe’’, ‘‘predict’’, ‘‘forecast’’, ‘‘pursue’’, ‘‘potential’’ and ‘‘capable’’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. In addition, this news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information attributed to third party industry sources. The Company does not undertake any obligations to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by securities law. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of numerous risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties described in “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” included in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated February 24, 2020 as filed on SEDAR and available on the Gibson website at www.gibsonenergy.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Chyc-Cies
Vice President, Strategy, Planning & Investor Relations
Phone: (403) 776-3146
Email: mark.chyc-cies@gibsonenergy.com


